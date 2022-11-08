Advanced search
    ARVN   US04335A1051

ARVINAS, INC.

(ARVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
42.47 USD   -6.66%
07:14aArvinas : Corporate Presentation – November 2022
PU
07:03aArvinas Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GL
07:02aArvinas Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
Arvinas : Corporate Presentation – November 2022

11/08/2022 | 07:14am EST
Pioneering the future of targeted protein degradation therapeutics

November 2022

Safe harbor and forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks

and uncertainties, including statements regarding the receipt of upfront, milestone, and other payments under the Pfizer collaboration, the potential benefits of and the receipt of any related milestones in connection with our arrangements with our collaborative partnerships, statements regarding the potential advantages and therapeutic benefits

of bavdegalutamide (ARV-110),ARV-471,ARV-766 and our other discovery programs, the development and regulatory status of our product candidates, such as statements with respect to the potential of our lead product candidates, bavdegalutamide (ARV-110),ARV-471, and ARV-766 and other candidates in our pipeline, and the timing of clinical trials, including the timing to complete enrollment, as well as the presentation and/or publication of data from those trials and plans for registration for our product candidates, and our discovery programs that may lead to our development of additional product candidates, the potential utility of our technology, our plans with respect to submission of investigational new drug/clinical trial authorization applications, the potential commercialization of any of our product candidates and companion diagnostic partnering, and the sufficiency of our cash resources All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result

of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: our and Pfizer, Inc.'s ("Pfizer") performance of our respective obligations with respect to our collaboration with Pfizer; whether we and Pfizer will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development for ARV-471; whether we will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) and our other product candidates, including whether we initiate and complete clinical trials for our product candidates and receive results from our clinical trials on our expected timelines, or at all; whether our cash and cash equivalent resources will be sufficient to fund our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward- looking statements, discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The Arvinas name and logo are our trademarks. We also own the service mark and the registered U.S. trademark for PROTAC®. The trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. We have omitted the ® and ™ designations, as applicable, for the trademarks named in this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. This presentation is intended for the investor community only. It is not intended to promote the products referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions. Cross-trial comparisons are not based on head-to-head studies and no direct comparisons can be made.

2

Arvinas: Advancing a new therapeutic modality to patients

P I O N E E R I N G P I P E L I N E

P R O T E I N D E G R A D A T I O N

  • PROTAC® (proteolysis-targeting chimeras) protein degraders eliminate vs. inhibit disease-causing proteins
  • Combines the power of genetic knockdown technology with the benefits of small-molecule therapeutics

A R V I N A S

400+ membersteam

Founded in 2013 by the original PROTAC

pioneer

P I P E L I N E

2 Programs in Phase 2

Clear efficacy signals in patients with difficult-to-treat breast and prostate cancers

1 Program in Phase 1

20+ Pipeline Programs

in oncology, I-O, and neuroscience

P A R T N E R E D

F O R S U C C E S S

ARV-471 Bavdegalutamide

(ARV-110)

ARV-766

Protein degradation platform with clinical

proof of concept

Global collaboration with Pfizer to co-develop and co- commercialize ARV-471 in ER+ breast cancer announced in July 2021

3

A history of pioneering since our founding

JULY 2001

2019

2020

JULY 2021

Arvinas' founder

LATE 2016

Bavdegalutamide

Craig Crews publishes

PROTAC clinical studies:

Partnered with Pfizer to

Phase 2 initiated

first paper describing

Arvinas creates first oral

bavdegalutamide and

co-develop and co-

PROTAC® degraders

PROTAC

ARV-471

commercialize ARV-471

JULY 2013

EARLY 2018

2020

2021

Arvinas founded to turn protein

Arvinas creates first BBB-

Efficacy proof of concept for

ARV-471 Phase 2

degraders into patient

crossing PROTAC degraders

bavdegalutamide and ARV-471

initiated

therapies

BBB, blood-brain barrier

The agents mentioned above are currently under investigation. Their safety and effectiveness for have not yet been established

4

PROTAC® protein degraders harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to induce the degradation of disease-causing proteins

1 Complex Formation

Recognizing disease-

causing protein

PROTAC

E3 ligase

Target

Protein

PROTAC

2 Protein Tagging

3 Protein Elimination

Tagging of target

Target protein is degraded by the

protein for degradation

proteasome

Ubiquitin

Proteasome

Iterative activity

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arvinas Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
