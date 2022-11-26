Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Arvind Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500101   INE034A01011

ARVIND LIMITED

(500101)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
93.20 INR   +0.49%
06:55aArvind : Acquisition
PU
11/22Arvind Limited and PurFi Global Partner to Combat Massive Textile Waste Problem in a Giant Leap in Textile Circularity
AQ
11/21Arvind, PurFi Global Set Up Textile Recycling Joint Venture
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arvind : Acquisition

11/26/2022 | 06:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 26, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Dept. / Dept. of Corporate Services

Listing Dept., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Plot No. C/1, G. Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Security Code : 500 101

Security ID : ARVIND

Symbol : ARVIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation for Incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary ('WOS')

With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Company has incorporated Arvind Technical Products Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary on November 25, 2022. The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are as under:-

Sr.

Particulars

Details

no.

a)

Name of the target entity, details in

Name of the Company: Arvind Technical Products

brief such as size, turnover etc.

Private Limited

Authorised Capital: Rs. 10,00,000/- (1,00,000 Equity

shares of Rs. 10/- each)

Paid up capital: Rs. 1,00,000/- (10,000 Equity shares

of Rs. 10/- each)

Turnover: Nil (yet to commence business

operations)

b)

Whether the acquisition would fall

No

within related party transaction(s)

and whether

the

promoter/

promoter group/ group companies

have any interest in the entity being

acquired? If yes, nature of interest

and details thereof and whether the

same is done at "arm's length"

c)

Industry to which the entity being

Arvind Technical Products Private Limited shall carry

acquired belongs

on the business of manufacturing and marketing of

textile products.

d)

Objects and effects of acquisition

The wholly owned subsidiary has been incorporated

(including but not limited to,

to meet the prerequisite for participation in

disclosure of reasons for acquisition

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for

of target entity,

if its

business is

textiles.

outside the main line of business of the listed entity)

e)

Brief details of any governmental or

No

regulatory

approvals

required

for

the acquisition

f)

Indicative

time

period

for

NA

completion of the acquisition

g)

Nature of consideration -

Subscription in Cash

whether cash consideration

or

share swap and details of the same;

h)

Cost of acquisition or the price at

Rs. 1,00,000/- (10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each)

which the shares are acquired

subscribed

i)

Percentage

of

shareholding/

100%

control acquired and / or number of shares acquired

  1. Brief background about the entity Arvind Technical Products Private Limited is

acquired in terms of products/line

incorporated in India and registered with Registrar

of business acquired, date of

of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on November

incorporation, history of last 3 years

25, 2022.

turnover, country in which the

acquired entity has presence and

any other significant information (in

brief)

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For, Arvind Limited

R.V. Bhimani

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Arvind Limited published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 11:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARVIND LIMITED
06:55aArvind : Acquisition
PU
11/22Arvind Limited and PurFi Global Partner to Combat Massive Textile Waste Problem in a Gi..
AQ
11/21Arvind, PurFi Global Set Up Textile Recycling Joint Venture
MT
11/21Arvind Limited, and PurFi Global LLC, Announces Joint Venture to Reduce the Amount of T..
CI
11/08Arvind Posts Gains in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
11/08Transcript : Arvind Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08India's Arvind posts surge in profit on festive season demand boost
RE
11/08Arvind Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Sep..
CI
10/04CARE Keeps AA- Rating on Arvind's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
08/11Arvind Fashions Narrows Consolidated Net Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARVIND LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 91 452 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
Net income 2023 3 234 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2023 13 962 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 24 316 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 25 460
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart ARVIND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arvind Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARVIND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 93,20 INR
Average target price 149,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Shrenikbhai Lalbhai Chairman & Managing Director
Swayam Saurabh Chief Financial Officer
Ramnik Vashrambhai Bhimani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bakul Harshadrai Dholakia Independent Non-Executive Director
Dileep Chinubhai Choksi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARVIND LIMITED-22.78%297
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-16.08%2 348
TRIDENT LIMITED-34.58%2 134
TEIJIN LIMITED-7.70%1 831
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-32.55%1 345
COATS GROUP PLC-3.76%1 285