ARYZTA : 2022 AGM Result

ARYZTA held its 2022 AGM yesterday in Zurich. Shareholders representing in excess of 47% of the share capital participated at the AGM.
The voting result on each motion is set out below.
Proposal
For
Against
Abstain
1.1
Approval of the Management Report, Company Financial
99.52%
0.16%
0.32%
Statements
1.2
Advisory Vote on the 2022Compensation Report
83.43%
10.65%
5.92%
2
Appropriation of Net Loss 2022
99.20%
0.17%
0.63%
3
Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors
98.89%
0.73%
0.38%
4.1.1
Re-election of Urs Jordi as member and as Chair of the Board of
73.61%
26.26%
0.13%
Directors
4.1.2
Re-election of Gordon Hardie as member of the Board of Directors
77.71%
22.07%
0.22%
4.1.3
Re-election of Heiner Kamps as member of the Board of Directors
99.28%
0.49%
0.23%
4.1.4
Re-election of Jörg Riboni as member of the Board of Directors
99.11%
0.69%
0.20%
4.1.5
Re-election of HélèneWeber-Dubi as member of the Board of
95.17%
1.25%
0.35%
Directors
4.1.6
Re-election of Alejandro Zaragüeta as member of the Board of
92.47%
7.22%
0.31%
Directors
4.2.1
Re-election of Gordon Hardie as member of the Remuneration
78.08%
21.64%
0.28%
Committee
4.2.2
Re-election of Heiner Kamps as member of the Remuneration
96.95%
2.75%
0.30%
Committee
4.2.3
Re-election of HélèneWeber-Dubi as member of the Remuneration
94.80%
4.88%
0.32%
Committee
4.3
Re-election of the Auditors
99.31%
0.31%
0.38%
4.4
Re-election of the Independent Proxy Representative
99.44%
0.16%
0.40%
5.1
Remuneration of the Board of Directors
93.56%
5.86%
0.58%
5.2
Remuneration of the Executive Management
82.35%
17.13%
0.52%
As of the conclusion of today's AGM, the Board of ARYZTA consists of the Chair and five independent directors. Urs Jordi (Chair), Gordon Hardie, Heiner Kamps, Jörg Riboni (Lead Independent Director), Hélène Weber-Dubi and Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta.
The Audit Committee comprises Jörg Riboni (Chair), Gordon Hardie and Hélène Weber-Dubi.
The Remuneration Committee comprises Hélène Weber-Dubi (Chair), Gordon Hardie and Heiner Kamps.
The Governance and Nomination Committee comprises Gordon Hardie (Chair), Hélène Weber-Dubi and Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta.
About ARYZTA
ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is a multi-national convenience bakery business. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: ARYN).
Investor Enquiries:
Paul Meade, Head of Communications ARYZTA AGM: +353 87 065 5368 paul.meade@aryzta.com
Media Enquiries
Philippe Blangey, Dynamics GroupTel: +41 43 268 32 35;