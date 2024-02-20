Arverne Group: new PER granted in Alsace
As a reminder, the Group's ambition is to combine the production of local renewable heat from geothermal energy, with the extraction and transformation, using innovative processes, of geothermal lithium for the electric mobility industry.
Through its subsidiaries, Arverne Group now has a portfolio of nine PERs - including seven in geothermal energy and two in lithium - located in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Grand Est, covering more than 2,000 km².
