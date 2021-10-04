ARYZTA : Compensation Report

ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021

56

Annual Report and Accounts 2021

Compensation Report

Letter from the Chair of the Remuneration Committee

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee, I am pleased to introduce ARYZTA's Compensation Report for the financial period 2021 ('FY 2021'), which was marked by continued disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably during FY 2021 the Group also saw the transition of leadership post last September's EGM and the subsequent exit of a number of members of the Executive Management. Despite this, and the volatility associated with the ongoing pandemic, the Remuneration Committee ('RemCo') continued to assess and review the overall compensation framework. The intent of our compensation strategy is to support the Company's turnaround ambitions and to align remuneration with the needs and expectations of shareholders.

At the upcoming AGM, we will ask you to approve, as last year, prospectively in a binding vote the maximum compensation of the Board for the period from this AGM until the next 2022 AGM, and the maximum aggregate compensation for the newly constituted Executive Management for FY 2023. Furthermore, you will have the opportunity to register your opinion on this Compensation Report in a consultative vote.

Looking ahead, we will continue refining our compensation framework in order to ensure that it continues to fulfil its purpose in the evolving context in which ARYZTA operates.

On behalf of ARYZTA and the RemCo, I would like to thank you for your support and valuable feedback.

Chair of the Remuneration Committee

Hélène Weber-Dubi,

4 October 2021