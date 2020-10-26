Log in
Aryzta : 2020 AGM Date

10/26/2020 | 05:25am EDT

Schlieren/Switzerland, 26 October 2020

ARYZTA announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting 'AGM' will be held on 15 December 2020.

About ARYZTA

ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is a global food business with a leadership position in speciality bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA has a primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange and a secondary listing on Euronext Dublin (ISE) (SIX: ARYN, ISE: YZA).

Investor Enquiries:
Paul Meade, Head of Communications, ARYZTA AG
M: +353 87 065 5368
paul.meade@aryzta.com

Gerard Van Buttingha Wichers, Head of Investor Relations, ARYZTA AG
Tel: +41 (0) 44 583 42 00
info@aryzta.com

Media Enquiries:
Philippe Blangey, Dynamics Group
Tel: +41 43 268 32 35; M: +41 79 785 46 32
prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer

Aryzta AG published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:24:06 UTC

