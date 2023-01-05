Arvind Fashions : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

ARVIND FASHIONS LIMITED

A MEMBER OF THE LALBHAI GROUP

Corporate Office: Du Parc Trinity, 8th Floor, 17, M.G Road, Bangalore - 560 001

Tel: +91-80-4155 0601, Fax: 91-80-4155 0651

Website: www.arvindfashions.com

January 05, 2023 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Listing Dept. / Dept. of Corporate Services Listing Dept., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Plot No. C/1, G. Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Security Code : 542484 Security ID : ARVINDFASN Symbol : ARVINDFASN

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for Grant of Stock Options to an eligible Employee of the Company under "January-2023 Grant" pursuant to AFL - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company on January 05, 2023, has granted 85,000 (Eighty Five Thousand) stock options to eligible Employee of the Company under "January-2023 Grant" pursuant to AFL - Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2016 (ESOS 2016). In terms of the ESOS 2016, one stock option represents/convertible into one equity share of the Company.

You are requested to take note of the same and bring the same to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Arvind Fashions Limited

Digitally signed by

LIPI JHA LIPI JHA

Date: 2023.01.05 13:41:45 +05'30'

Lipi Jha

Company Secretary