    ARYN   CH0043238366

ARYZTA AG

(ARYN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/01 11:30:29 am
1.412 CHF   +0.86%
01:58aARYZTA : FY21 Loss Shrinks Following Restructuring Program
MT
01:49aARYZTA : Financial and Business Review
PU
01:49aARYZTA : Corporate Governance Report
PU
ARYZTA : Company Financial Statements

10/04/2021 | 01:49am EDT
ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

Company Financial Statements

168

Company Income Statement

for the period ended 31 July 2021

in CHF m

2021

2020

Revenues from licences and management fees from Group companies

5.5

7.5

Dividend income from Group companies

219.7

106.8

Personnel expenses

(6.5)

(1.5)

Other operating expenses to Group companies

(7.4)

(11.7)

Other operating expenses

(50.3)

(12.4)

Depreciation and amortisation

-

-

Impairment of investment in Group Companies

(372.1)

(1,320.2)

Operating loss

(211.1)

(1,231.5)

Financial income from Group companies

49.7

64.8

Financial expenses

(53.7)

(62.2)

Loss before income tax

(215.1)

(1,228.9)

Income tax

(1.2)

(0.5)

Loss for the period

(216.3)

(1,229.4)

Company

ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

Company Financial Statements

169

Company Balance Sheet

as at 31 July 2021

in CHF m

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

18.7

0.4

Other current receivables

- from third parties

5.7

7.2

- from Group companies

1.1

0.3

Total current assets

25.5

7.9

Long-term assets

Financial assets

- loans to Group companies

1,625.7

2,697.4

Investments

- investments in Group companies

1,132.6

1,304.6

Property, plant and equipment

0.1

0.1

Total long-term assets

2,758.4

4,002.1

Total assets

2,783.9

4,010.0

Company

ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

Company Financial Statements

170

Company Balance Sheet (continued)

as at 31 July 2021

in CHF m

2021

2020

Liabilities

Short-term liabilities

Trade payable

- to third parties

0.3

0.8

Short-term interest bearing liabilities

- to third parties

-

207.3

Other short-term liabilities

- to third parties

69.7

103.8

- to Group companies

36.6

45.1

Accrued expenses

121.7

93.6

Total short-term liabilities

228.3

450.6

Long-term liabilities

Long-terminterest-bearing liabilities

- to third parties

638.5

1,651.3

Liabilities to Group companies

804.9

579.6

Total long-term liabilities

1,443.4

2,230.9

Total liabilities

1,671.7

2,681.5

Equity

Share capital

19.9

19.9

Legal reserves from capital contribution

827.2

827.2

Legal reserves from foreign capital contribution

26.2

1,067.7

Legal reserve for own shares from foreign capital contribution

52.4

78.6

Free reserves from foreign capital contribution

1,067.7

-

Retained earnings

(881.2)

(664.9)

Total equity

1,112.2

1,328.5

Total equity and liabilities

2,783.9

4,010.0

Company

ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

Company Financial Statements

171

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

1 Basis of presentation

The financial statements of ARYZTA AG, with a registered address of Ifangstrasse 9, 8952 Schlieren, have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law.

The Company's accounting period is from 2 August 2020 to 31 July 2021.

2 Accounting policies

Financial Assets

Financial assets are valued at acquisition cost, less adjustments for foreign currency movements and any other impairment of value.

Investments

Investments are initially recognised at cost. These investments are assessed annually and adjusted to their recoverable amount, where necessary.

Foreign currency translation

Assets and liabilities in currencies other than Swiss francs are translated to Swiss francs using year-end rates of exchange. Income and expenses denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in Swiss francs at the applicable rate of exchange on the date of the transactions.

Dividends

Dividend income resulting from financial investments is recorded upon approval of the dividend distribution.

Revenue from licences and management fees

Revenues from licences and management fees from Group companies are recognised in the period in which they are earned.

Treasury shares

Treasury shares are recognised at acquisition cost and include shares held directly or by any ARYZTA AG Group company.

3 Full-time equivalents

The number of full-time equivalents in ARYZTA AG is not greater than 50. Please refer

to page 121 of the Group Consolidated Financial Statements to view the Group's full-time equivalents.

Company

ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

Company Financial Statements

172

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

(continued)

4 Loans, guarantees and pledges in favour of third parties

The Company has the following outstanding bonds and bank loans, which are included within interest bearing loans and borrowings.

Interest

2021

2020

Bonds outstanding

Rate

in CHF m

in CHF m

Maturity

Hybrid Instrument 2013

No specified

5.3%

400.0

400.0

maturity date

Hybrid Instrument 2014

No specified

3.5%

190.0

190.0

maturity date

Financial

Bank loans outstanding

period of maturity

Syndicated Bank RCF

48.5

852.8

2023

Syndicated Bank Term Loan

-

226.4

2023

The average interest rate on the RCF facility is 1.4%.

As announced on 4 May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group received the requisite consent of the majority of its lenders for an amendment of its financial covenants relating to the annual financial statements for the period ended 1 August 2020 and the semi-annual statements for the period ended 31 January 2021. The financial covenants defined under this amendment are a leverage covenant being a maximum of 6.0x and an interest cover covenant being greater than 1.5x.

As announced on 28 September 2020, the Group received the requisite consent of the majority of its lenders for a further amendment of its financial covenants relating to the semi-annual period ending 31 January 2021 and the annual financial statements ending 31 July 2021. The financial covenants defined under this amendment are a leverage covenant being a maximum of 6.0x and interest cover covenant being greater than 1.0x Details of the Group's financing covenants are included in note 27 to the Group Financial Statements on pages 157 to 158.

The short-term portion of the Company's interest-bearing loans and borrowings relates primarily to amounts drawn by the Company against positive cash balances of other entities within the Group's overall cash pooling arrangement. These cash pooling overdrafts are repayable on demand and form an integral part of the Group's cash and debt management structure.

The Company is party to cross guarantees on ARYZTA Group borrowings. The Company has also guaranteed the liabilities of subsidiaries within the ARYZTA Group. The Company treats these guarantees as a contingent liability, until such time as it becomes probable that the Company will be required to make a payment under the guarantee.

Company

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aryzta AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 05:47:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
