ARYZTA : Financial and Business Review

    ARYN   CH0043238366

ARYZTA AG

(ARYN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/01 11:30:29 am
1.412 CHF   +0.86%
ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021

8

Annual Report and Accounts 2021

Financial and

Business Review

1 Underlying Income Statement and reconciliation to IFRS

FY 2020

FY 2021Re-presented

€m

€m

% Change

Continuing Operations

Group revenue

1,525.4

1,669.0

(8.6)%

Underlying EBITDA1

173.4

188.3

(7.9)%

Underlying EBITDA margin

11.4%

11.3%

10 bps

Depreciation & ERP Amortisation

(109.9)

(112.7)

2.5%

Underlying EBITA1

63.5

75.6

(16.0)%

Joint ventures underlying profit, net of interest and tax

-

18.4

(100.0)%

Underlying EBITA including joint ventures

63.5

94.0

(32.4)%

Finance cost, net

(32.8)

(38.2)

14.1%

Hybrid instrument dividend

(46.2)

(46.1)

(0.2)%

Pre-tax (loss)/profit

(15.5)

9.7

(259.8)%

Income tax

(26.7)

(26.9)

0.7%

Underlying net loss - continuing operations1

(42.2)

(17.2)

(145.3%)

Underlying net profit/(loss) - discontinued operations1,2

47.4

(0.8)

6,025.0%

Underlying net profit/(loss) - total1

5.2

(18.0)

128.9%

Underlying diluted EPS (cent) - continuing operations3

(4.3)

(1.7)

(152.9%)

Underlying diluted EPS (cent) - total3

0.5

(1.8)

127.8%

  1. Certain financial alternative performance measures, that are not defined by IFRS, are used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of ARYZTA. See glossary in section 19 for definitions of financial terms and references used in the financial and business review.
  2. Following the reclassification of the Group's North America segment to disposal group held-for-sale in January 2021, its results have been presented separately as discontinued operations in both the current and prior periods.
  3. The 31 July 2021 weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate underlying earnings per share is 991,493,662 (2020: 990,860,563).

Overview

ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021

9

Financial and Business Review (continued)

Reconciliation of Underlying EBITDA to IFRS result:

FY 2020

FY 2021

Re-presented

€m

€m

Continuing Operations

Underlying EBITDA

173.4

188.3

Depreciation

(99.1)

(101.9)

ERP amortisation

(10.8)

(10.8)

Underlying EBITA

63.5

75.6

Amortisation of other intangible assets

(17.7)

(48.0)

Net loss on disposal of businesses

-

(61.2)

Impairment of goodwill

-

(65.0)

Net (loss)/gain on fixed asset disposals and impairments

(4.3)

1.0

Restructuring-related costs

(52.8)

(1.4)

COVID-19 related costs

(1.3)

(14.1)

IFRS operating loss

(12.6)

(113.1)

Share of profit after interest and tax of joint ventures

-

16.1

Net loss on disposal of joint venture

-

(297.1)

Gain on equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss

8.6

-

Finance cost, net

(32.8)

(38.2)

Loss before income tax

(36.8)

(432.3)

Income tax expense

(13.5)

(10.5)

IFRS loss for the period from continuing operations

(50.3)

(442.8)

IFRS loss for the period from discontinued operations

(185.5)

(648.7)

IFRS loss for the period

(235.8)

(1,091.5)

Hybrid instrument dividend

(46.2)

(46.1)

Loss used to determine basic EPS

(282.0)

(1,137.6)

IFRS diluted loss per share (cent) - continuing operations1

(9.7) cent

(49.3) cent

IFRS diluted loss per share (cent)1

(28.4) cent

(114.8) cent

1 The 31 July 2021 weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate IFRS diluted loss per share is 991,493,662 (2020: 990,860,563).

