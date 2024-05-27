Arvida Group Limited

Directors' Statement

For the year ended 31 March 2024

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the Financial Statements of Arvida Group Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024.

The Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year which present fairly the financial position of the Group and financial performance and cash flows for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to:

  • Select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
  • Make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and
  • State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements.

The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records, which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company, and to enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the generally accepted accounting practice in New Zealand, as defined in the Financial Reporting Act 2013. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the preventions and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The Financial Statements presented are signed for and on behalf of the Board and were authorised for issue on 27 May 2024.

Anthony Beverley

Michael Ambrose

Chair

Director

27 May 2024

27 May 2024

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 March 2024

$000

Note

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

Care fees and village services

2

168,798

149,028

Deferred management fees

2

68,222

62,118

Other income

2

10,140

10,833

Total revenue

247,160

221,979

Insurance recoveries

9

13,804

19,013

Change in fair value of investment property

6

164,955

80,377

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps

(488)

436

Change in fair value in property, plant and equipment

93

95

Share of profit arising from joint venture

19

1,878

752

Total income

427,402

322,652

Employee costs

3

156,048

135,610

Property costs

3

32,994

27,992

Depreciation and amortisation

7, 8

9,125

8,364

Impairment of intangibles

8

2,059

2,901

Finance costs

4

28,655

15,139

Transaction costs

362

247

Other expenses

3

52,181

48,529

Total expenses

281,424

238,782

Profit before tax

145,978

83,870

Income tax expense / (credit)

5

6,615

1,405

Profit after tax

139,363

82,465

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net gain / (loss) on revaluation of property, plant and equipment

(1,724)

1,192

Total comprehensive income

137,639

83,657

Earnings per share:

Basic (cents per share)

17

19.15

11.41

Diluted (cents per share)

17

19.09

11.38

The accompanying notes on pages 06-27 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Arvida Group Limited

03

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 March 2024

Asset

Share

Retained

Based

Share

$000

Note

Revaluation

Payment

Total

Earnings

Reserve

Reserve

Capital

Opening Balance at 1 April 2022

422,682

40,004

446

881,948

1,345,080

Profit for the period

82,465

0

0

0

82,465

Other comprehensive income

0

1,192

0

0

1,192

Total comprehensive income

82,465

1,192

0

0

83,657

Dividends paid

(39,691)

0

0

0

(39,691)

Share based payments

20

0

0

(128)

302

174

Share capital issued dividend

16

0

0

0

4,760

4,760

reinvestment plan

Transfer revaluation reserve

1,568

(1,568)

0

0

0

of divestments

Balance at 31 March 2023

467,024

39,628

318

887,010

1,393,980

Opening Balance at 1 April 2023

467,024

39,628

318

887,010

1,393,980

Profit for the period

139,363

0

0

0

139,363

Other comprehensive income

0

(1,724)

0

0

(1,724)

Total comprehensive income

139,363

(1,724)

0

0

137,639

Dividends paid

(25,740)

0

0

0

(25,740)

Share based payments

20

0

0

142

0

142

Share capital issued dividend

16

0

0

0

7,986

7,986

reinvestment plan

Balance at 31 March 2024

580,647

37,904

460

894,996

1,514,007

The accompanying notes on pages 06-27 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at 31 March 2024

$000

Note

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4,679

9,894

Trade receivables and other assets

11,592

17,384

Held for sale

10

63,252

0

Insurance recoveries receivable

9

13,273

12,700

Tax receivable

1,594

1,443

Resident advances

38,575

29,727

Accrued income

5,517

5,337

Property, plant and equipment

7

189,893

202,307

Investment properties

6

3,821,765

3,427,005

Investment in joint venture

19

37,937

37,259

Intangible assets

8

16,748

18,901

Total assets

4,204,825

3,761,957

Liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

37,478

43,005

Held for sale

10

33,101

0

Employee entitlements

15

19,518

15,546

Revenue in advance

2

136,286

125,155

Interest rate swaps

13

10,956

10,467

Lease liability

12

5,849

7,051

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

13

780,288

622,815

Residents' loans

11

1,653,696

1,538,282

Deferred tax liabilities

5

13,646

5,656

Total liabilities

2,690,818

2,367,977

Net assets

1,514,007

1,393,980

Equity

Share capital

894,996

887,010

Reserves

38,364

39,946

Retained earnings

580,647

467,024

Total equity

1,514,007

1,393,980

The accompanying notes on pages 06-27 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Arvida Group Limited

