Arvind SmartSpaces Limited announced that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 1, 2024 has appointed Mr. Mitanshu Shah as the Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from June 1, 2024. Mitanshu Shah is qualified CMA and PGDBM with 30 years of experience in finance, strategy, M&A, business development, projects, risk management, stakeholder management, growth initiatives spanning healthcare, real estate, engineering, financial services. He was with Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited as Senior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations for 18 years.

He has established track record of setting up business environment aided by robust processes and financial controls. Prior to Alembic group, he gained rich experience in reputed companies, Schneider Electric - French MNC, Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited and Sanofi India. He has various accolades to career and some of his significant achievements include working on more than10 M&A, Risk Management Framework, Digital Initiatives, driving ESG initiatives etc.

He has completed his Master of Commerce from M. S. University - Baroda and is also a fellow member of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (CMA) and PGDBM from IIMA. Mitanshu Shah was awarded best CFO award from CFO Next 100. He is an illustrious panel awardee at CRISIL seminars.

He is faculty and speaker at various forums (CII, FGI, ASSOCHAM, CRISIL, CARE, IRDA, ICAI, ICMA, My CFO, ET, CNBC, GBR) and other national level print and visual media.