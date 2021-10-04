ARYZTA : Corporate Governance Report 10/04/2021 | 01:49am EDT Send by mail :

ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021 25 Annual Report and Accounts 2021 Corporate Governance Report ARYZTA Board and Executive Management There were a significant number of changes to the Board of Directors (the 'Board') and Executive Management in the 2021 financial period (1 August 2020-31 July 2021). On 16 September 2020, ARYZTA held an Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') upon the requisition of Cobas Asset Management, SGIIC, S.A., acting in its capacity as fund manager for COBAS SELECCION, Fl and COBAS INTERNACIONAL, Fl, and VERAISON SICAV (together, the 'Shareholder Group'), where the Shareholder Group and the Board proposed a number of resolutions to the ARYZTA shareholders which resulted in further changes to the composition of the Board and Committees of the Board. Prior to the EGM, Gary McGann, Dan Flinter, Rolf Watter and Annette Flynn announced their respective resignations as members of the Board with effect from the conclusion of the EGM. As a result, Gary McGann also resigned as Chair of the Board. Gary McGann, Dan Flinter and Rolf Watter each resigned as members of the Remuneration Committee and Annette Flynn resigned as a member and chair of the Audit Committee. In addition, Kevin Toland (Group CEO) was not re-elected as a member of the Board at the EGM. At the EGM, Urs Jordi, Armin Bieri and Heiner Kamps were each elected by the shareholders as non-executive directors to the Board. Armin Bieri and Heiner Kamps were each elected as members of the Remuneration Committee, and Urs Jordi was elected as Chair of the Board. With effect from the conclusion of the EGM on 16 September 2020, the Board of ARYZTA was comprised as follows: Urs Jordi (Chair), Mike Andres, Armin Bieri, Luisa Delgado, Greg Flack, Heiner Kamps, Jim Leighton, Tim Lodge, and Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta, all of whom are non-executive directors. On 6 November 2020 ARYZTA announced that Armin Bieri had stepped down from the Board for private reasons. At the ARYZTA 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 15 December 2020, Mike Andres, Greg Flack, Jim Leighton and Tim Lodge retired without seeking re-election. Gordon Hardie, Jörg Riboni and Hélène Weber-Dubi were elected to the Board. Urs Jordi was re-elected member and as Chair of the Board and Luisa Delgado, Heiner Kamps and Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta were re-elected as members of the Board. Heiner Kamps was re-elected as a member of the Remuneration Committee and Hélène Weber-Dubi and Gordon Hardie were both elected as members of the Remuneration Committee. With effect from the conclusion of the AGM, the Board of ARYZTA is comprised as follows: Urs Jordi (Chair), Luisa Delgado (Lead Independent Director), Gordon Hardie, Heiner Kamps, Jörg Riboni, Hélène Weber-Dubi and Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta. Full biographical details of each director is set out on pages 36 to 38. We believe that ARYZTA has the requisite expertise and skills in place at Board level to oversee and support senior management's implementation of our multi-local turnaround plan. As of 1 August 2020, the Executive Management was comprised as follows: Kevin Toland (Group CEO); Frederic Pflanz (Group CFO); Gregory Sklikas (CEO Europe); Tyson Yu (CEO Governance ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021 26 Corporate Governance Report (continued) North America); Claudio Gekker (COO Latin America); Chris Plüss (COO APMEA); John Heffernan (President and Chief Commercial Officer North America); Tony Murphy (Chief People Officer); and Rhona Shakespeare (nee O'Brien) (General Counsel and Company Secretary). On 19 November 2020, Kevin Toland ceased his role as CEO and the Board appointed Urs Jordi as interim CEO. Additionally, the Board appointed Jonathan Solesbury as interim CFO in view of the previously announced resignation of Frederic Pflanz who ceased his role on 30 November 2020. On 9 December 2020, Gregory Sklikas, CEO Europe ceased his role with the Group. On 1 December 2020, ARYZTA announced plans to restructure its business model into a multi-local, lean and agile structure. As part of these restructuring plans, ARYZTA announced that Tony Murphy, Chief People Officer and John Heffernan, President and Chief Commercial Officer, ARYZTA North America, ceased their roles with immediate effect and would not be replaced. On 13 January 2021 announced the appointment of Chris Plüss as Managing Director ARYZTA Germany commencing 1 March 2021. On 4 May 2021 ARYZTA completed the sale of its North America business and Tyson Yu (CEO North America) remained with the disposed business. As of 1 August 2021, the Executive Management was comprised as follows: Urs Jordi (Interim Group CEO); Martin Huber (Group CFO) and Rhona Shakespeare (nee O'Brien) (General Counsel and Company Secretary). The Board