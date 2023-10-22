Arvinas, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. The Company uses its proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) Discovery Engine, a technology platform to engineer PROTAC targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively remove disease-causing proteins. Its three product candidates include ARV-110, ARV-471 and ARV-766. It develops ARV-110, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the androgen receptor protein (AR), for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It develops ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein (ER), for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The Company develops ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.