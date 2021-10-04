ARYZTA : Company Financial Statements

Revenues from licences and management fees from Group companies
5.5
7.5
Dividend income from Group companies
219.7
106.8
Personnel expenses
(6.5)
(1.5)
Other operating expenses to Group companies
(7.4)
(11.7)
Other operating expenses
(50.3)
(12.4)
Depreciation and amortisation
-
-
Impairment of investment in Group Companies
(372.1)
(1,320.2)
Operating loss
(211.1)
(1,231.5)
Financial income from Group companies
49.7
64.8
Financial expenses
(53.7)
(62.2)
Loss before income tax
(215.1)
(1,228.9)
Income tax
(1.2)
(0.5)
Loss for the period
(216.3)
(1,229.4)
Company Balance Sheet
as at 31 July 2021
in CHF m
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
18.7
0.4
Other current receivables
- from third parties
5.7
7.2
- from Group companies
1.1
0.3
Total current assets
25.5
7.9
Long-term assets
Financial assets
- loans to Group companies
1,625.7
2,697.4
Investments
- investments in Group companies
1,132.6
1,304.6
Property, plant and equipment
0.1
0.1
Total long-term assets
2,758.4
4,002.1
Total assets
2,783.9
4,010.0
Company Balance Sheet (continued)
as at 31 July 2021
in CHF m
2021
2020
Liabilities
Short-term liabilities
Trade payable
- to third parties
0.3
0.8
Short-term interest bearing liabilities
- to third parties
-
207.3
Other short-term liabilities
- to third parties
69.7
103.8
- to Group companies
36.6
45.1
Accrued expenses
121.7
93.6
Total short-term liabilities
228.3
450.6
Long-term liabilities
Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities
- to third parties
638.5
1,651.3
Liabilities to Group companies
804.9
579.6
Total long-term liabilities
1,443.4
2,230.9
Total liabilities
1,671.7
2,681.5
Equity
Share capital
19.9
19.9
Legal reserves from capital contribution
827.2
827.2
Legal reserves from foreign capital contribution
26.2
1,067.7
Legal reserve for own shares from foreign capital contribution
52.4
78.6
Free reserves from foreign capital contribution
1,067.7
-
Retained earnings
(881.2)
(664.9)
Total equity
1,112.2
1,328.5
Total equity and liabilities
2,783.9
4,010.0
Notes to the Company Financial Statements
1 Basis of presentation
The financial statements of ARYZTA AG, with a registered address of Ifangstrasse 9, 8952 Schlieren, have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law.
The Company's accounting period is from 2 August 2020 to 31 July 2021.
2 Accounting policies
Financial Assets
Financial assets are valued at acquisition cost, less adjustments for foreign currency movements and any other impairment of value.
Investments
Investments are initially recognised at cost. These investments are assessed annually and adjusted to their recoverable amount, where necessary.
Foreign currency translation
Assets and liabilities in currencies other than Swiss francs are translated to Swiss francs using year-end rates of exchange. Income and expenses denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in Swiss francs at the applicable rate of exchange on the date of the transactions.
Dividends
Dividend income resulting from financial investments is recorded upon approval of the dividend distribution.
Revenue from licences and management fees
Revenues from licences and management fees from Group companies are recognised in the period in which they are earned.
Treasury shares
Treasury shares are recognised at acquisition cost and include shares held directly or by any ARYZTA AG Group company.
3 Full-time equivalents
The number of full-time equivalents in ARYZTA AG is not greater than 50. Please refer
to page 121 of the Group Consolidated Financial Statements to view the Group's full-time equivalents.
Notes to the Company Financial Statements
(continued)
4 Loans, guarantees and pledges in favour of third parties
The Company has the following outstanding bonds and bank loans, which are included within interest bearing loans and borrowings.
Interest
2021
2020
Bonds outstanding
Rate
in CHF m
in CHF m
Maturity
Hybrid Instrument 2013
No specified
5.3%
400.0
400.0
maturity date
Hybrid Instrument 2014
No specified
3.5%
190.0
190.0
maturity date
Financial
Bank loans outstanding
period of maturity
Syndicated Bank RCF
48.5
852.8
2023
Syndicated Bank Term Loan
-
226.4
2023
The average interest rate on the RCF facility is 1.4%.
As announced on 4 May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group received the requisite consent of the majority of its lenders for an amendment of its financial covenants relating to the annual financial statements for the period ended 1 August 2020 and the semi-annual statements for the period ended 31 January 2021. The financial covenants defined under this amendment are a leverage covenant being a maximum of 6.0x and an interest cover covenant being greater than 1.5x.
As announced on 28 September 2020, the Group received the requisite consent of the majority of its lenders for a further amendment of its financial covenants relating to the semi-annual period ending 31 January 2021 and the annual financial statements ending 31 July 2021. The financial covenants defined under this amendment are a leverage covenant being a maximum of 6.0x and interest cover covenant being greater than 1.0x Details of the Group's financing covenants are included in note 27 to the Group Financial Statements on pages 157 to 158.
The short-term portion of the Company's interest-bearing loans and borrowings relates primarily to amounts drawn by the Company against positive cash balances of other entities within the Group's overall cash pooling arrangement. These cash pooling overdrafts are repayable on demand and form an integral part of the Group's cash and debt management structure.
The Company is party to cross guarantees on ARYZTA Group borrowings. The Company has also guaranteed the liabilities of subsidiaries within the ARYZTA Group. The Company treats these guarantees as a contingent liability, until such time as it becomes probable that the Company will be required to make a payment under the guarantee.
