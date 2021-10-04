Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/01 11:30:29 am
1.412 CHF   +0.86%
01:58aARYZTA : FY21 Loss Shrinks Following Restructuring Program
MT
01:49aARYZTA : Financial and Business Review
PU
01:49aARYZTA : Corporate Governance Report
PU
ARYZTA : Investor Information

10/04/2021 | 01:49am EDT
ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021

183

Investor Information

Investor relations contact details

Paul Meade

Head of Communications

ARYZTA AG

Ifangstrasse 9

8952 Schlieren

Switzerland

Tel:

+41 (0) 44 583 42 00

Fax: +41 (0) 44 583 42 49

E-mail: info@aryzta.com

Quarterly announcement cycle

News

Conference

Announcement

Release

Report

Call

Webcast

First-quarter revenue update

x

Half-Year results

x

x

x

x

Third-quarter revenue update

x

Full-year results

x

x

x

x

Annual Report

x

x

Key dates to October 2022

Annual General Meeting 2021

17

November 2021

First-quarter revenue update

29

November 2021

Announcement of half-year results 2022

14 March 2022

Third-quarter trading update

30 May 2022

Full-year results & 2022 Annual Report

3 October 2022

Disclaimer

Aryzta AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 05:47:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 526 M 1 768 M 1 768 M
Net income 2021 -143 M -166 M -166 M
Net Debt 2021 717 M 831 M 831 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 296 M 1 505 M 1 503 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 213
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ARYZTA AG
Duration : Period :
ARYZTA AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARYZTA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,31 €
Average target price 1,06 €
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Urs Jordi Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Irishman John Heffernan President & Chief Commercial Officer
Martin Huber Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta Independent Non-Executive Director
Luisa Deplazes de Andrade Delgado Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARYZTA AG107.04%1 505
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.52%12 499
LOTUS BAKERIES NV47.01%5 092
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.5.21%5 042
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-31.14%4 289
YAMAZAKI BAKING CO., LTD.12.01%3 701