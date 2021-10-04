Log in
    ARYN   CH0043238366

ARYZTA AG

(ARYN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/01 11:30:29 am
1.412 CHF   +0.86%
01:58aARYZTA : FY21 Loss Shrinks Following Restructuring Program
MT
01:49aARYZTA : Financial and Business Review
PU
01:49aARYZTA : Corporate Governance Report
PU
ARYZTA : Group Consolidated Financial Statements

10/04/2021 | 01:49am EDT
ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

78

Annual Report and Accounts 2021

Group Consolidated and

Company Financial

Statements 2021

Group Consolidated Financial Statements, presented in euro and prepared in accordance

Page with IFRS and the requirements of Swiss law

  1. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
  2. Group Consolidated Income Statement
  3. Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Group Consolidated Balance Sheet
  1. Group Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  1. Group Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
  1. Notes to the Group Consolidated Financial Statements

Company Financial Statements,

presented in Swiss francs and prepared in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law

  1. Company Income Statement
  2. Company Balance Sheet

171 Notes to the Company Financial Statements

Group

ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

Group Consolidated Financial Statements

79

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

for the period ended 31 July 2021

Swiss company law requires the directors to prepare Group consolidated and Company financial statements for each financial period. The directors are required to prepare the Group consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and the requirements of Swiss law and to prepare the Company financial statements in accordance with Swiss law and the Company's Articles of Association.

This responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining an internal control system relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of the Group consolidated and Company financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing each of the Group consolidated and Company financial statements, the directors are required to:

  • select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
  • make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and
  • prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group and the Company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for keeping proper books of account that present, with reasonable accuracy at any time, the financial position of the Group and Company

and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with IFRS, the requirements of Swiss law and the Company's Articles of Association.

They are also responsible for taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Group and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Group's website.

On behalf of the Board

Group

Urs Jordi

Jörg Riboni

Chair, Board of Directors

Chair, Audit Committee,

Member of the Board of Directors

4 October 2021

ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

Group Consolidated Financial Statements

80

Group Consolidated Income Statement

for the period ended 31 July 2021

Re-presented

20211

20201

Notes

€m

€m

Continuing Operations

Revenue

2

1,525.4

1,669.0

Cost of sales

(1,058.5)

(1,149.0)

Distribution expenses

(214.4)

(226.7)

Gross profit

252.5

293.3

Selling expenses

(86.8)

(102.9)

Administration expenses

(178.3)

(177.3)

Net loss on disposal of businesses

3

-

(61.2)

Impairment of goodwill

17

-

(65.0)

Operating loss

2

(12.6)

(113.1)

Share of profit after interest and tax of joint ventures

18

-

16.1

Net loss on disposal of joint venture

18

-

(297.1)

Gain on equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss

18

8.6

-

Loss before financing income, financing costs and income tax

(4.0)

(394.1)

Financing income

6

3.0

4.5

Financing costs

6

(35.8)

(42.7)

Loss before income tax

(36.8)

(432.3)

Income tax expense

11

(13.5)

(10.5)

Loss for the period from continuing operations

(50.3)

(442.8)

Discontinued operations

Loss after tax for the period from discontinued operations

5

(185.5)

(648.7)

Loss for the period attributable to equity shareholders

(235.8)

(1,091.5)

Basic loss per share

Notes

euro cent

euro cent

From continuing operations

13

(9.7)

(49.3)

From discontinued operations

13

(18.7)

(65.5)

(28.4)

(114.8)

Diluted loss per share

Notes

euro cent

euro cent

From continuing operations

13

(9.7)

(49.3)

From discontinued operations

13

(18.7)

(65.5)

(28.4)

(114.8)

1 Fiscal year 2021 ended on 31 July 2021 and fiscal year 2020 ended on 1 August 2020. Please refer to Note 1 page 90 for further detail.

In accordance with IFRS 5, the figures for the period ended 1 August 2020 have been re-presented to reflect the impacts of discontinued operations together as a single amount, separate from the impacts of continuing operations. For further information see note 1 on page 90.

The notes on pages 88 to 162 are an integral part of these Group consolidated financial statements.

Group

ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

Group Consolidated Financial Statements

81

Group Consolidated Statement

of Comprehensive Income

for the period ended 31 July 2021

20211

20201

Notes

€m

€m

Loss for the period

(235.8)

(1,091.5)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign exchange translation effects

- Foreign exchange translation effects on net investments

64.0

(81.1)

- Taxation effect of foreign exchange translation movements

11

-

(4.4)

Cash flow hedges

- Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

(0.3)

(0.6)

- Fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to income statement

(0.3)

0.7

- Deferred tax effect of cash flow hedges

-

-

Total of items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

63.4

(85.4)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Revaluation of property, plant and equipment on transfer to investment property

16

-

5.4

Defined benefit plans

- Actuarial gain on defined benefit pension plans

26

5.7

1.0

- Deferred tax effect of actuarial gain

11

(0.9)

(0.1)

Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

4.8

6.3

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)

68.2

(79.1)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(167.6)

(1,170.6)

1 Fiscal year 2021 ended on 31 July 2021 and fiscal year 2020 ended on 1 August 2020. Please refer to Note 1 page 90 for further detail. The notes on pages 88 to 162 are an integral part of these Group consolidated financial statements.

Group

ARYZTA AG Accounts 2021

Group Consolidated Financial Statements

82

Group Consolidated Balance Sheet

as at 31 July 2021

20211

20201

Notes

€m

€m

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14

849.8

1,323.4

Investment properties

16

3.7

6.4

Goodwill and intangible assets

17

660.3

1,143.1

Financial assets at fair value through income statement

18

-

16.8

Other receivables

20

2.8

16.3

Deferred income tax assets

25

28.4

48.8

Total non-current assets

1,545.0

2,554.8

Current assets

Inventory

19

91.5

165.0

Trade and other receivables

20

151.1

206.7

Derivative financial instruments

23

0.2

0.5

Cash and cash equivalents

170.9

423.6

413.7

795.8

Assets held-for-sale

4

3.2

-

Assets of disposal group held-for-sale

4

101.8

59.4

Total current assets

518.7

855.2

Total assets

2,063.7

3,410.0

1 Fiscal year 2021 ended on 31 July 2021 and fiscal year 2020 ended on 1 August 2020. Please refer to Note 1 page 90 for further detail.

Group

The notes on pages 88 to 162 are an integral part of these Group consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aryzta AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 05:47:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
