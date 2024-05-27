Arvida Group Limited
Directors' Statement
For the year ended 31 March 2024
The Directors have pleasure in presenting the Financial Statements of Arvida Group Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024.
The Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year which present fairly the financial position of the Group and financial performance and cash flows for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to:
- Select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
- Make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and
- State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements.
The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records, which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company, and to enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the generally accepted accounting practice in New Zealand, as defined in the Financial Reporting Act 2013. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the preventions and detection of fraud and other irregularities.
The Financial Statements presented are signed for and on behalf of the Board and were authorised for issue on 27 May 2024.
Anthony Beverley
Michael Ambrose
Chair
Director
27 May 2024
27 May 2024
Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 31 March 2024
$000
Note
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
Care fees and village services
2
168,798
149,028
Deferred management fees
2
68,222
62,118
Other income
2
10,140
10,833
Total revenue
247,160
221,979
Insurance recoveries
9
13,804
19,013
Change in fair value of investment property
6
164,955
80,377
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
(488)
436
Change in fair value in property, plant and equipment
93
95
Share of profit arising from joint venture
19
1,878
752
Total income
427,402
322,652
Employee costs
3
156,048
135,610
Property costs
3
32,994
27,992
Depreciation and amortisation
7, 8
9,125
8,364
Impairment of intangibles
8
2,059
2,901
Finance costs
4
28,655
15,139
Transaction costs
362
247
Other expenses
3
52,181
48,529
Total expenses
281,424
238,782
Profit before tax
145,978
83,870
Income tax expense / (credit)
5
6,615
1,405
Profit after tax
139,363
82,465
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net gain / (loss) on revaluation of property, plant and equipment
(1,724)
1,192
Total comprehensive income
137,639
83,657
Earnings per share:
Basic (cents per share)
17
19.15
11.41
Diluted (cents per share)
17
19.09
11.38
The accompanying notes on pages 06-27form an integral part of these financial statements.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the year ended 31 March 2024
Asset
Share
Retained
Based
Share
$000
Note
Revaluation
Payment
Total
Earnings
Reserve
Reserve
Capital
Opening Balance at 1 April 2022
422,682
40,004
446
881,948
1,345,080
Profit for the period
82,465
0
0
0
82,465
Other comprehensive income
0
1,192
0
0
1,192
Total comprehensive income
82,465
1,192
0
0
83,657
Dividends paid
(39,691)
0
0
0
(39,691)
Share based payments
20
0
0
(128)
302
174
Share capital issued dividend
16
0
0
0
4,760
4,760
reinvestment plan
Transfer revaluation reserve
1,568
(1,568)
0
0
0
of divestments
Balance at 31 March 2023
467,024
39,628
318
887,010
1,393,980
Opening Balance at 1 April 2023
467,024
39,628
318
887,010
1,393,980
Profit for the period
139,363
0
0
0
139,363
Other comprehensive income
0
(1,724)
0
0
(1,724)
Total comprehensive income
139,363
(1,724)
0
0
137,639
Dividends paid
(25,740)
0
0
0
(25,740)
Share based payments
20
0
0
142
0
142
Share capital issued dividend
16
0
0
0
7,986
7,986
reinvestment plan
Balance at 31 March 2024
580,647
37,904
460
894,996
1,514,007
The accompanying notes on pages 06-27form an integral part of these financial statements.
Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheet
As at 31 March 2024
$000
Note
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4,679
9,894
Trade receivables and other assets
11,592
17,384
Held for sale
10
63,252
0
Insurance recoveries receivable
9
13,273
12,700
Tax receivable
1,594
1,443
Resident advances
38,575
29,727
Accrued income
5,517
5,337
Property, plant and equipment
7
189,893
202,307
Investment properties
6
3,821,765
3,427,005
Investment in joint venture
19
37,937
37,259
Intangible assets
8
16,748
18,901
Total assets
4,204,825
3,761,957
Liabilities
Trade and other payables
15
37,478
43,005
Held for sale
10
33,101
0
Employee entitlements
15
19,518
15,546
Revenue in advance
2
136,286
125,155
Interest rate swaps
13
10,956
10,467
Lease liability
12
5,849
7,051
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
13
780,288
622,815
Residents' loans
11
1,653,696
1,538,282
Deferred tax liabilities
5
13,646
5,656
Total liabilities
2,690,818
2,367,977
Net assets
1,514,007
1,393,980
Equity
Share capital
894,996
887,010
Reserves
38,364
39,946
Retained earnings
580,647
467,024
Total equity
1,514,007
1,393,980
The accompanying notes on pages 06-27form an integral part of these financial statements.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
For the year ended 31 March 2024
31 March
$000
Note
31 March
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Receipts from residents for care fees and village services
183,208
160,835
Receipts of residents' loans from resales
199,103
186,245
Receipts of residents' loans from new sales
127,939
125,235
Interest received
757
593
Payments to suppliers and employees
(235,454)
(203,235)
Repayments of residents' loans
(109,554)
(106,719)
Insurance recoveries received
4,081
575
Interest paid
(25,505)
(15,230)
Income tax paid
(151)
(17)
Net cash inflow from operating activities
14
144,424
148,282
Cash flows from investing activities
Insurance recoveries received
9,150
5,750
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(5,015)
(9,546)
Purchase of investment properties
(274,534)
(264,084)
Proceeds from sale of assets
5,579
0
Capitalised interest paid
(24,211)
(13,559)
Dividends received
1,200
900
Net cash (outflow) from investing activities
(287,831)
(280,539)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
184,431
194,500
Repayment of borrowings
(27,000)
(24,500)
Transaction costs
(362)
(247)
Payments for lease liabilities
(1,123)
(825)
Dividends paid
(17,754)
(34,931)
Net cash inflow from financing activities
138,192
133,997
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(5,215)
1,740
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period
9,894
8,154
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period
4,679
9,894
The accompanying notes on pages 06-27form an integral part of these financial statements.
Financial Statements
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the year ended 31 March 2024
1 General Information
Arvida Group Limited (the "Group" or the "Company") is a for- profit, limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in New Zealand. Arvida Group Limited is registered under the Companies Act 1993. The Company is an FMC Reporting Entity in terms of Part 7 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("the Act") and is listed on the NZX Main Board (the "NZX"). The Company's registered office is 29 Customs Street West, Auckland Central, Auckland.
The Group is in the business of owning, operating and developing retirement villages and care facilities for the elderly in New Zealand.
These financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 27 May 2024. The financial statements presented are for Arvida Group Limited and its subsidiaries.
The Directors believe it remains appropriate that the financial statements have been prepared under the going concern convention.
Basis of Preparation
These financial statements have been prepared:
- in accordance with New Zealand Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("NZ GAAP") and comply with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the New Zealand equivalents ("NZ IFRS") as appropriate for a for profit entity;
- in accordance with the requirements of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013;
- under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of investment properties, land and buildings (included in property, plant and equipment) and derivatives;
- on the liquidity basis where the assets and liabilities are presented on the balance sheet in the order of their liquidity;
- in New Zealand dollar terms, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars; and
- with all amounts shown exclusive of goods and services tax ("GST"), other than trade debtors and trade creditors, except where the amount of GST incurred is not recoverable from the taxation authority. When this occurs, the GST is recognised as part of the cost of the asset or as an expense, as applicable.
Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements
The preparation of the financial statements, in line with NZ IFRS, requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and judgements. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.
The Directors, in determining the appropriate treatment, have carefully evaluated all of the available information and consider the adopted policies to be appropriate. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements, are found in the following notes:
Note 2 Revenue recognition
Note 6 Fair value of investment property
Note 7 Fair value of care facility
Note 8 Impairment of goodwill
Basis of Consolidation
The Group's financial statements are prepared by consolidating the financial statements of all entities that comprise the Group, being Arvida Group Limited and its subsidiaries. Consistent accounting policies are employed in the preparation and presentation of the Group's financial statements. All intercompany transactions and balances, and unrealised profits arising within the Group are eliminated
in full.
Segment Reporting
An operating segment is a component of an entity that engages in business activities which earn revenue and incur expenses and where the chief operating decision maker reviews the operating results on a regular basis and makes decisions on resource allocation.
The Group operates in one operating segment being the provision of aged-care in New Zealand. The chief operating decision maker, the Board of Directors, reviews the operating results on a regular basis and makes decisions on resource allocation based on the review of Group results and cash flows as a whole. The nature of the products and services provided and the type and class of customers have similar characteristics within the operating segment. All revenue earned and assets held are in New Zealand.
