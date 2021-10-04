ARYZTA : Group Consolidated Financial Statements

Swiss company law requires the directors to prepare Group consolidated and Company financial statements for each financial period. The directors are required to prepare the Group consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and the requirements of Swiss law and to prepare the Company financial statements in accordance with Swiss law and the Company's Articles of Association.

This responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining an internal control system relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of the Group consolidated and Company financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing each of the Group consolidated and Company financial statements, the directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and

prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group and the Company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for keeping proper books of account that present, with reasonable accuracy at any time, the financial position of the Group and Company

and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with IFRS, the requirements of Swiss law and the Company's Articles of Association.

They are also responsible for taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Group and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Group's website.

On behalf of the Board