Arzan Financial for Financing and Investment KPSC : Transcript of the Analysts Conference

Conference English Record: 28/2/2023 , 2 PM Elena Sanchez Good afternoon, everyone. This is Elena Sanchez, from EFG Hermes, and I would like to welcome you all to the Arzan Financial Group Full Year 2022 Webcast. It is a pleasure to have with us in the call Mr Jassem Zainal, vice-chairman and CEO. I will hand over the call now to him, so that we can begin with the presentation. Thank you. Jassem Zainal Thank you, Elena. Welcome everyone. This is the first financial analyst's conference for the year in the 2022. This is a first one for AFG, Arzan Financial Group, and I hope that the presentation that you will be seeing today, it's the first one, and as we go along, inshallah, we will do it in a matter that it helps you as analysts to benefit from the presentation as much as we can. I'll just introduce the panel. Mr Mohammed Farid, the CFO of Arzan Financial Group. Mr Fawaz Al Munaya, he is the head of marketing and client relations. And Mr Abdulaziz Basheri is the head of Arzan Capital. And I think Mr Talal is with us online. Talal Bader Al Bahar is the head of the asset management, and he is the deputy CEO of Arzan Financial Group Kuwait. And Mr Muhannad Mohammed Abulhasan, he is the CEO, Arzan Wealth. So, we'll start our session with the financial analysts' presentation by Mr Mohammed Farid. Mohammed Farid Good afternoon, everyone. I welcome you all to the earnings briefing for the year ending 31 December 2022. I would like to draw your attention that, the financial statements for 2022 have been uploaded onto our website; and also on to Boursa Kuwait portal, where you should be able to access the full set of the financial statements from there. Please allow me to move on to the Key financial highlights of our performance during 2022. The First Slide: Key Financial Metrics. Firstly: Income statement. For the 12 months ending 31 December 2022, AFG reported a Net profit of 8.15 million and an Earning per share of 10.12 fils through the income statement. Net profit and EPS increased by 10% compared to the previous year-end 2021. And a loss of KD 10 million as other comprehensive loss through Shareholders equity. The major contributor to the OCI during 2022 is a loss in value of Kuwaiti quoted Investment at FVTOCI, of 10 million. The main reason of this loss is due to the restrictions on sale of one of investments in a

local listed company until 14 February of 2024, for that, the Group has applied a discount at 20% on the quoted bid price when determining its fair value for this Investment in 2022. The total comprehensive loss for the year is 1.8 million, which is a decrease by 107 % compared to the previous year-end 2021. Secondly: Financial position. Total assets, and shareholders' equity attributable to the parent company stood at 193 million and 115 million, respectively, compared to 196 million, and 121 million in the previous year end 2021. Total Liabilities as at the 31 of December 2022 is 37 million, compared to 31 million in the previous year end 2021. Finally: Key Ratios Return on average equity attributable to the parent company, and return on average assets are 7.1%, and 5.2% respectively, during 2022, these two ratios increased by 15% compared to the previous year end 2021. The leverage ratio as at the 31 of December 2022 is only 0.18: 1 , compared to 0.13 : 1 in the previous yearend 2021. Our quick ratio is 4 : 1 as at the 31 of December 2022, compared to 5 : 1 in the previous year end 2021. Next slide: YE 2022 Financial Performance. The charts indicate the growth trajectory of the financial performance for the last 5 years, consisting of the following: Net Income for 2022 is the highest by AFG since the last 5 years. EPS for 2022 is the highest EPS since the last 5 years. The proposed distribution for 2022 is one of the highest by AFG since the merger date in 2011. The Board of Directors have recommended the distribution of 4 fils per share and 2 shares for every 100 shares from treasury shares for the year ended 31 December 2022 out of Retained Earnings and subject to approval of the General Assembly and other regulatory authorities. Last year 2021, AFG has paid out dividends of 2.5 fils per share in 2020 and 3.5 bonus shares for every 100 shares. Next slide: YE 2022 Financial Position. The charts indicate the growth trajectory of the Financial Position for the last 5 years. consisting of the following: Growth of assets for the last 5 years. Relative stability in liabilities for the last 5 years. Growth of shareholders' equity attributable to the parent company for the last 5 years. Next slide: YE 2022 KEY Ratios The charts indicate the growth trajectory of KEY Financial Ratios for the last 5 years, consisting of the following:

Growth of Return on Assets during the last 5 years. Growth of Return on Equity during the last 5 years. Leverage Ratio is low and relatively stable during the last 5 years. Quick Ratio is high on the span of the last 5 years. Next slide: Income Drivers and Expenses. As shown in the charts, the Income was 16.8 million, and the Expenses were 6.8 million, during 2022. The income for the 12 months which ended on the 31st of December 2022 was 16.8 million, compared to total income of 14.6 million during the previous year. Therefore, income increased by 15%. Moving on to Income Drivers, Gain from Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss contributed 33% of the total income. Dividend Income contributed 24% of the total income. Income Fees resulting from the contracts contributed 17% of the total income. Share of Results of Associates contributed 15% of the total income. Meanwhile Expenses Drivers, Staff Costs contributed 44% of the total expenses. G&A Expenses contributed 22.5% of the total expenses. Finance Costs contributed 16% of the total expenses. Next slide: Gain or Loss from Financial Assets at (FVTPL) and (FVTOCI). Going forward with- The Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss. As illustrated in the charts shown, the Total Financial Assets at FVTPL registered a growth of 26% during 2022, from 18 million at the end of 2021 to 22 million as at the 31 of December 2022. During 2022, the Group sold investments at FVTPL with a carrying value of 12 million (while the previous year of 2021 the amount was 4 million) for consideration of 13 million (while the previous year of 2021 the amount was 5 million). Profit on Sale of Financial Assets at FVTPL registered a growth of 120%, from 508K to 1.12 million, during 2022. Change in Fair Value of Financial Assets at FVTPL registered a growth of 69%, from 2.6 million to 4.4 million, during 2022. Dividend Income from Financial Assets of FVTPL registered a growth of 30%, from 300K to 390K, during 2022. Moving on to - The Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income As illustrated in the charts shown, the Total Financial Assets at FVTOCI declined by 1.7% during 2022, from 117 million at the end of 2021 to KWD 115 million as at the 31 of December 2022.