– Preclinical data for ARV-393 presented at the European Hematology Association 2024 Annual Congress showed anti-tumor activity in models of B-cell lymphoma –



– Preclinical data presented at the Biennial International LRRK2 Meeting highlighted the promise of PROTAC®-induced leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) degradation as a potential treatment for neurodegenerative diseases –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced it presented new preclinical data from its investigational BCL6 PROTAC® degrader ARV-393 at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Annual Congress that took place June 13-16, 2024 in Madrid, Spain, and presented new preclinical data from its PROTAC LRRK2 degrader program at the Biennial International LRRK2 Meeting that took place June 18-21, 2024 in Crete, Greece.

Data presented at EHA showed anti-tumor activity for the company’s investigational PROTAC BCL6 degrader, ARV-393, in preclinical models of B-cell lymphoma. In these preclinical models, ARV-393 potently and rapidly degraded the BCL6 protein and inhibited cell growth in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and Burkitt cell lines. ARV-393 showed tumor growth inhibition, including tumor regression, in various DLBCL cell line-derived xenograft (CDX) models and in multiple patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including germinal center B-cell-like (GCB), activated B-cell (ABC), GCB/ABC, BCL not otherwise specified (BCL/NOS) subtypes of DLBCL, and Burkitt lymphoma.

“These new preclinical data for ARV-393 demonstrate that in these models it can effectively target and induce the degradation of the BCL6 protein that is commonly deregulated in DLBCL,” said John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “These encouraging results suggest that ARV-393 could be developed into a potential new treatment for patients with certain types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, particularly those who have not responded to other treatments."

Preclinical data presented at the Biennial LRRK2 Meeting highlighted the potential of the company’s oral PROTAC LRRK2 degraders to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Preclinical studies in mice demonstrated full target engagement of LRRK2 kinase inhibitor and near-complete LRRK2 degradation with PROTAC LRRK2 degraders, but substantially less Type II pneumocyte enlargement compared to an experimental LRRK2 kinase inhibitor. In addition, the more noticeable Type II pneumocyte enlargement phenotype observed with the experimental LRRK2 kinase inhibitor was substantiated by the accumulation of surfactant protein C in lung, which was not observed after treatment with a PROTAC LRRK2 degrader.

“Nonclinical findings presented this week suggest the potential for a wide therapeutic index and manageable safety profile for PROTAC degraders versus experimental LRRK2 kinase inhibitors,” said Angela Cacace, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Arvinas. “In earlier preclinical studies, Arvinas’ PROTAC LRRK2 degraders have been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier and degrade LRRK2, a large multidomain scaffolding kinase, in deep brain regions.”

Arvinas’ oral PROTAC BCL6 degrader ARV-393 is currently in a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with NHL, and Arvinas also has an oral PROTAC LRRK2 degrader, ARV-102, currently being investigated in a phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers.

About ARV-393

ARV-393 is an investigational PROTAC designed to degrade B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6), a transcriptional repressor and major driver of B-cell lymphomas. The BCL6 protein facilitates B cell tolerance of rapid proliferation and somatic gene recombination via repressing cell cycle checkpoints, terminal differentiation, apoptosis, and the DNA damage response. PROTAC-mediated degradation has the potential to address the traditional undruggable nature of BCL6. ARV-393 is currently in a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

About ARV-102

ARV-102 is an investigational PROTAC designed to degrade Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) which is a large multidomain scaffolding kinase. Human genetics, increased activity and expressions of LRRK2 is genetically involved in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases including Parkinson’s Disease and progressive supranuclear palsy. Arvinas is developing oral, blood-brain-barrier penetrant PROTAC degraders of LRRK2.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis Targeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; and ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit us on www.arvinas.com, which does not form part of this release, and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential for Arvinas’ investigational BCL6 PROTAC degrader ARV-393 as a new treatment for patients with certain types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, particularly those who have not responded to other treatments and its potential to address the traditional undruggable nature of BCL6; and the potential for Arvinas’ investigational PROTAC LRRK2 degraders (including ARV-102) to treat neurodegenerative diseases , and the potential for a wide therapeutic index and manageable safety profile. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas’ strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its product candidates, including ARV-393 and ARV-102, including whether Arvinas initiates and completes clinical trials for its product candidates and receives results from its clinical trials on its expected timelines or at all; Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; whether Arvinas’ cash and cash equivalent resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Jeff Boyle, Arvinas Investor Relations

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media Contact:

Kirsten Owens, Arvinas Communications

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com