believes that ARYZTA is in a strong position in terms of the range of talented leaders within the organisation who have the skills and commitment to deliver on its new multi-local strategy. Governance Framework Details of the corporate governance framework adopted by ARYZTA (namely the Articles of Association, Organisational Regulations and Terms of Reference for the Committees of the Board) are available on the ARYZTA website at www.aryzta.com/about-aryzta/corporate-governance. Leadership The Board The Board is responsible for stewardship, governance and oversight, and for setting the strategic direction of ARYZTA, in order to deliver sustainable value. The Board is also responsible for defining risk appetite and risk mitigation/management. The Board is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance in its management of ARYZTA and its accountability to shareholders and other stakeholders. Strong leadership and strong corporate governance are integral parts of our corporate culture and the Board recognises its obligation to lead by example. Biographical details of the directors are provided on pages 36 to 38. Governance ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021 27 Corporate Governance Report (continued) When assessing its composition, as well as the composition of its main Committees, the Board continuously reviews international best-practice standards and global corporate governance developments. Board Independence All non-executive directors are considered by the Board to be independent in character and judgement within the meaning of the Swiss Code of Best Practice ('Swiss Code') and none of the non-executive directors are party to relationships or circumstances with ARYZTA which, in the Board's opinion, are likely to affect their independence or judgement. All of the current Board members are independent non-executive directors, with the exception of the Chair who is Interim CEO. The Chairman's role as interim CEO will not exceed a total 24 month duration and will therefore end no later than 19 November 2022. The Governance and Nomination Committee is progressing its search for the new CEO in line with this timeline. To ensure the effective oversight of financial reporting, risk management, remuneration and the future leadership of the business, the Board delegates certain functions to three main Board Committees. Further details on the role of these key Committees are provided on pages 40 to 45. The Chair The Chair is responsible for the effective leadership, operation and governance of the Board and its Committees. It is the Chair's responsibility to ensures that all directors contribute effectively in the development and implementation of the Group's strategy whilst ensuring that the nature and extent of the significant risks the Group is willing to embrace in the implementation of its strategy, are assessed, challenged, justified and where appropriate, accepted. Lead Independent Director In line with the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance ("the Code") guidance, the Board appointed a Lead Independent Director ("LID") in November, 2020. The Code recommends a LID if there is a dual role of Chair and CEO. The Organizational Regulations were amended in November, 2020 to establish the role and responsibilities of the LID. Luisa Delgado was reappointed in the role as LID post the AGM in December, 2020. Please see our organisation regulations on our website: https://www.aryzta.com/about-aryzta/corporate-governance/ Governance and Culture As a Board, we are committed to ensuring we adhere to best-practice corporate governance principles and apply them in a pragmatic way that adds value to ARYZTA. Continually enhancing our corporate governance is central to our aim of ensuring the stability of ARYZTA and returning the business to a satisfactory level of performance and growth. An inclusive culture and the fostering of a performance-based organisation are key focus areas for us as part of our wider governance framework. The Board will continue to work to ensure that ARYZTA's revised strategy, operating model and remuneration framework are aligned with our cultural focus. The success of our strategy is dependent on developing a culture across ARYZTA that supports the pursuit of teamwork and excellence. We continue to focus on ensuring ARYZTA's core vision and values are Governance ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021 28 Corporate Governance Report (continued) developed and clearly understood by all our stakeholders, particularly our colleagues in all parts of the organisation. We recognise that the Board and Senior Executives must lead by example to ensure these values are embedded not just in the boardroom, but are shared and understood throughout the business and form an integral part of interaction with all stakeholders. A unifying culture embraced by the entire organisation leads to success for the business and pride for our people. At ARYZTA we are proud of our rich baking heritage and seek to passionately fulfil the needs and ambitions