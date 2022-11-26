Arvind : Acquisition
To,
To,
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Listing Dept. / Dept. of Corporate Services
Listing Dept., Exchange Plaza, 5
th Floor
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Plot No. C/1, G. Block
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 051
Security Code : 500 101
Security ID : ARVIND
Symbol : ARVIND
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation for Incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary ('WOS')
With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Company has incorporated Arvind Technical Products Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary on November 25, 2022. The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are as under:-
Sr.
Particulars
Details
no.
a)
Name of the target entity, details in
Name of the Company: Arvind Technical Products
brief such as size, turnover etc.
Private Limited
Authorised Capital: Rs. 10,00,000/- (1,00,000 Equity
shares of Rs. 10/- each)
Paid up capital: Rs. 1,00,000/- (10,000 Equity shares
of Rs. 10/- each)
Turnover: Nil (yet to commence business
operations)
b)
Whether the acquisition would fall
No
within related party transaction(s)
and whether
the
promoter/
promoter group/ group companies
have any interest in the entity being
acquired? If yes, nature of interest
and details thereof and whether the
same is done at "arm's length"
c)
Industry to which the entity being
Arvind Technical Products Private Limited shall carry
acquired belongs
on the business of manufacturing and marketing of
textile products.
d)
Objects and effects of acquisition
The wholly owned subsidiary has been incorporated
(including but not limited to,
to meet the prerequisite for participation in
disclosure of reasons for acquisition
Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for
of target entity,
if its
business is
textiles.
outside the main line of business of the listed entity)
e)
Brief details of any governmental or
No
regulatory
approvals
required
for
the acquisition
f)
Indicative
time
period
for
NA
completion of the acquisition
g)
Nature of consideration -
Subscription in Cash
whether cash consideration
or
share swap and details of the same;
h)
Cost of acquisition or the price at
Rs. 1,00,000/- (10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each)
which the shares are acquired
subscribed
i)
Percentage
of
shareholding/
100%
control acquired and / or number of shares acquired
Brief background about the entity Arvind Technical Products Private Limited is
acquired in terms of products/line
incorporated in India and registered with Registrar
of business acquired, date of
of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on November
incorporation, history of last 3 years
25, 2022.
turnover, country in which the
acquired entity has presence and
any other significant information (in
brief)
Kindly take the same on your records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For, Arvind Limited
R.V. Bhimani
Company Secretary