05

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

For the year ended 31 March 2024

31 March

$000

Note

31 March

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Receipts from residents for care fees and village services

183,208

160,835

Receipts of residents' loans from resales

199,103

186,245

Receipts of residents' loans from new sales

127,939

125,235

Interest received

757

593

Payments to suppliers and employees

(235,454)

(203,235)

Repayments of residents' loans

(109,554)

(106,719)

Insurance recoveries received

4,081

575

Interest paid

(25,505)

(15,230)

Income tax paid

(151)

(17)

Net cash inflow from operating activities

14

144,424

148,282

Cash flows from investing activities

Insurance recoveries received

9,150

5,750

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(5,015)

(9,546)

Purchase of investment properties

(274,534)

(264,084)

Proceeds from sale of assets

5,579

0

Capitalised interest paid

(24,211)

(13,559)

Dividends received

1,200

900

Net cash (outflow) from investing activities

(287,831)

(280,539)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

184,431

194,500

Repayment of borrowings

(27,000)

(24,500)

Transaction costs

(362)

(247)

Payments for lease liabilities

(1,123)

(825)

Dividends paid

(17,754)

(34,931)

Net cash inflow from financing activities

138,192

133,997

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,215)

1,740

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period

9,894

8,154

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period

4,679

9,894

The accompanying notes on pages 06-27 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Financial Statements

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 March 2024

1 General Information

Arvida Group Limited (the "Group" or the "Company") is a for- profit, limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in New Zealand. Arvida Group Limited is registered under the Companies Act 1993. The Company is an FMC Reporting Entity in terms of Part 7 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("the Act") and is listed on the NZX Main Board (the "NZX"). The Company's registered office is 29 Customs Street West, Auckland Central, Auckland.

The Group is in the business of owning, operating and developing retirement villages and care facilities for the elderly in New Zealand.

These financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 27 May 2024. The financial statements presented are for Arvida Group Limited and its subsidiaries.

The Directors believe it remains appropriate that the financial statements have been prepared under the going concern convention.

Basis of Preparation

These financial statements have been prepared:

  • in accordance with New Zealand Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("NZ GAAP") and comply with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the New Zealand equivalents ("NZ IFRS") as appropriate for a for profit entity;
  • in accordance with the requirements of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013;
  • under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of investment properties, land and buildings (included in property, plant and equipment) and derivatives;
  • on the liquidity basis where the assets and liabilities are presented on the balance sheet in the order of their liquidity;
  • in New Zealand dollar terms, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars; and
  • with all amounts shown exclusive of goods and services tax ("GST"), other than trade debtors and trade creditors, except where the amount of GST incurred is not recoverable from the taxation authority. When this occurs, the GST is recognised as part of the cost of the asset or as an expense, as applicable.

Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements

The preparation of the financial statements, in line with NZ IFRS, requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and judgements. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.

The Directors, in determining the appropriate treatment, have carefully evaluated all of the available information and consider the adopted policies to be appropriate. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements, are found in the following notes:

Note 2 Revenue recognition

Note 6 Fair value of investment property

Note 7 Fair value of care facility

Note 8 Impairment of goodwill

Basis of Consolidation

The Group's financial statements are prepared by consolidating the financial statements of all entities that comprise the Group, being Arvida Group Limited and its subsidiaries. Consistent accounting policies are employed in the preparation and presentation of the Group's financial statements. All intercompany transactions and balances, and unrealised profits arising within the Group are eliminated

in full.

Segment Reporting

An operating segment is a component of an entity that engages in business activities which earn revenue and incur expenses and where the chief operating decision maker reviews the operating results on a regular basis and makes decisions on resource allocation.

The Group operates in one operating segment being the provision of aged-care in New Zealand. The chief operating decision maker, the Board of Directors, reviews the operating results on a regular basis and makes decisions on resource allocation based on the review of Group results and cash flows as a whole. The nature of the products and services provided and the type and class of customers have similar characteristics within the operating segment. All revenue earned and assets held are in New Zealand.

