ARYZTA : Financial and Business Review

Certain financial alternative performance measures, that are not defined by IFRS, are used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of ARYZTA. See glossary in section 19 for definitions of financial terms and references used in the financial and business review.
Following the reclassification of the Group's North America segment to disposal group held-for-sale in January 2021, its results have been presented separately as discontinued operations in both the current and prior periods.
The 31 July 2021 weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate underlying earnings per share is 991,493,662 (2020: 990,860,563).
Financial and Business Review
Reconciliation of Underlying EBITDA to IFRS result:
FY 2020
FY 2021
Re-presented
€m
€m
Continuing Operations
Underlying EBITDA
173.4
188.3
Depreciation
(99.1)
(101.9)
ERP amortisation
(10.8)
(10.8)
Underlying EBITA
63.5
75.6
Amortisation of other intangible assets
(17.7)
(48.0)
Net loss on disposal of businesses
-
(61.2)
Impairment of goodwill
-
(65.0)
Net (loss)/gain on fixed asset disposals and impairments
(4.3)
1.0
Restructuring-related costs
(52.8)
(1.4)
COVID-19 related costs
(1.3)
(14.1)
IFRS operating loss
(12.6)
(113.1)
Share of profit after interest and tax of joint ventures
-
16.1
Net loss on disposal of joint venture
-
(297.1)
Gain on equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss
8.6
-
Finance cost, net
(32.8)
(38.2)
Loss before income tax
(36.8)
(432.3)
Income tax expense
(13.5)
(10.5)
IFRS loss for the period from continuing operations
(50.3)
(442.8)
IFRS loss for the period from discontinued operations
(185.5)
(648.7)
IFRS loss for the period
(235.8)
(1,091.5)
Hybrid instrument dividend
(46.2)
(46.1)
Loss used to determine basic EPS
(282.0)
(1,137.6)
IFRS diluted loss per share (cent) - continuing operations1
(9.7) cent
(49.3) cent
IFRS diluted loss per share (cent)1
(28.4) cent
(114.8) cent
1 The 31 July 2021 weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate IFRS diluted loss per share is 991,493,662 (2020: 990,860,563).
A reconciliation of Underlying EBITDA to IFRS EBITDA is presented below:
Continuing Operations
Discontinued Operations
ARYZTA Group
FY 2021
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2020
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
Underlying EBITDA
173.4
188.3
76.6
71.9
250.0
260.2
Net loss on disposal of businesses and
impairment of disposal groups held-for-sale
-
(61.2)
4.6
(103.4)
4.6
(164.6)
Loss on disposal of discontinued operations
-
-
(189.3)
-
(189.3)
-
Impairment of goodwill
-
(65.0)
-
(437.1)
-
(502.1)
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
(28.3)
-
(28.3)
Net (loss)/gain on fixed asset disposals and
impairments
(4.3)
1.0
(0.8)
3.4
(5.1)
4.4
Disposal and restructuring-related costs
(52.8)
(1.4)
(2.8)
(8.3)
(55.6)
(9.7)
COVID-19 related costs
(1.3)
(14.1)
(4.7)
(11.5)
(6.0)
(25.6)
IFRS EBITDA1
115.0
47.6
(116.4)
(513.3)
(1.4)
(465.7)
1 See glossary in section 19 for definitions of financial terms and references used in the financial and business review.
Financial and Business Review
2
Organic revenue
ARYZTA
ARYZTA
Total Continuing
Total Discontinued
Europe
Rest of World
Operations
Operations Total ARYZTA Group
€m
€m
€m
€m
€m
Revenue
1,284.2
241.2
1,525.4
794.3
2,319.7
Organic movement1
(7.9)%
2.3%
(6.4)%
(5.8)%
(6.1)%
Disposals movement
(1.0)%
-
(0.9)%
(27.0)%
(12.1)%
Currency movement
(0.6)%
(6.1)%
(1.3)%
(4.3)%
(2.7)%
Total revenue movement
(9.5)%
(3.8)%
(8.6)%
(37.1)%
(20.9)%
1 Fiscal year 2021 comprised of the 52 week period ended 31 July 2021, and 2020 comprised of the 53 week period ended on 1 August 2020. Please refer to glossary in section 19 for further information.
Quarterly organic revenue
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 20211
FY 2021
ARYZTA Europe
Volume %
(15.6)%
(23.4)%
(0.3)%
20.5%
(8.5)%
Price/Mix %
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
0.9%
2.0%
0.6%
Organic movement %
(15.7)%
(23.5)%
0.6%
22.5%
(7.9)%
ARYZTA Rest of World
Volume %
(10.1)%
(5.1)%
14.8%
20.8%
1.3%
Price/Mix %
0.2%
1.0%
(0.7)%
4.1%
1.0%
Organic movement %
(9.9)%
(4.1)%
14.1%
24.9%
2.3%
Total Continuing Operations
Volume %
(14.8)%
(20.5)%
1.9%
20.6%
(7.0)%
Price/Mix %
-
0.1%
0.7%
2.2%
0.6%
Organic movement %
(14.8)%
(20.4)%
2.6%
22.8%
(6.4)%
Discontinued Operations
Volume %
(15.7)%
(16.9)%
6.8%
-
(7.5)%
Price/Mix %
(0.5)%
3.5%
4.0%
-
1.7%
Organic movement %
(16.2)%
(13.4)%
10.8%
-
(5.8)%
ARYZTA Group
Volume %
(15.2)%
(19.0)%
4.1%
11.8%
(7.2)%
Price/Mix %
(0.2)%
1.5%
2.1%
1.2%
1.1%
Organic movement %
(15.4)%
(17.5)%
6.2%
13.0%
(6.1)%
1 Fiscal year 2021 comprised of the 52 week period ended 31 July 2021, and 2020 comprised of the 53 week period ended on 1 August 2020. Q4 2021 organic growth is based on 13 weeks in 2021 vs. 13 weeks in 2020. Please refer to glossary in section 19 for further information.