A reconciliation of Underlying EBITDA to IFRS EBITDA is presented below:

Continuing Operations

Discontinued Operations

ARYZTA Group

FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2020

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

Underlying EBITDA

173.4

188.3

76.6

71.9

250.0

260.2

Net loss on disposal of businesses and

impairment of disposal groups held-for-sale

-

(61.2)

4.6

(103.4)

4.6

(164.6)

Loss on disposal of discontinued operations

-

-

(189.3)

-

(189.3)

-

Impairment of goodwill

-

(65.0)

-

(437.1)

-

(502.1)

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

-

(28.3)

-

(28.3)

Net (loss)/gain on fixed asset disposals and

impairments

(4.3)

1.0

(0.8)

3.4

(5.1)

4.4

Disposal and restructuring-related costs

(52.8)

(1.4)

(2.8)

(8.3)

(55.6)

(9.7)

COVID-19 related costs

(1.3)

(14.1)

(4.7)

(11.5)

(6.0)

(25.6)

IFRS EBITDA1

115.0

47.6

(116.4)

(513.3)

(1.4)

(465.7)

Overview

1 See glossary in section 19 for definitions of financial terms and references used in the financial and business review.

ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021

10

Financial and Business Review (continued)

2

Organic revenue

ARYZTA

ARYZTA

Total Continuing

Total Discontinued

Europe

Rest of World

Operations

Operations Total ARYZTA Group

€m

€m

€m

€m

€m

Revenue

1,284.2

241.2

1,525.4

794.3

2,319.7

Organic movement1

(7.9)%

2.3%

(6.4)%

(5.8)%

(6.1)%

Disposals movement

(1.0)%

-

(0.9)%

(27.0)%

(12.1)%

Currency movement

(0.6)%

(6.1)%

(1.3)%

(4.3)%

(2.7)%

Total revenue movement

(9.5)%

(3.8)%

(8.6)%

(37.1)%

(20.9)%

1 Fiscal year 2021 comprised of the 52 week period ended 31 July 2021, and 2020 comprised of the 53 week period ended on 1 August 2020. Please refer to glossary in section 19 for further information.

Quarterly organic revenue

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20211

FY 2021

ARYZTA Europe

Volume %

(15.6)%

(23.4)%

(0.3)%

20.5%

(8.5)%

Price/Mix %

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

0.9%

2.0%

0.6%

Organic movement %

(15.7)%

(23.5)%

0.6%

22.5%

(7.9)%

ARYZTA Rest of World

Volume %

(10.1)%

(5.1)%

14.8%

20.8%

1.3%

Price/Mix %

0.2%

1.0%

(0.7)%

4.1%

1.0%

Organic movement %

(9.9)%

(4.1)%

14.1%

24.9%

2.3%

Total Continuing Operations

Volume %

(14.8)%

(20.5)%

1.9%

20.6%

(7.0)%

Price/Mix %

-

0.1%

0.7%

2.2%

0.6%

Organic movement %

(14.8)%

(20.4)%

2.6%

22.8%

(6.4)%

Discontinued Operations

Volume %

(15.7)%

(16.9)%

6.8%

-

(7.5)%

Price/Mix %

(0.5)%

3.5%

4.0%

-

1.7%

Organic movement %

(16.2)%

(13.4)%

10.8%

-

(5.8)%

ARYZTA Group

Volume %

(15.2)%

(19.0)%

4.1%

11.8%

(7.2)%

Price/Mix %

(0.2)%

1.5%

2.1%

1.2%

1.1%

Organic movement %

(15.4)%

(17.5)%

6.2%

13.0%

(6.1)%

Overview

1 Fiscal year 2021 comprised of the 52 week period ended 31 July 2021, and 2020 comprised of the 53 week period ended on 1 August 2020. Q4 2021 organic growth is based on 13 weeks in 2021 vs. 13 weeks in 2020. Please refer to glossary in section 19 for further information.

ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021

11

Financial and Business Review (continued)

3

Segmental Underlying EBITDA

FY 20201

FY 2021

Re-presented

Underlying EBITDA

€m

€m

% Change

ARYZTA Europe

140.5

153.9

(8.7)%

ARYZTA Rest of World

32.9

34.4

(4.4)%

Continuing Operations1

173.4

188.3

(7.9)%

Overview

Discontinued Operations1

76.6

71.9

6.5%

Total ARYZTA Group

250.0

260.2

(3.9)%

FY 20201

FY 2021

Re-presented

Underlying EBITDA margin

€m

€m

% Change

ARYZTA Europe

10.9%

10.8%

10 bps

ARYZTA Rest of World

13.6%

13.7%

(10) bps

Continuing Operations1

11.4%

11.3%

10 bps

Discontinued Operations1

9.6%

5.7%

390 bps

Total ARYZTA Group

10.8%

8.9%

190 bps

  1. Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations includes central costs previously allocated to ARYZTA North America discontinued operations.
  2. See glossary in section 19 for definitions of financial terms and references used in the financial and business review.