Other Accounting Policies

Other accounting policies that are relevant to an understanding of the financial statements are provided within the notes to the financial statements.

New Standards and Interpretations Adopted

The Group has adopted all mandatory new and amended standards and interpretations and there has been no material impact on the Group's financial statements.

New Standards and Interpretations not yet Adopted

There are no new standards, amendments or interpretations that have been issued and are not yet effective, that are expected to have a significant impact on the Group.

Comparative information

The Statement of Cash Flows presentation has been amended following the settlement of the Parklane material damage insurance claim. The amendment has been applied retrospectively and the impact on the comparative period is shown below:

$000

2023

Reclas.

2023

Reported

Revised

Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flows from

4,925

(4,350)

575

operating activities

Insurance recoveries received

Cash flows from

1,400

4,350

5,750

investing activities

Insurance recoveries received

Arvida Group Limited

07

2 Income

Care Fees and Village Services

Care fees and village services fees are recognised over the period in which the service is rendered. A portion of village services is considered lease income based on the nature of the services provided.

Deferred Management Fees

Deferred management fees ("DMF") entitle residents to accommodation and the use of the community facilities within the village. They are recognised over the period of service being the expected period of tenure.

Other Income

Other income includes income derived from resident recoveries and other sundries for services provided to residents such as meals and cleaning which are recognised in the period the service is rendered.

Revenue in Advance

Revenue in advance comprises those amounts by which the amortisation of deferred management fees over the contractual period of the Occupation Right Agreement ("ORA") exceeds the amortisation of the deferred management fee based on estimated tenure.

Information about Major Customers

The Group derives care fee revenue in respect of eligible Government subsidised aged care residents who receive rest home, dementia or hospital level care. Government aged care subsidies received from the Te Whatu Ora included in care fees and village services amounted to $85.2 million (2023: $78.6 million).

Key Judgements and Estimates

Deferred management fees are recognised as revenue on a straight-line basis. This requires management to estimate the period of occupancy for units

and serviced apartments. The expected periods of tenure, being based on historical results, experience and industry averages, are estimated at 6.7 to

  1. years (2023: 6.5 to 9.2 years) for independent apartments and villas and are estimated at 2.7 to
  1. years (2023: 2.7 to 5.1 years) for care suites and serviced apartments.

Financial Statements

3 Expenses

Operating Expenses

Employment expenses relate to wages and salaries of employees which includes holiday pay, KiwiSaver and employee incentives. These expenses are recognised as the benefit accrues to the employee.

Property expenses and other expenses relate to costs associated with running a retirement village such as rates, insurance, repairs and maintenance, purchases of consumables and power costs. These expenses are recognised as they are incurred.

$000

2024

2023

Other expenses

Directors' fees

579

557

4 Finance Costs

$000

2023

2024

Interest expense

24,832

12,723

Facility costs

3,071

2,089

Financing costs

752

327

Total finance costs

28,655

15,139

Finance Costs

Interest expense and facility costs comprises interest and fees payable on loans and borrowings and is calculated using the effective interest rate method.

Borrowing costs incurred for the construction of any qualifying asset are capitalised during the period of time that is required to complete and prepare the asset for its intended use.

5 Income Tax Expense

$000

2024

2023

Income tax expense / (credit)

Current tax

0

0

Deferred tax

6,615

1,405

6,615

1,405

$000

2024

2023

Reconciliation to profit before tax

Profit before tax

145,978

83,870

Tax at 28%

40,874

23,484

Tax effects of amounts which

are not deductible (taxable) in

calculating taxable income:

Changes in fair values

(22,506)

(46,187)

Share of profit arising from joint

(526)

(211)

venture (net of tax)

Non-taxable income and non-

1,020

1,061

deductible expenditure

Other

11,434

(423)

Income tax expense / (credit)

6,615

1,405

Income Tax Expense

Income tax comprises current and deferred tax and is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in other comprehensive income, in which case it is recognised in other comprehensive income.

Current Tax

Current tax is the expected tax payable on the taxable income for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. Current tax for current and prior periods is recognised as a liability (or asset) to the extent that it is unpaid (or refundable). The applicable tax rate is 28% (2023: 28%).

