  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arvinas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVN   US04335A1051

ARVINAS, INC.

(ARVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
35.40 USD   +0.85%
Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/06/2023 | 04:31pm EST
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Oncology Conference on Thursday, February 9. Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Sean Cassidy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

  • SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16. Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

  • Citi Oncology Leadership Summit on Thursday, February 23. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com

Contacts

Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com


