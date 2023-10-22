Arvinas, Inc.
Equities
ARVN
US04335A1051
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14.83 USD
|-2.95%
|-11.94%
|-56.65%
|Oct. 16
|Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) Poster Presentation at ESMO Congress 2023
|CI
|Sep. 12
|Transcript : Arvinas, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023, Sep-12-2023 02:15 PM
|CI
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Hello, and welcome to the ESMO Data Presentation. [Operator Instru...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Arvinas, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. The Company uses its proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) Discovery Engine, a technology platform to engineer PROTAC targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively remove disease-causing proteins. Its three product candidates include ARV-110, ARV-471 and ARV-766. It develops ARV-110, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the androgen receptor protein (AR), for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It develops ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein (ER), for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The Company develops ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
14.83USD
Average target price
67.06USD
Spread / Average Target
+352.21%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-56.65%
|793 M $
|+25.31%
|93 394 M $
|+12.06%
|85 664 M $
|+4.47%
|34 420 M $
|+30.15%
|28 106 M $
|-39.48%
|21 798 M $
|-29.82%
|19 141 M $
|-24.88%
|17 490 M $
|+33.29%
|12 129 M $
|-7.54%
|10 785 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Arvinas, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News
- Transcript : Arvinas, Inc. - Special Call