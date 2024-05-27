Presentation of
Full Year Financial Results
Arvida Group Limited
For the 12 months ended 31 March 2024
Agenda
01 Highlights
02 FY25 Strategy
- FY24 Strategy & Overview
- Development
- Appendices
Arvida's purpose is to create retirement
communities where older New Zealanders can
lead connected and fulfilling lives with
freedom to thrive
FY24 Financial summaryIFRS Net Profit Underlying Profit1Operating EBITDA2
$139m
$85m
$95m
+69% vs. FY23: $82m
-3% vs FY23: $88m
+14% vs. FY23: $84m
Total Assets
Embedded Value3
Operating Cash Flow
$4.2b
$1.3b
$144m
+12% vs. FY23: $3.8b
+11% vs. FY23: $1.1b
-3% vs. FY23: $148m4
Gearing5
NTA6
EPS7
33.9%
205c
11.7c
FY23: 30.5%
FY23: 190c
FY23: 12.2c
- Underlying Profit is a non-GAAP unaudited financial measure and differs from NZ IFRS net profit after tax. A reconciliation is provided in the financial section of this presentation and definition appended.
- Operating EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited financial measure that adds back interest and depreciation to Underlying Profit and excludes gains on new sales.
- Embedded Value ("EV") is an internal calculation based on the data in the independent valuation reports for all occupied units.
- Restated $4.3m in comparative year following settlement of material damage settlement claim.
- Calculated as a ratio of net interest bearing debt to net interest bearing debt plus the book value of total equity.
- NTA per share is calculated as the net assets before intangible assets divided by shares on issue.
- EPS is calculated as the Underlying Profit divided by weighted average shares on issue.
- IFRS profit of $139m including record fair value movements
- Recovery in operating business with 14% lift in Operating EBITDA
- Underlying profit of $85m down 3% with higher interest cost
- Strong growth in Embedded Value supports future cash flow generation
- NTA up to $2.05 per share
FY24 key points
- Successfully navigated challenging property and economic environment
- Preserved headroom in our capital structure
- Delivered fee and service package revenue capture initiatives to address shortfalls
- Roll out of workforce efficiency programme
- Delivered record sales performance
- Made inroads into maturing critical operational areas of the business
- Lifted our culture and capability with implementation of People strategy
- Development programme repositioned to maintain capital position
- Divestment of integrated village completed at valuation
- Value recognition programme underway to unlock intrinsic value
FY25 Strategy
Clubhouse, Te Puna Waiora.
Value recognition underway
- The Board advises that a programme is underway to assess and execute a range of options to accelerate the recognition of the Company's intrinsic value for shareholders and has appointed financial advisors to assist with the various options
- Options being considered include engaging with other market participants on various capital partnerships, restructuring options and strategic alternatives for the Company, together with a detailed internal exploration of areas where the existing business, capital structure, and operating performance can be improved
- The broader team has been underway with this exercise for some time
- A balanced approach is being applied with a view to ensuring the interests of our shareholders, residents and team members are at the forefront
- At this stage no formal or binding proposals have been entered into regarding any of these options, with further market updates to be provided as the review and execution of options progresses
FY25 strategic priorities to lift value recognition
01
Progress value recognition programme
1. Accelerate intrinsic value for shareholders
How we will measure performance:
02
Deliver operating performance
- Reduce core debt
- Realise cost savings
- Improve revenue capture
03
Balance development cash flow
1. Positive net development cash flows
• Absolute total shareholder returns (TSR)
•
$200m of core debt reduction initiatives
• Gross value from new sales greater than
• TSR performance relative to listed peers
•
Positive cash flows from core business
development capex (ex. cap interest)
operations
• Positive whole project cash returns
• Initial $10m annualised operational savings
•
Fee capture mechanisms
FY24 Strategy & Overview
Villas at an Arvida retirement community.
Progress with FY24 strategic priorities
Strategic Priorities
Identified Focus Areas
Measuring our Progress
Capital discipline
Near-term development programme prioritised to villas
FY24: 1H 39% villas; 2H 100% villas
Intensive / brownfield builds phased, preference to higher value sites
Deliveries: Aria Bay FY24, Queenstown FY25, Bethlehem Shores FY26
Prudent on capital deployment
Gearing within band
Funding plan alignment to development profile
Debt facility refinanced, and restructured into core & development facilities
Critical areas matured
People strategy to lift employment brand proposition
Refreshed 'values & purpose', reward proposition, turnover down
Workforce planning post-Covid
Phase 1 of workforce initiative underway
IT roadmap
General Manager IT role introduced; resource and governance progressed
Organisational design improvements
Regional manager structure implemented
Focus on cash
Core profitability improved
Operating EBITDA up 14%
• Care occupancy
Occupancy 93% (94% at year end)
• Fees & service packages
Funding increase; lift in villages fees, service packages and premium fees
Sales momentum
Total sales volumes up 11% / gross value of total sales up 13%
Conversion of care beds/serviced apartments to Care Suites
Two care suite conversion pilots progressing
