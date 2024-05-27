Presentation of

Full Year Financial Results

Arvida Group Limited

For the 12 months ended 31 March 2024

Agenda

01 Highlights

02 FY25 Strategy

  1. FY24 Strategy & Overview
  2. Development
  3. Appendices

Arvida's purpose is to create retirement

communities where older New Zealanders can

lead connected and fulfilling lives with

freedom to thrive

FY24 Financial summary

IFRS Net Profit Underlying Profit1Operating EBITDA2

$139m

$85m

$95m

+69% vs. FY23: $82m

-3% vs FY23: $88m

+14% vs. FY23: $84m

Total Assets

Embedded Value3

Operating Cash Flow

$4.2b

$1.3b

$144m

+12% vs. FY23: $3.8b

+11% vs. FY23: $1.1b

-3% vs. FY23: $148m4

Gearing5

NTA6

EPS7

33.9%

205c

11.7c

FY23: 30.5%

FY23: 190c

FY23: 12.2c

  1. Underlying Profit is a non-GAAP unaudited financial measure and differs from NZ IFRS net profit after tax. A reconciliation is provided in the financial section of this presentation and definition appended.
  2. Operating EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited financial measure that adds back interest and depreciation to Underlying Profit and excludes gains on new sales.
  3. Embedded Value ("EV") is an internal calculation based on the data in the independent valuation reports for all occupied units.
  4. Restated $4.3m in comparative year following settlement of material damage settlement claim.
  5. Calculated as a ratio of net interest bearing debt to net interest bearing debt plus the book value of total equity.
  6. NTA per share is calculated as the net assets before intangible assets divided by shares on issue.
  7. EPS is calculated as the Underlying Profit divided by weighted average shares on issue.
  • IFRS profit of $139m including record fair value movements
  • Recovery in operating business with 14% lift in Operating EBITDA
  • Underlying profit of $85m down 3% with higher interest cost
  • Strong growth in Embedded Value supports future cash flow generation
  • NTA up to $2.05 per share

FY24 key points

  • Successfully navigated challenging property and economic environment
  • Preserved headroom in our capital structure
  • Delivered fee and service package revenue capture initiatives to address shortfalls
  • Roll out of workforce efficiency programme
  • Delivered record sales performance
  • Made inroads into maturing critical operational areas of the business
  • Lifted our culture and capability with implementation of People strategy
  • Development programme repositioned to maintain capital position
  • Divestment of integrated village completed at valuation
  • Value recognition programme underway to unlock intrinsic value

FY25 Strategy

Clubhouse, Te Puna Waiora.

Value recognition underway

  • The Board advises that a programme is underway to assess and execute a range of options to accelerate the recognition of the Company's intrinsic value for shareholders and has appointed financial advisors to assist with the various options
  • Options being considered include engaging with other market participants on various capital partnerships, restructuring options and strategic alternatives for the Company, together with a detailed internal exploration of areas where the existing business, capital structure, and operating performance can be improved
  • The broader team has been underway with this exercise for some time
  • A balanced approach is being applied with a view to ensuring the interests of our shareholders, residents and team members are at the forefront
  • At this stage no formal or binding proposals have been entered into regarding any of these options, with further market updates to be provided as the review and execution of options progresses

FY25 strategic priorities to lift value recognition

01

Progress value recognition programme

1. Accelerate intrinsic value for shareholders

How we will measure performance:

02

Deliver operating performance

  1. Reduce core debt
  2. Realise cost savings
  3. Improve revenue capture

03

Balance development cash flow

1. Positive net development cash flows

Absolute total shareholder returns (TSR)

$200m of core debt reduction initiatives

Gross value from new sales greater than

TSR performance relative to listed peers

Positive cash flows from core business

development capex (ex. cap interest)

operations

Positive whole project cash returns

Initial $10m annualised operational savings

Fee capture mechanisms

FY24 Strategy & Overview

Villas at an Arvida retirement community.

Progress with FY24 strategic priorities

Strategic Priorities

Identified Focus Areas

Measuring our Progress

Capital discipline

Near-term development programme prioritised to villas

FY24: 1H 39% villas; 2H 100% villas

Intensive / brownfield builds phased, preference to higher value sites

Deliveries: Aria Bay FY24, Queenstown FY25, Bethlehem Shores FY26

Prudent on capital deployment

Gearing within band

Funding plan alignment to development profile

Debt facility refinanced, and restructured into core & development facilities

Critical areas matured

People strategy to lift employment brand proposition

Refreshed 'values & purpose', reward proposition, turnover down

Workforce planning post-Covid

Phase 1 of workforce initiative underway

IT roadmap

General Manager IT role introduced; resource and governance progressed

Organisational design improvements

Regional manager structure implemented

Focus on cash

Core profitability improved

Operating EBITDA up 14%

• Care occupancy

Occupancy 93% (94% at year end)

• Fees & service packages

Funding increase; lift in villages fees, service packages and premium fees

Sales momentum

Total sales volumes up 11% / gross value of total sales up 13%

Conversion of care beds/serviced apartments to Care Suites

Two care suite conversion pilots progressing