Imputation Credits

The imputation credit balance for the Group and Parent as at 31 March 2024 is $0.4 million (2023: $0.2 million).

Deferred Tax

Deferred tax arises as a result of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes. Temporary differences for the initial recognition of assets or liabilities that affect neither accounting nor taxable profit, unless they arise on a business combination, are not provided for.

Income Tax Legislation Amendments

On 28 March 2024, the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2023- 24, Multinational Tax, and Remedial Matters) Act 2024 received royal assent. This Act removed tax depreciation deductions for non-residential buildings. This has resulted in a $26.6 million recognition of deferred tax expense in the statement of profit and loss and corresponding increase of deferred tax liability related to care facility buildings.

$000

2024

2023

Brought forward

5,656

3,796

Temporary difference in

income statement

Property, plant and equipment

(46)

26,613

Investment property

7,951

6,681

Deferred management fees

12,597

9,209

Tax losses carried forward

(39,094)

(18,501)

Other items

(1,452)

4,053

6,615

1,396

Temporary differences in Other

Comprehensive Income

Property, plant and equipment

1,375

464

1,375

464

Balance at end of year

Property, plant and equipment

29,115

1,127

Investment property

58,047

50,096

Deferred management fees

16,032

3,435

Tax losses carried forward

(85,388)

(46,294)

Other items

(4,160)

(2,708)

Deferred tax liability

13,646

5,656

Arvida Group Limited

09

Deferred tax assets and liabilities have been offset in accordance with NZ IAS 12 Income Tax. The deferred tax has been calculated on the assumption that there will be no change in tax law or circumstances.

The Group recognises tax losses in the balance sheet to the extent that tax losses offset deferred income tax liabilities arising from temporary differences and the requirements of income tax legislation can be satisfied. Significant judgement is required in determining whether shareholder continuity and other income tax legislation requirements will continue to be met in the future in order for tax losses to be recognised. A deferred tax asset is recognised only to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which the asset can be utilised.

The carrying value of the Group's investment properties is determined on a discounted cash flow basis and includes cash flows that are both taxable and non-taxable in the future. In determining the taxable temporary difference, the Directors have used the contractual cash flows on the basis that the contractual arrangements for an occupation right agreement comprise two gross cash flows (being an occupation right agreement deposit upon entering the unit and the refund

of this deposit upon exit) that are non-taxable and need to be excluded to determine the taxable temporary differences arising on investment properties.

Financial Statements

6 Investment Properties

$000

2024

2023

Balance at beginning of period

3,427,005

3,061,245

Additions

287,308

271,283

Assets held for sale

(54,716)

0

Disposals

(4,079)

0

Reclassification from / (to) property, plant and equipment

1,292

14,100

Fair value movement - unrealised

164,955

80,377

Total investment property

3,821,765

3,427,005

Valuation of managers' net interest

1,698,515

1,480,730

Development land

151,925

119,445

Investment property under construction

186,784

168,730

Liability for residents' loans

1,653,772

1,538,282

Net revenue in advance / (accrued income)

130,769

119,818

Total investment property

3,821,765

3,427,005

Recognition and Measurement

Investment properties are held to earn rental income and for capital appreciation. They comprise land and buildings and associated equipment and furnishings related to independent living units, serviced apartments, care suites and common facilities in the retirement village. Investment properties include land acquired with the intention of constructing

a retirement village. All retirement village units that are contracted with an ORA are classified as investment property as the majority of the net operating cash flows generated are for the purpose of earning rental income and capital appreciation.

Investment properties under construction are measured at cost . Investment property is initially recognised at cost and subsequently measured at fair value with any change in fair value recognised in profit or loss.

Classification of Serviced Apartments and Care Suites

Classification of Serviced Apartments and Care Suites Serviced apartments and care suites are contracted with an ORA and held to earn rental income and long term capital appreciation. To determine whether ancillary services are insignificant to the arrangement as a whole, the value of these services has been assessed and represents less than 20% over the expected life of the asset. The ancillary services are considered insignificant in comparison to the overarching ORA agreement. The assessment is applied across all entities in the Group. Subsequent reclassification of unit types between investment property or property, plant and equipment, occur only when there has been a change in use.

