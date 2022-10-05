Arvind SmartSpaces : Preferential Issue

www.arvindsmartspaces.com 5th October, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Dept. / Dept. of Corporate Services, Listing Dept., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Plot No. C/1, G. Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Security Code: 539301 Symbol: ARVSMART Security ID : ARVSMART Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 13,50,000 (Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten Only) each to Kausalya Realserve LLP, upon conversion of Warrants issued in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder on Preferential basis ("Preferential Allotment").

Ref: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further to our letter dated 27th April, 2021 in respect of allotment of 28,50,000 Warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, to Kausalya Realserve LLP and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III (Para A, Clause 2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform you that the said Kausalya Realserve LLP have exercised their right of conversion in respect of 13,50,000 (Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, by paying 75% of the consideration payable thereon.

Consequently, upon receipt of the consideration, the Management Committee of Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 4th October, 2022 has allotted to Kausalya Realserve LLP, 13,50,000 (Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten Only) each at a premium of Rs. 92.00 (Rupees Ninety Two Only) per Equity Share.

We would like to further inform you that post allotment of above Equity Shares, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company is increased to Rs. 45,31,19,790/- (Rupees Forty Five Crores Thirty One Lakhs Nineteen Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety Only) comprising of 4,53,11,979 Equity Share of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten Only) each.

You are requested to kindly take the above on your record.

For Arvind SmartSpaces Limited