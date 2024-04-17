Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 ____________________________________ SCHEDULE 14A (Rule 14a-101) INFORMATION REQUIRED IN PROXY STATEMENT SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) ____________________________________ Filed by the Registrant x Filed by a Party other than the Registrant o Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Table of Contents ARVINAS, INC. 5 Science Park 395 Winchester Ave. New Haven, CT 06511 NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To be held May 29, 2024 You are cordially invited to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Arvinas, Inc., which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting only, via live audio webcast. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. We believe that hosting a "virtual meeting" will enable greater stockholder attendance and participation from any location around the world. Only stockholders who owned common stock at the close of business on April 1, 2024 can vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment that may take place. At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders will consider and vote on the following matters: Election of three Class III directors to our board of directors, each to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders; Hold an advisory vote on executive compensation; Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and Transaction of any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting. You can find more information, including the nominees for directors, in the attached Proxy Statement. The board of directors recommends that you vote "FOR" each of the Class III director nominees (Proposal 1), and "FOR" each of Proposals 2 and 3. Instead of mailing a printed copy of our proxy materials to all of our stockholders, we provide access to these materials via the Internet. This reduces the amount of paper necessary to produce these materials as well as the costs associated with mailing these materials to all stockholders. Accordingly, on or about April 16, 2024, we will begin mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, or Notice, to all stockholders of record on our books at the close of business on April 1, 2024, the record date for the Annual Meeting, and we will post our proxy materials on the website referenced in the Notice. As more fully described in the Notice, stockholders may choose to access our proxy materials on the website referred to in the Notice or may request to receive a printed set of our proxy materials. In addition, the Notice and website provide information regarding how you may request to receive proxy materials in printed form by mail, or electronically by email, on an ongoing basis. If you are a stockholder of record, you may vote in one of the following ways: Vote over the Internet, by going to www.proxyvote.com (have your Notice or proxy card in hand when you access the website);

Vote over the Internet, by going to www.proxyvote.com (have your Notice or proxy card in hand when you access the website);

Vote by Mail, if you received (or requested and received) a printed copy of the proxy materials, by completing, signing and dating the proxy card provided to you and returning it in the prepaid envelope provided to you; or

if you received (or requested and received) a printed copy of the proxy materials, by completing, signing and dating the proxy card provided to you and returning it in the prepaid envelope provided to you; or Vote at the Annual Meeting. If your shares are held in "street name," that is, held for your account by a bank, broker or other nominee, you will receive instructions from the holder of record that you must follow for your shares to be voted.

Table of Contents The rules and procedures applicable to the Annual Meeting, together with a list of stockholders of record for inspection for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting will be available for the participating stockholders of record at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ARVN2024. Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, we urge you to take the time to vote your shares. By order of the Board of Directors, /s/ John G. Houston, Ph.D. John G. Houston, Ph.D. Chairperson, President and Chief Executive Officer New Haven, Connecticut April 16, 2024

Table of Contents Arvinas, Inc. Proxy Statement Page PROXY STATEMENT 1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING 2 PROPOSAL NO. 1-ELECTION OF THREE CLASS III DIRECTORS 6 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 13 PROPOSAL NO. 2-ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 22 EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 23 PROPOSAL NO. 3-RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP AS OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023 55 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE 57 PRINCIPAL STOCKHOLDERS 58 TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS 61 STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS 64 HOUSEHOLDING 65 OTHER MATTERS 66

Table of Contents ARVINAS, INC. 5 Science Park 395 Winchester Ave. New Haven, CT 06511 203-535-1456 PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS to be held May 29, 2024 This proxy statement and the enclosed proxy card contain information about the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Arvinas, Inc., or the Annual Meeting, to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The Annual Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting only, via live audio webcast. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The board of directors of Arvinas is using this proxy statement to solicit proxies for use at the Annual Meeting. In this proxy statement, unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, the use of "Arvinas," "our," "we" or "us" refers to Arvinas, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 29, 2024: This proxy statement and our 2023 Annual Report to Stockholders are available for viewing, printing and downloading at http://www.proxyvote.com. A copy of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, or 2023 Annual Report, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, except for exhibits, will be furnished without charge to any stockholder upon written request to Arvinas, Inc., 5 Science Park, 395 Winchester Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. This proxy statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 are also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. On or about April 16, 2024, we will mail a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, or Notice, to our stockholders (other than those who previously requested electronic or paper delivery of proxy materials), directing stockholders to a website where they can access our proxy materials, including this proxy statement and our 2023 Annual Report, and view instructions on how to vote online or by telephone. If you would prefer to receive a paper copy of our proxy materials, please follow the instructions included in the Notice. If you have previously elected to receive our proxy materials electronically, you will continue to receive access to those materials via e-mail unless you elect otherwise. 1

