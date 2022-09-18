Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Arvind Fashions Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARVINDFASN   

ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.

(ARVINDFASN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-16 am EDT
288.50 INR   -3.98%
ARVIND FASHIONS : Loss of share certificate
PU
TRANSCRIPT : Arvind Fashions Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
Arvind Fashions Narrows Consolidated Net Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
Arvind Fashions : Loss of share certificate

09/18/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARVIND FASHIONS LIMITED

A MEMBER OF THE LALBHAI GROUP

Corporate Office: Du Parc Trinity, 8th Floor, 17, M.G Road, Bangalore - 560 001

Tel: +91-80-4155 0601, Fax: 91-80-4155 0651

Website: www.arvindfashions.com

September 18, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Dept. / Dept. of Corporate Services

Listing Dept., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Plot No. C/1, G. Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Security Code : 542484

Security ID : ARVINDFASN

Symbol : ARVINDFASN

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith intimation regarding loss of share certificates received from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company. The details for the same is as under:

Sl.No.

Name

No. of Shares

Distinctive Nos.

1

Mr. Rajesh Kumr Bhadani

01

58631151- 58631151

Total

01

You are requested to caution your members not to deal in or make any transaction with reference to these shares.

You are requested to take the above on record and acknowledge.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Arvind Fashions Limited

Digitally signed

LIPI JHA by LIPI JHA Date: 2022.09.18

09:04:52 +05'30'

Lipi Jha

Company Secretary

Regd Office: Main Building, Arvind Limited Premises, Naroda Road, Ahmedabad - 380 025.

CIN: L52399GJ2016PLC085595

Stop Transfer Register

Arvind Fashions Limited

Transfer

Transfer

Folio No

Name

Certificate No.

Distinctive No

No Of

Reason

No

Date

From

To

From

To

Shares

ST1885

16/09/2022

370145

RAJESH KUMR

42490

42490

58631151

58631151

1

Lost By Holder

BHADANI

Total :

1

Printed On:

16/09/2022

Page No.

1

Disclaimer

Arvind Fashions Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 04:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 39 749 M 499 M 499 M
Net income 2023 853 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 152x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38 281 M 481 M 481 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 187
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Arvind Fashions Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 288,50 INR
Average target price 368,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shailesh Shyam Chaturvedi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Piyush Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Sanjay Shrenikbhai Lalbhai Chairman
Piyush Kumar Chowhan Chief Information Officer
Lipi Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARVIND FASHIONS LTD.6.44%481
INDITEX-21.31%70 012
KERING-30.10%60 850
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.59%58 149
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.63%31 322
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-39.00%16 595