ARYZTA : Group Consolidated Financial Statements

Group Consolidated Financial Statements, presented in euro and prepared in accordance
Page with IFRS and the requirements of Swiss law
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Group Consolidated Income Statement
Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group Consolidated Balance Sheet
Group Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Group Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Group Consolidated Financial Statements
Company Financial Statements,
presented in Swiss francs and prepared in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law
Company Income Statement
Company Balance Sheet
171 Notes to the Company Financial Statements
Group
ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021
Group Consolidated Financial Statements
79
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
for the period ended 31 July 2021
Swiss company law requires the directors to prepare Group consolidated and Company financial statements for each financial period. The directors are required to prepare the Group consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and the requirements of Swiss law and to prepare the Company financial statements in accordance with Swiss law and the Company's Articles of Association.
This responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining an internal control system relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of the Group consolidated and Company financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing each of the Group consolidated and Company financial statements, the directors are required to:
select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and
prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group and the Company will continue in business.
The directors are responsible for keeping proper books of account that present, with reasonable accuracy at any time, the financial position of the Group and Company
and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with IFRS, the requirements of Swiss law and the Company's Articles of Association.
They are also responsible for taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Group and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.
The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Group's website.
On behalf of the Board
Group
Urs Jordi
Jörg Riboni
Chair, Board of Directors
Chair, Audit Committee,
Member of the Board of Directors
4 October 2021
ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021
Group Consolidated Financial Statements
80
Group Consolidated Income Statement
for the period ended 31 July 2021
Re-presented
20211
20201
Notes
€m
€m
Continuing Operations
Revenue
2
1,525.4
1,669.0
Cost of sales
(1,058.5)
(1,149.0)
Distribution expenses
(214.4)
(226.7)
Gross profit
252.5
293.3
Selling expenses
(86.8)
(102.9)
Administration expenses
(178.3)
(177.3)
Net loss on disposal of businesses
3
-
(61.2)
Impairment of goodwill
17
-
(65.0)
Operating loss
2
(12.6)
(113.1)
Share of profit after interest and tax of joint ventures
18
-
16.1
Net loss on disposal of joint venture
18
-
(297.1)
Gain on equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss
18
8.6
-
Loss before financing income, financing costs and income tax
(4.0)
(394.1)
Financing income
6
3.0
4.5
Financing costs
6
(35.8)
(42.7)
Loss before income tax
(36.8)
(432.3)
Income tax expense
11
(13.5)
(10.5)
Loss for the period from continuing operations
(50.3)
(442.8)
Discontinued operations
Loss after tax for the period from discontinued operations
5
(185.5)
(648.7)
Loss for the period attributable to equity shareholders
(235.8)
(1,091.5)
Basic loss per share
Notes
euro cent
euro cent
From continuing operations
13
(9.7)
(49.3)
From discontinued operations
13
(18.7)
(65.5)
(28.4)
(114.8)
Diluted loss per share
Notes
euro cent
euro cent
From continuing operations
13
(9.7)
(49.3)
From discontinued operations
13
(18.7)
(65.5)
(28.4)
(114.8)
1 Fiscal year 2021 ended on 31 July 2021 and fiscal year 2020 ended on 1 August 2020. Please refer to Note 1 page 90 for further detail.
In accordance with IFRS 5, the figures for the period ended 1 August 2020 have been re-presented to reflect the impacts of discontinued operations together as a single amount, separate from the impacts of continuing operations. For further information see note 1 on page 90.
The notes on pages 88 to 162 are an integral part of these Group consolidated financial statements.
Group
ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021
Group Consolidated Financial Statements
81
Group Consolidated Statement
of Comprehensive Income
for the period ended 31 July 2021
20211
20201
Notes
€m
€m
Loss for the period
(235.8)
(1,091.5)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign exchange translation effects
- Foreign exchange translation effects on net investments
64.0
(81.1)
- Taxation effect of foreign exchange translation movements
11
-
(4.4)
Cash flow hedges
- Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
(0.3)
(0.6)
- Fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to income statement
(0.3)
0.7
- Deferred tax effect of cash flow hedges
-
-
Total of items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
63.4
(85.4)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Revaluation of property, plant and equipment on transfer to investment property
16
-
5.4
Defined benefit plans
- Actuarial gain on defined benefit pension plans
26
5.7
1.0
- Deferred tax effect of actuarial gain
11
(0.9)
(0.1)
Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
4.8
6.3
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
68.2
(79.1)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(167.6)
(1,170.6)
1 Fiscal year 2021 ended on 31 July 2021 and fiscal year 2020 ended on 1 August 2020. Please refer to Note 1 page 90 for further detail. The notes on pages 88 to 162 are an integral part of these Group consolidated financial statements.
Group
ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021
Group Consolidated Financial Statements
82
Group Consolidated Balance Sheet
as at 31 July 2021
20211
20201
Notes
€m
€m
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
849.8
1,323.4
Investment properties
16
3.7
6.4
Goodwill and intangible assets
17
660.3
1,143.1
Financial assets at fair value through income statement
18
-
16.8
Other receivables
20
2.8
16.3
Deferred income tax assets
25
28.4
48.8
Total non-current assets
1,545.0
2,554.8
Current assets
Inventory
19
91.5
165.0
Trade and other receivables
20
151.1
206.7
Derivative financial instruments
23
0.2
0.5
Cash and cash equivalents
170.9
423.6
413.7
795.8
Assets held-for-sale
4
3.2
-
Assets of disposal group held-for-sale
4
101.8
59.4
Total current assets
518.7
855.2
Total assets
2,063.7
3,410.0
1 Fiscal year 2021 ended on 31 July 2021 and fiscal year 2020 ended on 1 August 2020. Please refer to Note 1 page 90 for further detail.
Group
The notes on pages 88 to 162 are an integral part of these Group consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.