Table of Contents IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING Purpose of the Annual Meeting At the Annual Meeting, our stockholders will consider and vote on the following matters: Election of three Class III directors to our board of directors, each to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders; Hold an advisory vote on executive compensation; Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and Transaction of any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. As of the date of this proxy statement, we are not aware of any business to come before the Annual Meeting other than the first three items noted above. Board of Directors Recommendation Our board of directors unanimously recommends that you vote: FOR the election of the three nominees to serve as Class III directors on our board of directors for a three-year term; FOR the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation paid to our named executive officers; and FOR the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Why is the Company Holding a Virtual Annual Meeting? Our Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting of stockholders where stockholders will participate by accessing a website using the Internet. We believe that hosting a virtual meeting will facilitate stockholder attendance and participation at our Annual Meeting by enabling stockholders to participate from any location around the world. We have designed our virtual format to enhance, rather than constrain, stockholder access, participation and communication. Stockholders will be able to attend the meeting online and submit questions by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ARVN2024. Stockholders will also be able to vote their shares electronically during the meeting. What Happens if There Are Technical Difficulties during the Annual Meeting? Beginning 15 minutes prior to, and during, the Annual Meeting, we will have support available to assist stockholders with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the virtual meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual Annual Meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual Annual Meeting log-in page. Availability of Proxy Materials The Notice regarding our proxy materials, including this proxy statement and our 2023 Annual Report, is being mailed to stockholders on or about April 16, 2024. Our proxy materials are also available for viewing, printing and downloading on the Internet at http://www.proxyvote.com. 2

Table of Contents Who Can Vote at the Annual Meeting? Only stockholders of record at the close of business on the record date of April 1, 2024 are entitled to receive notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote the shares of our common stock that they held on that date. As of April 1, 2024, there were 68,308,405 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. Each share of common stock is entitled to one vote on each matter properly brought before the Annual Meeting. A list of registered stockholders as of the close of business on the record date will be available for examination by any stockholder for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting for a period of at least 10 days prior to the Annual Meeting. If you wish to view this list, please contact our corporate secretary at Arvinas, Inc., 5 Science Park, 395 Winchester Ave., New Haven, CT 06511 Attention: Corporate Secretary. Difference between a "stockholder of record" and a beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" Stockholder of Record. If your shares are registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Computershare N.A., then you are considered a "stockholder of record" of those shares. In this case, your Notice has been sent to you directly by us. You may vote your shares by proxy prior to the Annual Meeting by following the instructions contained on such Notice. Beneficial Owners of Shares Held in Street Name. If your shares are held by a bank, broker or other nominee, then you are considered the beneficial owner of those shares, which are held in "street name." In this case, your Notice has been forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account is considered the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Annual Meeting. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to instruct that organization as to how to vote the shares held in your account by following the instructions contained on the voting instruction card provided to you by that organization. How to Vote If you are a stockholder of record, you can vote your shares in one of two ways: either by proxy prior to the Annual Meeting or online at the Annual Meeting. If you choose to vote by proxy, you may do so by telephone, via the Internet or by mail. Each of these methods is explained below. If you hold your shares of our common stock in multiple accounts, you should vote your shares as described in each set of proxy materials you receive. By Telephone. You may transmit your proxy voting instructions by calling 1-800-690-6903. You will need to have your Notice or proxy card in hand when you call.

Via the Internet. You may transmit your proxy voting instructions via the Internet by accessing the website specified on the enclosed proxy card. You will need to have your Notice or proxy card in hand when you access the website.

By Mail. If you received a printed copy of the proxy materials, you may vote by proxy by completing, signing and dating the proxy card provided to you and returning it in the prepaid envelope provided to you.

If you received a printed copy of the proxy materials, you may vote by proxy by completing, signing and dating the proxy card provided to you and returning it in the prepaid envelope provided to you. At the Virtual Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held entirely online. To participate in the meeting, you will need the 16- digit control number included in your Notice or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. The meeting webcast will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. We encourage you to access the meeting prior to the start time. Online check-in will begin at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time, and you should allow ample time to test your computer and for the check-in procedures. Telephone and Internet voting for stockholders of record will be available up until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 28, 2024, the day before the Annual Meeting, and mailed proxy cards must be received by May 28, 2024, the day before the Annual Meeting, in order to be counted at the Annual Meeting. If the Annual Meeting is adjourned or postponed, these deadlines may be extended. The voting deadlines and availability of telephone and Internet voting for beneficial owners of shares held in "street name" will depend on the voting processes of the organization that holds your shares. Therefore, we urge you to carefully review and follow the voting instruction card and any other materials that you receive from that organization. Ballot Measures Considered "Discretionary" and "Non-Discretionary" If your shares are held in "street name," your bank, broker or other nominee may under certain circumstances vote your shares if you do not return voting instructions. Banks, brokers or other nominees are permitted to vote customers' shares 3