Financial and Business Review
3
Segmental Underlying EBITDA
FY 20201
FY 2021
Re-presented
Underlying EBITDA
€m
€m
% Change
ARYZTA Europe
140.5
153.9
(8.7)%
ARYZTA Rest of World
32.9
34.4
(4.4)%
Continuing Operations1
173.4
188.3
(7.9)%
Discontinued Operations1
76.6
71.9
6.5%
Total ARYZTA Group
250.0
260.2
(3.9)%
FY 20201
FY 2021
Re-presented
Underlying EBITDA margin
€m
€m
% Change
ARYZTA Europe
10.9%
10.8%
10 bps
ARYZTA Rest of World
13.6%
13.7%
(10) bps
Continuing Operations1
11.4%
11.3%
10 bps
Discontinued Operations1
9.6%
5.7%
390 bps
Total ARYZTA Group
10.8%
8.9%
190 bps
Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations includes central costs previously allocated to ARYZTA North America discontinued operations.
See glossary in section 19 for definitions of financial terms and references used in the financial and business review.
4 Our business
ARYZTA is a global food business with a leadership position in convenience bakery.
ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in Europe, Asia, Australia,
New Zealand and South America. ARYZTA has three channels and routes to market:
Retail, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and Other Foodservice.
Across all of ARYZTA's markets, the effects of COVID-19 in the year continued to materially impact revenue. Total revenue from continuing operations decreased by
(8.6)% to €1,525.4m from FY 2020 to FY 2021. Organic revenue declined by (6.4)%, with volume losses of (7.0)% and a price/mix positive impact of 0.6%. Disposals reduced revenue by (0.9)% and currency had a negative impact of (1.3)%. Total revenue from Group including discontinued operations decreased by (20.9)% to €2,319.7m from FY 2020 to FY 2021. Organic revenue declined by (6.1)%, with volume losses of (7.2)% and a price/mix positive impact of 1.1%. Disposals reduced revenue by (12.1)% and currency had a negative impact of (2.7)%.
Group Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations for FY 2021 was €173.4m, which represents a decrease of (7.9)% compared to FY 2020, while EBITDA margins increased by 10 bps to 11.4%. Group Underlying EBITDA including discontinued operations for FY 2021 was €250.0m, which represents a decrease of (3.9)% compared to FY 2020, while EBITDA margins increased by 190 bps to 10.8%.
The COVID-19 crisis continued to materially impact the performance of the Group in all channels and geographies in FY 2021. This has had a particularly strong impact on our Foodservice and to a lesser extent, Retail channels. The QSR channel showed robust performance throughout the period. Despite the challenges faced during the crisis, ARYZTA has responded rapidly to the changed consumer environment through closely supporting its customers and efficiently calibrating its operational needs. This has led to an improved
Financial and Business Review
sequential performance as the year progressed, with positive growth returning to all channels by the final quarter of the year.
5 ARYZTA Europe
ARYZTA Europe has leading market positions in the convenience bakery markets in Germany, Switzerland, France, Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Romania and other European countries.
ARYZTA Europe revenue decreased by (9.5)% to €1,284.2m from FY 2020 to FY 2021. Organic revenue decline of (7.9)% was a result of a (8.5)% decline in volumes offset by an improvement of 0.6% in price/mix.
ARYZTA Europe Underlying EBITDA for FY 2021 was €140.5m, which represents a decrease of (8.7)% compared to FY 2020, while EBITDA margins increased by 10 bps to 10.9%.
COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns continued to impact the region, in particular in those geographies operating in the Foodservice channel, with Retail and QSR proving to be more resilient to government restrictions. The second half of the year saw continued improved sequential performance, with organic revenue returning to positive growth. While it remains a challenging environment, there is clear focus on driving improved performance, supported by the delayering and simplifying of reporting structures during H2 FY 2021, that enabled local empowerment over customer decision making while improving the cost base.
6 ARYZTA Rest of World
ARYZTA's operations in the Rest of World includes businesses in Brazil, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan. While representing only 10.4% of total Group revenue and 13.2% of total Group Underlying EBITDA, these locations provide attractive future growth opportunities and have importance as suppliers to our global QSR customers.
ARYZTA Rest of World revenue decreased by (3.8)% to €241.2m in FY 2021. Organic revenue increased by 2.3% as a result of 1.3% volume increase and a positive price/mix of 1.0%. This was offset by unfavourable currency movements which reduced revenue by (6.1)%.
ARYZTA Rest of World Underlying EBITDA for FY 2021 was €32.9m, which represents a (4.4)% overall decrease, while Underlying EBITDA margins decreased by (10) bps to 13.6%.
ARYZTA's performance in the Asia Pacific region was impacted by the COVID-19 crisis with the Foodservice channel being materially impacted in key markets such as Japan. The key QSR channel in both the Asia Pacific and LATAM region was also impacted through government restrictions, nevertheless positive growth was delivered.
On 19 August 2021, ARYZTA announced it has successfully signed binding documentation concerning the disposal of its Brazil businesses to Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of Q2 of ARYZTA's financial year 2022, and is subject to closing conditions customary for this type of transaction.
