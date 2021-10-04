ARYZTA : Financial Document

ARYZTA AG - FY 2021 Results
Forward Looking Statement
This document contains forward looking statements which reflect the Board of Directors' current views and estimates. The forward looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures, the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster, and regulatory developments.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.
FY21 Turn around on track
Full year revenue and underlying EBITDA performance ahead of expectations
Returned to positive organic growth in H2 FY 2021
Disposal of North America business completed
Disposal of Brazil signed and CADE approved
5-yearrefinancing agreed with lenders
Liquidity improved and net debt reduced
Simplification of business structures and significant cost reduction in local businesses
Achieved 25% annualised reduction in Group overhead
New CFO appointed
Q4 Trend Supports Positive Outlook
Organic growth accelerated in Q4
Retail resilient
QSR outperforms
Food service with strong rebound
Simplification of structure and businesses continues
Morale within businesses improving
Focus improving of multi-local business approach
Seamless transition of CFO role with new appointment
Strong financial progress achieved
Disposal programme delivered
Disposal proceeds ahead of expectations
Maintaining solid liquidity position
Bank debt significantly reduced
New five-year refinancing deal with lenders agreed
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
