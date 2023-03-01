Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Arway Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARWY   CA04336A1049

ARWAY CORPORATION

(ARWY)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:14:26 2023-03-01 pm EST
1.150 CAD   -0.86%
03:05pArway Corp : Technological Advancement Disrupting the AR Market, CEO Clips Video
NE
02/22Arway Corporation Wins Pilot Contract with the Largest Car Rental Network in South America
CI
02/14Arway Corp. Signs Multiplenew Deals as $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Industry Accelerates Shift to Augmented Reality Navigation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARway Corp: Technological Advancement Disrupting the AR Market, CEO Clips Video

03/01/2023 | 03:05pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - ARway Corp. (CSE: ARWY) - This company offers an all-in-one solution app for creating and viewing AR maps and spatial experiences. Watch ARway's CEO, Evan Gappelberg talk about the company's massive potential.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/cse-arwy-ceo-clips-arway-technological-advancement-disrupting-the-ar-market-60sec

ARway Corp. (CSE: ARWY)

https://www.arway.ai/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156634


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Managers and Directors
Evan Gappelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Paul Duffy President & Director
Andrew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Belinda Tyldesley Secretary & Director
Jeffery O. Dawley Director