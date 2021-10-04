Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ARYZTA AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARYN   CH0043238366

ARYZTA AG

(ARYN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/01 11:30:29 am
1.412 CHF   +0.86%
01:58aARYZTA : FY21 Loss Shrinks Following Restructuring Program
MT
01:49aARYZTA : Financial and Business Review
PU
01:49aARYZTA : Corporate Governance Report
PU
ARYZTA : Financial Document

10/04/2021 | 01:49am EDT
ARYZTA AG - FY 2021 Results

4 October 2021

Forward Looking Statement

This document contains forward looking statements which reflect the Board of Directors' current views and estimates. The forward looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures, the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster, and regulatory developments.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

2

October 2021

FY21 Turn around on track

  • Full year revenue and underlying EBITDA performance ahead of expectations
  • Returned to positive organic growth in H2 FY 2021
  • Disposal of North America business completed
  • Disposal of Brazil signed and CADE approved
  • 5-yearrefinancing agreed with lenders
  • Liquidity improved and net debt reduced
  • Simplification of business structures and significant cost reduction in local businesses
  • Achieved 25% annualised reduction in Group overhead
  • New CFO appointed

3

October 2021

Q4 Trend Supports Positive Outlook

  • Organic growth accelerated in Q4
  • Retail resilient
  • QSR outperforms
  • Food service with strong rebound
  • Simplification of structure and businesses continues
  • Morale within businesses improving
  • Focus improving of multi-local business approach
  • Seamless transition of CFO role with new appointment

4

October 2021

Strong financial progress achieved

  • Disposal programme delivered
  • Disposal proceeds ahead of expectations
  • Maintaining solid liquidity position
  • Bank debt significantly reduced
  • New five-year refinancing deal with lenders agreed

5

October 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aryzta AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 526 M 1 768 M 1 768 M
Net income 2021 -143 M -166 M -166 M
Net Debt 2021 717 M 831 M 831 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 296 M 1 505 M 1 503 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 213
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends ARYZTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,31 €
Average target price 1,06 €
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Urs Jordi Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Irishman John Heffernan President & Chief Commercial Officer
Martin Huber Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta Independent Non-Executive Director
Luisa Deplazes de Andrade Delgado Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARYZTA AG107.04%1 505
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.52%12 499
LOTUS BAKERIES NV47.01%5 092
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.5.21%5 042
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-31.14%4 289
YAMAZAKI BAKING CO., LTD.12.01%3 701