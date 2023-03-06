ARYZTA : 2023 H1 Results - Presentation

This document contains forward looking statements which reflect the Board of Directors' current views and estimates. The forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures, the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster, or war and regulatory developments.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.
Performance H1 2023
Revenue €1,037.1m
Organic revenue growth 25.4%
EBITDA increased to €129.1m
EBITDA margin at 12.5%
Operating free cash flow increased strongly to €76m
IFRS Profit €51.7m
Redemption of €200m Euro hybrid by 28th of March 2023
Business Performance Accelerates
Strategy delivering to expectations
Market momentum & innovation supports volume
All markets & channels performing strongly
Continue to outpace European retail market
Customers & service portfolio driving Foodservice growth
Innovation & momentum as key enablers of QSR performance
Challenges remain
Inflationary environment continues across all costs