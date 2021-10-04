ARYZTA : Investor Information

ARYZTA AG Annual Report 2021
183
Investor Information
Investor relations contact details
Paul Meade
Head of Communications
|
ARYZTA AG
|
|
|
|
|
Ifangstrasse 9
|
|
|
|
|
8952 Schlieren
|
|
|
|
|
Switzerland
|
|
|
|
|
Tel:
|
+41 (0) 44 583 42 00
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: +41 (0) 44 583 42 49
|
|
|
|
|
E-mail: info@aryzta.com
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly announcement cycle
|
News
|
|
Conference
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement
|
Release
|
Report
|
Call
|
Webcast
|
First-quarter revenue update
|
x
|
|
|
|
Half-Year results
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Third-quarter revenue update
|
x
|
|
|
|
Full-year results
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Annual Report
|
x
|
x
|
|
Key dates to October 2022
|
Annual General Meeting 2021
|
17
|
November 2021
|
First-quarter revenue update
|
29
|
November 2021
|
Announcement of half-year results 2022
|
|
14 March 2022
|
Third-quarter trading update
|
|
30 May 2022
|
Full-year results & 2022 Annual Report
|
|
3 October 2022
Disclaimer
Aryzta AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 05:47:54 UTC.