ARVINAS, INC.

(ARVN)
Arvinas Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

04/05/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced two upcoming presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021. These presentations will describe the discovery of Arvinas’ two clinical-stage PROTAC degraders, ARV-110 and ARV-471, including the first disclosures of their structures.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Discovery of ARV-110, a first in class androgen receptor degrading PROTAC® for the treatment of men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer
Date and Time: April 11, 2021 from 2:05 PM - 2:15 PM ET
Presenter: Lawrence B. Snyder, Ph.D., Executive Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Arvinas
Session Title: New Therapeutics Targeting Molecular Drivers in Cancer

Title: The discovery of ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC® for the treatment of patients with breast cancer
Date and Time: April 11, 2021 from 2:20 PM - 2:30 PM ET
Presenter: Lawrence B. Snyder, Ph.D., Executive Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Arvinas
Session Title: New Therapeutics Targeting Molecular Drivers in Cancer

Abstracts will be available for registered attendees on the AACR website beginning on April 9, 2021.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts for Arvinas

Investors
Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations
ir@arvinas.com

Media
Kirsten Owens, Arvinas Communications
kirsten.owens@arvinas.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
