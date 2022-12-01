Advanced search
    ARYN   CH0043238366

ARYZTA AG

(ARYN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-30 am EST
1.153 CHF   +2.04%
11/28Aryzta : on track
11/28Aryzta's Fiscal Q1 Revenue Jumps 20% on Pricing, Volume Growth
11/28Aryzta : Q1 2023 Revenue Upate - Announcements
ARYZTA : 2022 AGM Result

12/01/2022 | 01:54am EST
Schlieren, 1 December 2022

ARYZTA held its 2022 AGM yesterday in Zurich. Shareholders representing in excess of 47% of the share capital participated at the AGM.

The voting result on each motion is set out below.

Proposal

For

Against

Abstain

1.1

Approval of the Management Report, Company Financial

99.52%

0.16%

0.32%

Statements

1.2

Advisory Vote on the 2022Compensation Report

83.43%

10.65%

5.92%

2

Appropriation of Net Loss 2022

99.20%

0.17%

0.63%

3

Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors

98.89%

0.73%

0.38%

4.1.1

Re-election of Urs Jordi as member and as Chair of the Board of

73.61%

26.26%

0.13%

Directors

4.1.2

Re-election of Gordon Hardie as member of the Board of Directors

77.71%

22.07%

0.22%

4.1.3

Re-election of Heiner Kamps as member of the Board of Directors

99.28%

0.49%

0.23%

4.1.4

Re-election of Jörg Riboni as member of the Board of Directors

99.11%

0.69%

0.20%

4.1.5

Re-election of Hélène Weber-Dubi as member of the Board of

95.17%

1.25%

0.35%

Directors

4.1.6

Re-election of Alejandro Zaragüeta as member of the Board of

92.47%

7.22%

0.31%

Directors

4.2.1

Re-election of Gordon Hardie as member of the Remuneration

78.08%

21.64%

0.28%

Committee

4.2.2

Re-election of Heiner Kamps as member of the Remuneration

96.95%

2.75%

0.30%

Committee

4.2.3

Re-election of Hélène Weber-Dubi as member of the Remuneration

94.80%

4.88%

0.32%

Committee

4.3

Re-election of the Auditors

99.31%

0.31%

0.38%

4.4

Re-election of the Independent Proxy Representative

99.44%

0.16%

0.40%

5.1

Remuneration of the Board of Directors

93.56%

5.86%

0.58%

5.2

Remuneration of the Executive Management

82.35%

17.13%

0.52%

As of the conclusion of today's AGM, the Board of ARYZTA consists of the Chair and five independent directors. Urs Jordi (Chair), Gordon Hardie, Heiner Kamps, Jörg Riboni (Lead Independent Director), Hélène Weber-Dubi and Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta.

The Audit Committee comprises Jörg Riboni (Chair), Gordon Hardie and Hélène Weber-Dubi.

The Remuneration Committee comprises Hélène Weber-Dubi (Chair), Gordon Hardie and Heiner Kamps.

The Governance and Nomination Committee comprises Gordon Hardie (Chair), Hélène Weber-Dubi and Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta.

About ARYZTA

ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is a multi-national convenience bakery business. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: ARYN).

Investor Enquiries:

Paul Meade, Head of Communications ARYZTA AGM: +353 87 065 5368 paul.meade@aryzta.com

Media Enquiries

Philippe Blangey, Dynamics GroupTel: +41 43 268 32 35;

  1. +41 79 785 46 32 prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer

Aryzta AG published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
