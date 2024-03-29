Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.





As previously disclosed, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV ("ARYA") received a notice from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Listing Department") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on January 29, 2024, stating that ARYA failed to hold an annual meeting of shareholders within twelve months of the end of its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a).

Additionally, as previously disclosed, ARYA received a notice from the staff of the Listing Department of Nasdaq indicating that, unless ARYA timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), trading of ARYA's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market would be suspended due to ARYA's non-compliance with Nasdaq IM-5101-2, which requires that a special purpose acquisition company complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of its initial public offering registration statement. ARYA timely requested a hearing before the Panel to request sufficient time to complete ARYA's previously disclosed proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Adagio Medical, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Adagio"). Such hearing request resulted in a stay of the suspension or delisting action.

Subsequently, on March 26, 2024, ARYA received an additional and separate notice from the staff of the Listing Department of Nasdaq formally notifying ARYA that the deficiency under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) serves as an additional and separate basis for delisting and that the Panel will consider such additional matter at ARYA's upcoming hearing (currently scheduled on April 25, 2024) to render a determination on ARYA's continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

There can be no assurance that ARYA will be able to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, obtain a favorable determination of the Panel on ARYA's ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and maintain compliance with other Nasdaq listing requirements.





