Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Arvind Fashions Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVINDFASN   

ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.

(ARVINDFASN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:02 2023-01-05 am EST
343.10 INR   -1.90%
05:08aArvind Fashions : Esop/esos/esps
PU
12:38aArvind Fashions Appoints CFO
MT
2022Transcript : Arvind Fashions Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arvind Fashions : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

01/05/2023 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARVIND FASHIONS LIMITED

A MEMBER OF THE LALBHAI GROUP

Corporate Office: Du Parc Trinity, 8th Floor, 17, M.G Road, Bangalore - 560 001

Tel: +91-80-4155 0601, Fax: 91-80-4155 0651

Website: www.arvindfashions.com

January 05, 2023

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Dept. / Dept. of Corporate Services

Listing Dept., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Plot No. C/1, G. Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Security Code : 542484

Security ID : ARVINDFASN

Symbol : ARVINDFASN

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for Grant of Stock Options to an eligible Employee of the Company under "January-2023 Grant" pursuant to AFL - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company on January 05, 2023, has granted 85,000 (Eighty Five Thousand) stock options to eligible Employee of the Company under "January-2023 Grant" pursuant to AFL - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2016 (ESOS 2016). In terms of the ESOS 2016, one stock option represents/convertible into one equity share of the Company.

You are requested to take note of the same and bring the same to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Arvind Fashions Limited

Digitally signed by

LIPI JHA LIPI JHA

Date: 2023.01.05 13:41:45 +05'30'

Lipi Jha

Company Secretary

Regd Office: Main Building, Arvind Limited Premises, Naroda Road, Ahmedabad - 380 025.

CIN: L52399GJ2016PLC085595

Disclaimer

Arvind Fashions Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.
05:08aArvind Fashions : Esop/esos/esps
PU
12:38aArvind Fashions Appoints CFO
MT
2022Transcript : Arvind Fashions Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
2022Arvind Fashions Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q2 as Revenue Climbs
MT
2022Arvind Fashions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2022Q2 roundup: Indian cos get festive boost; almost 62% post profit rise
RE
2022Arvind Fashions Announces Appointment of Soumali Chakraborty as Head of Marketing for P..
CI
2022India's Reliance Retail in talks to get rights for beauty retailer Sephora - report
RE
2022Arvind Fashions : Loss of share certificate
PU
2022Transcript : Arvind Fashions Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 39 438 M 477 M 477 M
Net income 2023 1 137 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 46 442 M 561 M 561 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 187
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Arvind Fashions Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 349,75 INR
Average target price 567,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shailesh Shyam Chaturvedi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Piyush Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Sanjay Shrenikbhai Lalbhai Chairman
Lipi Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nagesh Dinkar Pinge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.1.11%561
INDITEX5.23%86 308
KERING7.47%66 250
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.24%61 541
ROSS STORES, INC.1.64%40 625
HENNES & MAURITZ AB8.00%18 808