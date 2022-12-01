ARYZTA : 2022 AGM Result

Schlieren, 1 December 2022

ARYZTA held its 2022 AGM yesterday in Zurich. Shareholders representing in excess of 47% of the share capital participated at the AGM.

The voting result on each motion is set out below.

Proposal For Against Abstain 1.1 Approval of the Management Report, Company Financial 99.52% 0.16% 0.32% Statements 1.2 Advisory Vote on the 2022Compensation Report 83.43% 10.65% 5.92% 2 Appropriation of Net Loss 2022 99.20% 0.17% 0.63% 3 Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors 98.89% 0.73% 0.38% 4.1.1 Re-election of Urs Jordi as member and as Chair of the Board of 73.61% 26.26% 0.13% Directors 4.1.2 Re-election of Gordon Hardie as member of the Board of Directors 77.71% 22.07% 0.22% 4.1.3 Re-election of Heiner Kamps as member of the Board of Directors 99.28% 0.49% 0.23% 4.1.4 Re-election of Jörg Riboni as member of the Board of Directors 99.11% 0.69% 0.20% 4.1.5 Re-election of Hélène Weber-Dubi as member of the Board of 95.17% 1.25% 0.35% Directors 4.1.6 Re-election of Alejandro Zaragüeta as member of the Board of 92.47% 7.22% 0.31% Directors 4.2.1 Re-election of Gordon Hardie as member of the Remuneration 78.08% 21.64% 0.28% Committee 4.2.2 Re-election of Heiner Kamps as member of the Remuneration 96.95% 2.75% 0.30% Committee 4.2.3 Re-election of Hélène Weber-Dubi as member of the Remuneration 94.80% 4.88% 0.32% Committee 4.3 Re-election of the Auditors 99.31% 0.31% 0.38% 4.4 Re-election of the Independent Proxy Representative 99.44% 0.16% 0.40% 5.1 Remuneration of the Board of Directors 93.56% 5.86% 0.58% 5.2 Remuneration of the Executive Management 82.35% 17.13% 0.52%

As of the conclusion of today's AGM, the Board of ARYZTA consists of the Chair and five independent directors. Urs Jordi (Chair), Gordon Hardie, Heiner Kamps, Jörg Riboni (Lead Independent Director), Hélène Weber-Dubi and Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta.

The Audit Committee comprises Jörg Riboni (Chair), Gordon Hardie and Hélène Weber-Dubi.

The Remuneration Committee comprises Hélène Weber-Dubi (Chair), Gordon Hardie and Heiner Kamps.

The Governance and Nomination Committee comprises Gordon Hardie (Chair), Hélène Weber-Dubi and Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta.