  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Arvind SmartSpaces Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539301   INE034S01021

ARVIND SMARTSPACES LIMITED

(539301)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
255.20 INR   +6.44%
Arvind SmartSpaces : Preferential Issue

10/05/2022 | 07:22am EDT
www.arvindsmartspaces.com

5th October, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Dept. / Dept. of Corporate Services,

Listing Dept., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No. C/1, G. Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Security Code: 539301

Symbol: ARVSMART

Security ID : ARVSMART

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 13,50,000 (Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten Only) each to Kausalya Realserve LLP, upon conversion of Warrants issued in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder on Preferential basis ("Preferential Allotment").

Ref: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further to our letter dated 27th April, 2021 in respect of allotment of 28,50,000 Warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, to Kausalya Realserve LLP and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III (Para A, Clause 2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform you that the said Kausalya Realserve LLP have exercised their right of conversion in respect of 13,50,000 (Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, by paying 75% of the consideration payable thereon.

Consequently, upon receipt of the consideration, the Management Committee of Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 4th October, 2022 has allotted to Kausalya Realserve LLP, 13,50,000 (Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten Only) each at a premium of Rs. 92.00 (Rupees Ninety Two Only) per Equity Share.

We would like to further inform you that post allotment of above Equity Shares, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company is increased to Rs. 45,31,19,790/- (Rupees Forty Five Crores Thirty One Lakhs Nineteen Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety Only) comprising of 4,53,11,979 Equity Share of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten Only) each.

You are requested to kindly take the above on your record.

For Arvind SmartSpaces Limited

Prakash Bhogilal Makwana

Digitally signed by Prakash Bhogilal Makwana

Date: 2022.10.05 15:46:59 +05'30'

Prakash Makwana

Company Secretary

Arvind SmartSpaces Limited

Regd. Office: 24, Government Servant Society, Near Municipal Market, Off C. G. Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, 3800 009, India Tel.: +91 79 68267000 Fax.: +91 79 68267021 CIN: L45201GJ2008PLC055771

Disclaimer

Arvind Smartspaces Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
