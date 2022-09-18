Arvind Fashions : Loss of share certificate

ARVIND FASHIONS LIMITED
A MEMBER OF THE LALBHAI GROUP
Corporate Office: Du Parc Trinity, 8th Floor, 17, M.G Road, Bangalore - 560 001
Tel: +91-80-4155 0601, Fax: 91-80-4155 0651
Website: www.arvindfashions.com
September 18, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Listing Dept. / Dept. of Corporate Services
Listing Dept., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Plot No. C/1, G. Block
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 051
Security Code : 542484
Security ID : ARVINDFASN
Symbol : ARVINDFASN
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith intimation regarding loss of share certificates received from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company. The details for the same is as under:
Sl.No.
Name
No. of Shares
Distinctive Nos.
1
Mr. Rajesh Kumr Bhadani
01
58631151- 58631151
Total
01
You are requested to caution your members not to deal in or make any transaction with reference to these shares.
You are requested to take the above on record and acknowledge.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For Arvind Fashions Limited
Digitally signed
LIPI JHA by LIPI JHA Date: 2022.09.18
09:04:52 +05'30'
Lipi Jha
Company Secretary
Regd Office: Main Building, Arvind Limited Premises, Naroda Road, Ahmedabad - 380 025.
CIN: L52399GJ2016PLC085595