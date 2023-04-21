Advanced search
    ARVN   US04335A1051

ARVINAS, INC.

(ARVN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56:58 2023-04-21 pm EDT
28.56 USD   +5.58%
04:01p Arvinas to Present at Stifel Targeted Oncology Day
GL
04:00pArvinas to Present at Stifel Targeted Oncology Day
AQ
04/03Arvinas Appoints Kelly Page as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Strategy and Program Leadership
GL
Arvinas to Present at Stifel Targeted Oncology Day

04/21/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Sean Cassidy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside at the Stifel Targeted Oncology Day on Wednesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and on the Events & Presentations section of the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 M - -
Net income 2023 -354 M - -
Net cash 2023 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,14x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 441 M 1 441 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,28x
EV / Sales 2024 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 90,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 27,05 $
Average target price 74,70 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John G. Houston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean A. Cassidy Chief Financial Officer
Timothy M. Shannon Chairman
Ian Taylor Senior Vice President-Biology
Kimberly Wehger VP-Information Technology & Corporate Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARVINAS, INC.-20.93%1 441
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.62%85 178
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED13.74%84 786
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.54%33 269
BIONTECH SE-19.49%29 146
BEIGENE, LTD.17.42%26 978