of our customers, our people and the environment in which we operate in an increasingly sustainable fashion. We will continue to foster a culture that: delivers on our commitments; is focused on our customers and operational excellence; relentlessly prioritizes food safety and quality; and creates a safe, accepting and inspired workplace. Board Renewal The past year has seen significant change on the Board, with a new Chair and five new non-executive directors elected, which reflects an ongoing programme of refreshment and renewal as well as the changes driven by the 2020 EGM. Board refreshment is a fundamental aspect of fostering and sharing diverse perspectives in the boardroom and generating new ideas and business strategies while maintaining an appropriate level of bakery and financial knowledge and expertise. Central to effectively setting and overseeing ARYZTA's refocused strategy and determining our approach to risk is our Board's thorough understanding of our business and industry. Throughout the 2021 financial period, led by the Governance & Nomination Committee, the Board continued to review its composition to ensure it meets our objective of having the diversity of skills, experience, gender and geographic background relevant to ARYZTA's strategy and business profile. In the context of the challenges facing the business, the priority was to recruit directors who would add to the existing skills and experience of the Board. With the help of international recruitment firms, significant emphasis was placed on the diversity of skills and expertise required for new appointments and the importance of a strong cultural fit with ARYZTA, as it pursues its future strategy and objectives. A cornerstone of the recruitment process was the identification of individuals with relevant industry experience, but also focusing on candidates who had success in implementing business transformations or turnaround plans. Given the level of recent Board refreshment in 2021, a particular focus for the Chair and the Board will be the induction and development of non-executive directors to ensure the Board and its main Committees continue to evolve in line with our strategy and business. Shareholder Engagement The Board is committed to ongoing dialogue with shareholders to enable clear communication of ARYZTA's objectives and to foster mutual understanding of what is important to the Board and the shareholders. In addition, the Board is continually apprised of shareholder interaction by the Chair and Interim Group CEO, the Group CFO and the Investor Relations team, consistent with the obligation to develop an understanding of the views and concerns of major shareholders. Governance ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021 29 Corporate Governance Report (continued) Risk Management The Board is and will continue to be focused on ensuring that the Group's risk management and internal control systems are effective in identifying, managing and mitigating potential risks, and thereby underpinning robust decision-making on all capital allocation decisions. The Board has continued to debate and develop its understanding of risk, including appetite, tolerance and testing of risks and how to maximise business opportunities. Supported by the Audit Committee, the Board continues to strive for a better understanding of the risks the Group faces and the actions taken to mitigate them. Compensation Report At the 2020 AGM, shareholders ratified the 2020 Compensation Report through an advisory vote. Further, in line with Swiss law, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of remuneration of the Board for the period ending at the 2021 AGM and for the Executive Management for the 2022 financial period end. ARYZTA Corporate Governance Report format The ARYZTA Corporate Governance Report follows the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance and takes into account the Swiss Code. The ARYZTA Group consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and the requirements of Swiss law. The ARYZTA AG company financial statements are prepared in accordance with the requirements of Swiss Law and the Company's Articles of Association. Where necessary, the financial statement disclosures have been extended to comply with the requirements of the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance. In this report, the terms 'ARYZTA' and the 'Company' refer to ARYZTA AG, whereas the 'Group' and the 'ARYZTA Group' refer to ARYZTA AG and its subsidiaries. To avoid duplication in some sections, cross-references are made to the 2021 Financial Statements (comprising the Group consolidated financial statements and company financial statements of ARYZTA AG), as well as to the Articles of Association of ARYZTA AG (available on the ARYZTA website at www.aryzta.com/about-aryzta/corporate-governance) 1 Group structure and shareholders 1.1 Group structure The ARYZTA General Meeting is the ultimate governing body of the Group and the Board is accountable and reports to the shareholders, by whom it is elected. 