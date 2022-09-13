AS Amber Latvijas balzams : Draft resolutions of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Amber Latvijas balzams to be held on 27 September 2022

13.09.202213.09.2022

1. Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Council, and statement of Sworn auditor, approval of Annual reports for the year 2021.

1) To get acquainted with the reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council of joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams and the statement of the sworn auditor.

2) To approve joint stock company's Amber Latvijas balzams Annual report for the year 2021, Dependency report for the year 2021, Remuneration report for the year 2021 and Corporate Governance report for the year 2021.

2. Distribution of profit.

1) The profit of joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams for the year 2021 in the amount of 8 731 267 EUR to leave undistributed.

2) To pay dividends to the shareholders of the joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams in the amount of EUR 4 498 140, which amounts to 0,60 euro (sixty cents) per share, from accumulated before 31 December 2017 and not distributed profits

3) To set the following order for dividends calculation and payment:

3.1. to set for ex-date (last working day before the Record Date): 11 October 2022, for dividends record date: 12 October 2022 and for the date of dividends payment: 13 October 2022;

3.2. to pay out dividends observing the order set in Clause 8 and 9 of the Transitional Provisions of Enterprise Income Tax Law of Republic of Latvia.

3. Election of auditor for the audit of Annual reports for the year 2022 and determination of the remuneration for auditor.

1) To elect audit company SIA PricewaterhouseCoopers (reg.No 40003142793, legal address: Krišjāņa Valdemāra Street 21-21, Riga, LV-1010) as the sworn auditor for the audit of annual reports of joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams for the year 2022.

2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor for the audit of annual reports for the year 2022 in amount not exceeding EUR 36 000.

3) To assign the Management Board of joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams to conclude the agreement with the elected auditor for the audit of annual reports for the year 2022 of joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams.

Riga, 13 September 2022

Joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams

Chairman of the Management Board

Intars Geidāns

