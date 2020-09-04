Log in
Arvinas to Present at the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

09/04/2020

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on Arvinas’ website at www.arvinas.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Arvinas’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts for Arvinas

Investors
Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations
ir@arvinas.com

Media
Kirsten Owens, Arvinas Communications
kirsten.owens@arvinas.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -101 M - -
Net cash 2020 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 975 M 975 M -
EV / Sales 2020 33,4x
EV / Sales 2021 29,6x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart ARVINAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arvinas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARVINAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 61,50 $
Last Close Price 24,86 $
Spread / Highest target 218%
Spread / Average Target 147%
Spread / Lowest Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Houston Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Timothy M. Shannon Chairman
Sean A. Cassidy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ian Taylor Chief Scientific Officer
Kimberly Wehger Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARVINAS, INC.-39.50%975
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.52%393 739
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.93%300 373
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.00%216 225
PFIZER, INC.-5.05%202 270
NOVARTIS AG-13.84%191 509
