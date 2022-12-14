Advanced search
    ARWY   CA04336A1049

ARWAY CORPORATION

(ARWY)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:52 2022-12-14 am EST
1.910 CAD   -6.83%
10:14aARway announces company has launched a pilot project spatially mapping a 400,000 square foot mall
EQ
12/12Arway Corporation Launches Augmented Reality Wayfinding Pilot in 400,000 Sq Ft Mall
CI
11/03Arway Corp. Releases Platform Upgrades
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARway announces company has launched a pilot project spatially mapping a 400,000 square foot mall

12/14/2022 | 10:14am EST
EQS-News: ARway
ARway announces company has launched a pilot project spatially mapping a 400,000 square foot mall

14.12.2022 / 16:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

14.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ARway
United States
ISIN: CA04336A1049
EQS News ID: 1513359

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513359  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Chart ARWAY CORPORATION
Arway Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Evan Gappelberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Belinda Tyldesley Secretary & Director
Jeffery O. Dawley Director