ARYZTA : Company Financial Statements

1 Basis of presentation

The financial statements of ARYZTA AG, with a registered address of Ifangstrasse 9, 8952 Schlieren, have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law.

The Company's accounting period is from 2 August 2020 to 31 July 2021.

2 Accounting policies

Financial Assets

Financial assets are valued at acquisition cost, less adjustments for foreign currency movements and any other impairment of value.

Investments

Investments are initially recognised at cost. These investments are assessed annually and adjusted to their recoverable amount, where necessary.

Foreign currency translation

Assets and liabilities in currencies other than Swiss francs are translated to Swiss francs using year-end rates of exchange. Income and expenses denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in Swiss francs at the applicable rate of exchange on the date of the transactions.

Dividends

Dividend income resulting from financial investments is recorded upon approval of the dividend distribution.

Revenue from licences and management fees

Revenues from licences and management fees from Group companies are recognised in the period in which they are earned.

Treasury shares

Treasury shares are recognised at acquisition cost and include shares held directly or by any ARYZTA AG Group company.

3 Full-time equivalents

The number of full-time equivalents in ARYZTA AG is not greater than 50. Please refer

to page 121 of the Group Consolidated Financial Statements to view the Group's full-time equivalents.