Arvida : New Arvida community planned for Te Awamutu

Arvida has acquired more than nine hectares of land in Te Awamutu to build a sensational new retirement community from the ground up. When complete, the community will reflect the unique needs and desires of the local population.

Arvida's ability to recognise and accommodate local differences is one of the things that set us apart. For example, Te Puna Waiora, The Source of Wellbeing in Kerikeri (under construction) will have a share boat, so that residents can continue doing the things they love, even with a downsize. And our Waimea Plains community in Nelson has an e-bike group and craft beer brewing club, which salute the region's hop growing and cycle trail network.

These features are the result of Arvida's determination to discover what residents love doing, and then make it happen. This resident-led approach also ensures communities are relevant to the locals who will eventually live in them. A similar approach will apply to our new Te Awamutu community.

Those who live in the Waikato region may already be familiar with Arvida. We have innovative Living Well communities in Cambridge (Lauriston Park), Hamilton (Cascades) and Tauranga (Copper Crest, Bethlehem Country Club, Bethlehem Shores, Bethlehem Views and Ocean Shores).

The Te Awamutu project is in the early stages of master planning, however Arvida CEO Jeremy Nicoll is happy to provide an indication of what the community could include:

"We expect to offer a combination of villas and townhouses for independent living at first, supported by a community clubhouse and a range of recreational facilities. In the future, the site will also include a care centre, where sophisticated purpose-built care suites will provide aged care for residents and locals."

Jeremy is certain the community will also acquire some characteristics to make it one-of-a-kind.

"While our newest locations all have certain things in common, we encourage the residents of any new community to help us choose activities and features they particularly want. This way every Arvida community evolves to reflect what its residents enjoy the most."

The community is provisionally called Te Awamutu Country Club, but Arvida wants a name that has significance for the region. There's a naming competition underway.

"As a part of our integration into the South Waikato, we would like to invite the local population to submit their ideas for the name of our new community," says Jeremy.

Name ideas can be emailed to[email protected]. Entries close December 20 and the winning name will be announced in January. As a thank you from Arvida, the great creative mind responsible for the name will receive a $500 hamper.