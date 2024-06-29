This Annual Report and Financial Statements of Arvida Group Limited (Arvida or Group) is prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, NZX Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, Companies Act 1993 and with due consideration of the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Integrated Reporting Framework.

The report covers the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 and is supplemented by an additional presentation and disclosures:

2024 Annual Results Presentation

2024 Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report

2024 Climate Related Disclosures report

Both are available on the Company's website www.arvida.co.nz.

Additionally, audit reports for each of our care facilities are available at the Ministry of Health's website (www.health.govt.nz), along with audited financial statements for each of our retirement villages at the New Zealand Companies Office website (www.companiesoffice.govt.nz).

Target Audience and Application

This Annual Report has been primarily prepared for shareholders to outline how we are delivering on our strategy. The report is also relevant for prospective shareholders or any other stakeholder who has

an interest in our performance and prospects.