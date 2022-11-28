ARYZTA : Q1 2023 Revenue Upate - Announcements

ARYZTA AG News Release 2022
ARYZTA AG
Ad Hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
ARYZTA on track
Schlieren/Switzerland, 28 November 2022
ARYZTA increased its first quarter revenue in FY 2023 by 19.8% to €509.1m and delivered 22% organic growth.
The increase was driven largely by 18.1% pricing and volume growth remained solid at 4.1% while mix change accounted for a decline of (0.2%).
ARYZTA reiterates the full year FY 2023 guidance to deliver further improvements across all key metrics in FY 2023 with performance expected to accelerate in the second half of the year. This also takes account of the risks around the ongoing challenges of inflationary price recovery.
ARYZTA Europe reported organic revenue growth of 22.1% driven by very strong price growth of 19.7%. Volumes increased by 2.8% while mix was down (0.4)%.
The strong organic growth in Europe was driven by a double digit organic revenue growth of our Foodservice business together with a positive revenue growth in QSR and Retail channels. The Foodservice business in Europe was strongly supported by a continuing strong recovery of the French market.
ARYZTA Rest of World reported an organic revenue increase of 21.4%, which comprised of a volume growth of 12.0% with a positive pricing of 8.7%, while mix added a further 0.7%.
ARYZTA AG Chair and Interim CEO, Urs Jordi, commented:
"Bakery, especially bake-off demand remains solid in most of our markets despite the significant inflation driven price increases.
We are not seeing any reduction in the upward inflationary trends. ARYZTA is communicating closely with all customers and working hard with them to manage these significant inflationary pressures. However, the persistent high level of cost inflation is such that further pricing will have to follow.
We reiterate our full year 2023 guidance to deliver further improvements across all key metrics, with performance expected to accelerate in the second half of the year. This takes into account the risks around the ongoing challenges of inflationary price recovery and the highly uncertain macro-economic environment."
First Quarter Revenue Update
Q1 2023 Performance Summary
|
|
ARYZTA
|
ARYZTA
|
Total
|
|
Europe
|
Rest of World
|
ARYZTA Group
|
in EUR million
|
€m
|
€m
|
€m
|
Revenue
|
447.2
|
61.9
|
509.1
|
|
Organic movement
|
22.1%
|
21.4%
|
22.0%
|
|
Disposal movement
|
-
|
(21.7)%
|
(3.0)%
|
|
Currency movement
|
0.2%
|
5.0%
|
0.8%
|
|
Total revenue movement
|
22.3%
|
4.7%
|
19.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly organic revenue
|
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q4 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
ARYZTA Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume %
|
8.6%
|
16.4%
|
18.0%
|
10.1%
|
2.8%
|
Price %
|
0.7%
|
2.5%
|
6.6%
|
11.8%
|
19.7%
|
Mix %
|
0.8%
|
0.2%
|
1.0%
|
0.9%
|
(0.4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic movement %
|
10.1%
|
19.1%
|
25.6%
|
22.8%
|
22.1%
|
ARYZTA Rest of World
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume %
|
4.3%
|
7.0%
|
3.3%
|
11.8%
|
12.0%
|
Price %
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|
3.5%
|
6.1%
|
8.7%
|
Mix %
|
1.9%
|
(1.1)%
|
0.4%
|
1.0%
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic movement %
|
7.9%
|
7.6%
|
7.2%
|
18.9%
|
21.4%
|
Total ARYZTA Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume %
|
8.0%
|
14.8%
|
15.6%
|
10.3%
|
4.1%
|
Price %
|
0.9%
|
2.3%
|
6.1%
|
11.0%
|
18.1%
|
Mix %
|
0.9%
|
(0.1)%
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
(0.2)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic movement %
|
9.8%
|
17.0%
|
22.6%
|
22.2%
|
22.0%
First Quarter Revenue Update
