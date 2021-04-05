Arvinas Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced two upcoming presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021. These presentations will describe the discovery of Arvinas’ two clinical-stage PROTAC degraders, ARV-110 and ARV-471, including the first disclosures of their structures.



Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Discovery of ARV-110, a first in class androgen receptor degrading PROTAC® for the treatment of men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer

Date and Time: April 11, 2021 from 2:05 PM - 2:15 PM ET

Presenter: Lawrence B. Snyder, Ph.D., Executive Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Arvinas

Session Title: New Therapeutics Targeting Molecular Drivers in Cancer

Title: The discovery of ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC® for the treatment of patients with breast cancer

Date and Time: April 11, 2021 from 2:20 PM - 2:30 PM ET

Presenter: Lawrence B. Snyder, Ph.D., Executive Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Arvinas

Session Title: New Therapeutics Targeting Molecular Drivers in Cancer

Abstracts will be available for registered attendees on the AACR website beginning on April 9, 2021.