Other Accounting Policies
Other accounting policies that are relevant to an understanding of the financial statements are provided within the notes to the financial statements.
New Standards and Interpretations Adopted
The Group has adopted all mandatory new and amended standards and interpretations and there has been no material impact on the Group's financial statements.
New Standards and Interpretations not yet Adopted
There are no new standards, amendments or interpretations that have been issued and are not yet effective, that are expected to have a significant impact on the Group.
Comparative information
The Statement of Cash Flows presentation has been amended following the settlement of the Parklane material damage insurance claim. The amendment has been applied retrospectively and the impact on the comparative period is shown below:
$000
2023
Reclas.
2023
Reported
Revised
Statement of Cash Flows
Cash flows from
4,925
(4,350)
575
operating activities
Insurance recoveries received
Cash flows from
1,400
4,350
5,750
investing activities
Insurance recoveries received
2 Income
Care Fees and Village Services
Care fees and village services fees are recognised over the period in which the service is rendered. A portion of village services is considered lease income based on the nature of the services provided.
Deferred Management Fees
Deferred management fees ("DMF") entitle residents to accommodation and the use of the community facilities within the village. They are recognised over the period of service being the expected period of tenure.
Other Income
Other income includes income derived from resident recoveries and other sundries for services provided to residents such as meals and cleaning which are recognised in the period the service is rendered.
Revenue in Advance
Revenue in advance comprises those amounts by which the amortisation of deferred management fees over the contractual period of the Occupation Right Agreement ("ORA") exceeds the amortisation of the deferred management fee based on estimated tenure.
Information about Major Customers
The Group derives care fee revenue in respect of eligible Government subsidised aged care residents who receive rest home, dementia or hospital level care. Government aged care subsidies received from the Te Whatu Ora included in care fees and village services amounted to $85.2 million (2023: $78.6 million).
Key Judgements and Estimates
Deferred management fees are recognised as revenue on a straight-line basis. This requires management to estimate the period of occupancy for units
and serviced apartments. The expected periods of tenure, being based on historical results, experience and industry averages, are estimated at 6.7 to
- years (2023: 6.5 to 9.2 years) for independent apartments and villas and are estimated at 2.7 to
- years (2023: 2.7 to 5.1 years) for care suites and serviced apartments.
Financial Statements
3 Expenses
Operating Expenses
Employment expenses relate to wages and salaries of employees which includes holiday pay, KiwiSaver and employee incentives. These expenses are recognised as the benefit accrues to the employee.
Property expenses and other expenses relate to costs associated with running a retirement village such as rates, insurance, repairs and maintenance, purchases of consumables and power costs. These expenses are recognised as they are incurred.
$000
2024
2023
Other expenses
Directors' fees
579
557
4 Finance Costs
$000
2023
2024
Interest expense
24,832
12,723
Facility costs
3,071
2,089
Financing costs
752
327
Total finance costs
28,655
15,139
Finance Costs
Interest expense and facility costs comprises interest and fees payable on loans and borrowings and is calculated using the effective interest rate method.
Borrowing costs incurred for the construction of any qualifying asset are capitalised during the period of time that is required to complete and prepare the asset for its intended use.
5 Income Tax Expense
$000
2024
2023
Income tax expense / (credit)
Current tax
0
0
Deferred tax
6,615
1,405
6,615
1,405
$000
2024
2023
Reconciliation to profit before tax
Profit before tax
145,978
83,870
Tax at 28%
40,874
23,484
Tax effects of amounts which
are not deductible (taxable) in
calculating taxable income:
Changes in fair values
(22,506)
(46,187)
Share of profit arising from joint
(526)
(211)
venture (net of tax)
Non-taxable income and non-
1,020
1,061
deductible expenditure
Other
11,434
(423)
Income tax expense / (credit)
6,615
1,405
Income Tax Expense
Income tax comprises current and deferred tax and is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in other comprehensive income, in which case it is recognised in other comprehensive income.
Current Tax
Current tax is the expected tax payable on the taxable income for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. Current tax for current and prior periods is recognised as a liability (or asset) to the extent that it is unpaid (or refundable). The applicable tax rate is 28% (2023: 28%).
