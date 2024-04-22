Organic growth in line with expectations, reiterate 2024 guidance

Aryzta AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in food business. It is primarily focused on specialty baking. The Companyâs products include Artisan Breads, Sweet Baked Goods and Morning Goods, as well as an array of other Savoury Items, Such As Pizza, Tarts and Pies. It operates through four segments, including Food Europe, Food North America, Food Rest of World and Origin. Food Europe segment includes the specialty bakery market in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, Sweden, Poland and Denmark. Food North America segment includes the specialty bakery market in the United States and Canada. Food Rest of World segment consists of businesses in Australia, Asia, New Zealand and South America. Origin segment is a agri-services group focused on integrated agronomy and agri-inputs in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland and Ukraine. The Companyâs customer channels consist of a mix of retail, convenience and independent retail, Quick Serve Restaurants.

Sector Food Processing