ARYZTA : Financial and Business Review

sequential performance as the year progressed, with positive growth returning to all channels by the final quarter of the year.

5 ARYZTA Europe

ARYZTA Europe has leading market positions in the convenience bakery markets in Germany, Switzerland, France, Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Romania and other European countries.

ARYZTA Europe revenue decreased by (9.5)% to €1,284.2m from FY 2020 to FY 2021. Organic revenue decline of (7.9)% was a result of a (8.5)% decline in volumes offset by an improvement of 0.6% in price/mix.

ARYZTA Europe Underlying EBITDA for FY 2021 was €140.5m, which represents a decrease of (8.7)% compared to FY 2020, while EBITDA margins increased by 10 bps to 10.9%.

COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns continued to impact the region, in particular in those geographies operating in the Foodservice channel, with Retail and QSR proving to be more resilient to government restrictions. The second half of the year saw continued improved sequential performance, with organic revenue returning to positive growth. While it remains a challenging environment, there is clear focus on driving improved performance, supported by the delayering and simplifying of reporting structures during H2 FY 2021, that enabled local empowerment over customer decision making while improving the cost base.

6 ARYZTA Rest of World

ARYZTA's operations in the Rest of World includes businesses in Brazil, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan. While representing only 10.4% of total Group revenue and 13.2% of total Group Underlying EBITDA, these locations provide attractive future growth opportunities and have importance as suppliers to our global QSR customers.

ARYZTA Rest of World revenue decreased by (3.8)% to €241.2m in FY 2021. Organic revenue increased by 2.3% as a result of 1.3% volume increase and a positive price/mix of 1.0%. This was offset by unfavourable currency movements which reduced revenue by (6.1)%.

ARYZTA Rest of World Underlying EBITDA for FY 2021 was €32.9m, which represents a (4.4)% overall decrease, while Underlying EBITDA margins decreased by (10) bps to 13.6%.

ARYZTA's performance in the Asia Pacific region was impacted by the COVID-19 crisis with the Foodservice channel being materially impacted in key markets such as Japan. The key QSR channel in both the Asia Pacific and LATAM region was also impacted through government restrictions, nevertheless positive growth was delivered.

On 19 August 2021, ARYZTA announced it has successfully signed binding documentation concerning the disposal of its Brazil businesses to Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of Q2 of ARYZTA's financial year 2022, and is subject to closing conditions customary for this type of transaction.