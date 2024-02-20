Arverne Group: new PER granted in Alsace

Arverne Group announces that a ministerial order has granted a new PER (exclusive research permit) for lithium and related substances, known as "Les Poteries Minérales", to its subsidiary Lithium de France. Located in the Bas-Rhin region of France, this permit covers an area of 151km2.



As a reminder, the Group's ambition is to combine the production of local renewable heat from geothermal energy, with the extraction and transformation, using innovative processes, of geothermal lithium for the electric mobility industry.



Through its subsidiaries, Arverne Group now has a portfolio of nine PERs - including seven in geothermal energy and two in lithium - located in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Grand Est, covering more than 2,000 km².