Imputation Credits
The imputation credit balance for the Group and Parent as at 31 March 2024 is $0.4 million (2023: $0.2 million).
Deferred Tax
Deferred tax arises as a result of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes. Temporary differences for the initial recognition of assets or liabilities that affect neither accounting nor taxable profit, unless they arise on a business combination, are not provided for.
Income Tax Legislation Amendments
On 28 March 2024, the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2023- 24, Multinational Tax, and Remedial Matters) Act 2024 received royal assent. This Act removed tax depreciation deductions for non-residential buildings. This has resulted in a $26.6 million recognition of deferred tax expense in the statement of profit and loss and corresponding increase of deferred tax liability related to care facility buildings.
$000
2024
2023
Brought forward
5,656
3,796
Temporary difference in
income statement
Property, plant and equipment
(46)
26,613
Investment property
7,951
6,681
Deferred management fees
12,597
9,209
Tax losses carried forward
(39,094)
(18,501)
Other items
(1,452)
4,053
6,615
1,396
Temporary differences in Other
Comprehensive Income
Property, plant and equipment
1,375
464
1,375
464
Balance at end of year
Property, plant and equipment
29,115
1,127
Investment property
58,047
50,096
Deferred management fees
16,032
3,435
Tax losses carried forward
(85,388)
(46,294)
Other items
(4,160)
(2,708)
Deferred tax liability
13,646
5,656
Deferred tax assets and liabilities have been offset in accordance with NZ IAS 12 Income Tax. The deferred tax has been calculated on the assumption that there will be no change in tax law or circumstances.
The Group recognises tax losses in the balance sheet to the extent that tax losses offset deferred income tax liabilities arising from temporary differences and the requirements of income tax legislation can be satisfied. Significant judgement is required in determining whether shareholder continuity and other income tax legislation requirements will continue to be met in the future in order for tax losses to be recognised. A deferred tax asset is recognised only to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which the asset can be utilised.
The carrying value of the Group's investment properties is determined on a discounted cash flow basis and includes cash flows that are both taxable and non-taxable in the future. In determining the taxable temporary difference, the Directors have used the contractual cash flows on the basis that the contractual arrangements for an occupation right agreement comprise two gross cash flows (being an occupation right agreement deposit upon entering the unit and the refund
of this deposit upon exit) that are non-taxable and need to be excluded to determine the taxable temporary differences arising on investment properties.
Financial Statements
6 Investment Properties
$000
2024
2023
Balance at beginning of period
3,427,005
3,061,245
Additions
287,308
271,283
Assets held for sale
(54,716)
0
Disposals
(4,079)
0
Reclassification from / (to) property, plant and equipment
1,292
14,100
Fair value movement - unrealised
164,955
80,377
Total investment property
3,821,765
3,427,005
Valuation of managers' net interest
1,698,515
1,480,730
Development land
151,925
119,445
Investment property under construction
186,784
168,730
Liability for residents' loans
1,653,772
1,538,282
Net revenue in advance / (accrued income)
130,769
119,818
Total investment property
3,821,765
3,427,005
Recognition and Measurement
Investment properties are held to earn rental income and for capital appreciation. They comprise land and buildings and associated equipment and furnishings related to independent living units, serviced apartments, care suites and common facilities in the retirement village. Investment properties include land acquired with the intention of constructing
a retirement village. All retirement village units that are contracted with an ORA are classified as investment property as the majority of the net operating cash flows generated are for the purpose of earning rental income and capital appreciation.
Investment properties under construction are measured at cost . Investment property is initially recognised at cost and subsequently measured at fair value with any change in fair value recognised in profit or loss.
Classification of Serviced Apartments and Care Suites
Classification of Serviced Apartments and Care Suites Serviced apartments and care suites are contracted with an ORA and held to earn rental income and long term capital appreciation. To determine whether ancillary services are insignificant to the arrangement as a whole, the value of these services has been assessed and represents less than 20% over the expected life of the asset. The ancillary services are considered insignificant in comparison to the overarching ORA agreement. The assessment is applied across all entities in the Group. Subsequent reclassification of unit types between investment property or property, plant and equipment, occur only when there has been a change in use.