4 Our business

ARYZTA is a global food business with a leadership position in convenience bakery.

ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in Europe, Asia, Australia,

New Zealand and South America. ARYZTA has three channels and routes to market:

Retail, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and Other Foodservice.

Across all of ARYZTA's markets, the effects of COVID-19 in the year continued to materially impact revenue. Total revenue from continuing operations decreased by

(8.6)% to €1,525.4m from FY 2020 to FY 2021. Organic revenue declined by (6.4)%, with volume losses of (7.0)% and a price/mix positive impact of 0.6%. Disposals reduced revenue by (0.9)% and currency had a negative impact of (1.3)%. Total revenue from Group including discontinued operations decreased by (20.9)% to €2,319.7m from FY 2020 to FY 2021. Organic revenue declined by (6.1)%, with volume losses of (7.2)% and a price/mix positive impact of 1.1%. Disposals reduced revenue by (12.1)% and currency had a negative impact of (2.7)%.

Group Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations for FY 2021 was €173.4m, which represents a decrease of (7.9)% compared to FY 2020, while EBITDA margins increased by 10 bps to 11.4%. Group Underlying EBITDA including discontinued operations for FY 2021 was €250.0m, which represents a decrease of (3.9)% compared to FY 2020, while EBITDA margins increased by 190 bps to 10.8%.

The COVID-19 crisis continued to materially impact the performance of the Group in all channels and geographies in FY 2021. This has had a particularly strong impact on our Foodservice and to a lesser extent, Retail channels. The QSR channel showed robust performance throughout the period. Despite the challenges faced during the crisis, ARYZTA has responded rapidly to the changed consumer environment through closely supporting its customers and efficiently calibrating its operational needs. This has led to an improved

ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021

12

Financial and Business Review (continued)

sequential performance as the year progressed, with positive growth returning to all channels by the final quarter of the year.

5 ARYZTA Europe

ARYZTA Europe has leading market positions in the convenience bakery markets in Germany, Switzerland, France, Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Romania and other European countries.

ARYZTA Europe revenue decreased by (9.5)% to €1,284.2m from FY 2020 to FY 2021. Organic revenue decline of (7.9)% was a result of a (8.5)% decline in volumes offset by an improvement of 0.6% in price/mix.

ARYZTA Europe Underlying EBITDA for FY 2021 was €140.5m, which represents a decrease of (8.7)% compared to FY 2020, while EBITDA margins increased by 10 bps to 10.9%.

COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns continued to impact the region, in particular in those geographies operating in the Foodservice channel, with Retail and QSR proving to be more resilient to government restrictions. The second half of the year saw continued improved sequential performance, with organic revenue returning to positive growth. While it remains a challenging environment, there is clear focus on driving improved performance, supported by the delayering and simplifying of reporting structures during H2 FY 2021, that enabled local empowerment over customer decision making while improving the cost base.

6 ARYZTA Rest of World

ARYZTA's operations in the Rest of World includes businesses in Brazil, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan. While representing only 10.4% of total Group revenue and 13.2% of total Group Underlying EBITDA, these locations provide attractive future growth opportunities and have importance as suppliers to our global QSR customers.

ARYZTA Rest of World revenue decreased by (3.8)% to €241.2m in FY 2021. Organic revenue increased by 2.3% as a result of 1.3% volume increase and a positive price/mix of 1.0%. This was offset by unfavourable currency movements which reduced revenue by (6.1)%.

ARYZTA Rest of World Underlying EBITDA for FY 2021 was €32.9m, which represents a (4.4)% overall decrease, while Underlying EBITDA margins decreased by (10) bps to 13.6%.

ARYZTA's performance in the Asia Pacific region was impacted by the COVID-19 crisis with the Foodservice channel being materially impacted in key markets such as Japan. The key QSR channel in both the Asia Pacific and LATAM region was also impacted through government restrictions, nevertheless positive growth was delivered.

On 19 August 2021, ARYZTA announced it has successfully signed binding documentation concerning the disposal of its Brazil businesses to Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of Q2 of ARYZTA's financial year 2022, and is subject to closing conditions customary for this type of transaction.

Overview

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aryzta AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 05:47:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
