Arvida Group Limited 01

Directors' Statement

For the year ended 31 March 2024

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the Financial Statements of Arvida Group Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024.

The Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year which present fairly the financial position of the Group and financial performance and cash flows for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to:

Select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

Make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and

State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements.

The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records, which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company, and to enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the generally accepted accounting practice in New Zealand, as defined in the Financial Reporting Act 2013. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the preventions and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The Financial Statements presented are signed for and on behalf of the Board and were authorised for issue on 27 May 2024.