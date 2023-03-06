Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ARYZTA AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARYN   CH0043238366

ARYZTA AG

(ARYN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:46 2023-03-03 am EST
1.338 CHF   +1.67%
01:01aAryzta H1 : Organic revenue growth accelerated to 25.4%; EBITDA margin at 12.5%; Cash generation and net profit; New fiscal year end date
GL
01:00aAryzta H1 : Organic revenue growth accelerated to 25.4%; EBITDA margin at 12.5%; Cash generation and net profit; New fiscal year end date
AQ
01:00aAryzta : 2023 H1 Results - Announcements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARYZTA : 2023 H1 Results - Presentation

03/06/2023 | 12:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARYZTA AG - H1 2023 results

6 March 2023

1

Forward Looking Statement

This document contains forward looking statements which reflect the Board of Directors' current views and estimates. The forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures, the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster, or war and regulatory developments.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

2

Performance H1 2023

  • Revenue €1,037.1m
  • Organic revenue growth 25.4%
  • EBITDA increased to €129.1m
  • EBITDA margin at 12.5%
  • Operating free cash flow increased strongly to €76m
  • IFRS Profit €51.7m
  • Redemption of €200m Euro hybrid by 28th of March 2023

3

Business Performance Accelerates

  • Strategy delivering to expectations
  • Market momentum & innovation supports volume
  • All markets & channels performing strongly
  • Continue to outpace European retail market
  • Customers & service portfolio driving Foodservice growth
  • Innovation & momentum as key enablers of QSR performance

4

Challenges remain

  • Inflationary environment continues across all costs
  • Input prices remain significantly above historic levels
  • Labour availability & costs elevated
  • Consumer consumption trends unchanged
  • Bakery products have competitive calorific proposition

5

Disclaimer

Aryzta AG published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 05:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARYZTA AG
01:01aAryzta H1 : Organic revenue growth accelerated to 25.4%; EBITDA margin at 12.5%; Cash gene..
GL
01:00aAryzta H1 : Organic revenue growth accelerated to 25.4%; EBITDA margin at 12.5%; Cash gene..
AQ
01:00aAryzta : 2023 H1 Results - Announcements
PU
02/22Swiss Baker Aryzta to Fully Redeem EUR200 Million Hybrid Bond
MT
2022Aryzta : 2022 AGM Result
PU
2022Aryzta : on track
PU
2022Aryzta's Fiscal Q1 Revenue Jumps 20% on Pricing, Volume Growth
MT
2022Aryzta : Q1 2023 Revenue Upate - Announcements
PU
2022Aryzta : 2023 Q1 Results Report
PU
2022Aryzta : Corporate-Governance-–-Extensive-Changes-to-Remuneration
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARYZTA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 961 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
Net income 2023 58,6 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
Net Debt 2023 294 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 335 M 1 415 M 1 415 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 8 168
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart ARYZTA AG
Duration : Period :
ARYZTA AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARYZTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,34 €
Average target price 1,39 €
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Urs Jordi Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Huber Group Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta Independent Non-Executive Director
Heiner Kamps Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon J. Hardie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARYZTA AG21.53%1 415
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.93%21 676
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.-3.44%5 909
LOTUS BAKERIES NV-3.80%5 226
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK6.80%3 903
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.15.13%3 418