Table of Contents for which they have received no voting instructions on specified "discretionary" matters, but they are not permitted to vote these shares on "non- discretionary" matters. The election of directors (Proposal No. 1) and the advisory vote on executive compensation (Proposal No. 2) are considered non-discretionary matters under applicable rules. Therefore, if your shares are held in "street name," your bank, broker or other nominee cannot vote on these matters without voting instructions from you. If you do not instruct your bank, broker or other nominee how to vote with respect to the election of directors (Proposal No. 1) and the advisory vote on executive compensation (Proposal No. 2), your bank, broker or other nominee may not vote with respect to these proposals and your shares will be counted as "broker non-votes." The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2024 (Proposal No. 3) is considered a discretionary matter under applicable rules. Therefore, if your shares are held in "street name," we expect that your bank, broker or other nominee will be able to exercise discretionary authority to vote on the matter in the absence of voting instructions from you. If your bank, broker or other nominee exercises this discretionary authority, no broker non-votes are expected to occur in connection with Proposal No. 3. Quorum A quorum of stockholders is necessary to hold a valid meeting. Our second amended and restated bylaws, or our bylaws, provide that a quorum will exist if stockholders holding a majority of the shares of stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote are present at the meeting "in person" virtually or represented by proxy. If a quorum is not present, the meeting may be adjourned until a quorum is obtained. For purposes of determining whether a quorum exists, we will count as present any shares that are voted over the Internet, by telephone, by completing and submitting a proxy by mail or that are represented virtually during the Annual Meeting. Further, for purposes of establishing a quorum, we will count as present shares that a stockholder holds even if the stockholder votes to abstain or only votes on one of the proposals. In addition, we will count as present shares that are "broker non-votes." Votes Required To be elected, a director nominee must receive a plurality of the votes cast by stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting (Proposal No. 1). Votes withheld and broker non-votes will not be counted as votes cast or voted on Proposal No. 1. Accordingly, votes withheld and broker non-votes will have no effect on the voting on Proposal No. 1. For each of Proposal No. 2 (to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers) and Proposal No. 3 (to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024), the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares of common stock present or represented by proxy and voting "for" or "against" such matter at the Annual Meeting is required for approval (meaning, the number of votes cast "for" each proposal must exceed the number of votes cast "against" each proposal). Abstentions and broker non-votes will not be counted as votes cast or voted on Proposal No. 2 or Proposal No. 3. Accordingly, abstentions and broker non-votes will have no effect on the voting on Proposal No. 2 or Proposal No. 3. Method of Counting Votes Each holder of common stock is entitled to one vote at the Annual Meeting on each matter to come before the Annual Meeting, including the election of directors, for each share held by such stockholder as of the record date. Votes cast online at the Annual Meeting or by proxy by mail, via the Internet or by telephone will be tabulated by the inspector of election appointed for the Annual Meeting, who will also determine whether a quorum is present. Revoking a Proxy; Changing Your Vote If you are a stockholder of record, you may revoke your proxy before the vote is taken at the meeting by: submitting a new proxy with a later date before the applicable deadline either signed and returned by mail or transmitted using the telephone or Internet voting procedures described in the "How to Vote" section above;

voting online at the meeting, as described in the "How to Vote" section above; or 4

Table of Contents filing a written revocation with our corporate secretary. If your shares are held in "street name," you may submit new voting instructions by contacting your bank, broker or other nominee holding your account. You may also vote online at the Annual Meeting, which will have the effect of revoking any previously submitted voting instructions, if you obtain a legal proxy from the organization that holds your shares as described in the "How to Vote" section above. Your virtual attendance at the Annual Meeting will not automatically revoke your proxy, unless you vote online during the Annual Meeting. Costs of Proxy Solicitation We will bear the costs of soliciting proxies. In addition to solicitations by mail, our directors, officers and regular employees, without additional remuneration, may solicit proxies by telephone, facsimile, email, personal interviews and other means. Voting Results We plan to announce preliminary voting results at the Annual Meeting and will publish final results in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC within four business days following the Annual Meeting. 5