  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. AS Amber Latvijas balzams
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAL1R   LV0000100808

AS AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS

(BAL1R)
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  03:00:02 2023-04-25 am EDT
9.900 EUR    0.00%
As Amber Latvijas Balzams : Information on a significant transaction with a related party
PU
03/05AS Amber Latvijas balzams Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022AS Amber Latvijas balzams Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
AS Amber Latvijas balzams : Information on a significant transaction with a related party

04/25/2023 | 10:41am EDT
Amber Latvijas balzams
Inside information Information on a significant transaction with a related party

In accordance with the requirements of Section 7 and 10 of Article 59.1 of the Law on the Financial Instruments Market, the Board of the Joint Stock Company Amber Latvijas balzams (hereinafter also 'the Company') informs that it concluded a transaction with "ZAB Ellex Klavinš" SIA, which acts as a collateral agent, providing a guarantee in the amount of 30 million euros and collateral claims, to secure the fulfilment of obligations arising from the bond issuance of Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l., a company belonging to the same Group of Companies. The impact of the transaction on the Company's commercial activities is evaluated positively.

The transaction is also forecasted to have a positive impact on the shareholders of the Company, which are not considered related parties to the transaction, as the Company will receive additional income. The Audit committee's opinion on the transaction has been obtained.

JSC Amber Latvijas balzams

Chairman of the Board

Intars Geidāns

Amber Latvijas Balzams AS published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 78,1 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
Net income 2021 8,73 M 9,63 M 9,63 M
Net Debt 2021 2,61 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 5,08%
Capitalization 74,2 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 562
Free-Float 7,73%
Chart AS AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS
Duration : Period :
AS Amber Latvijas balzams Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Intars Geidans Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Rolands Gulbis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Valizhan Abidov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Velga Celmina Member-Supervisory Board
Guntars Reidzans Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS-1.00%82
DIAGEO PLC2.56%104 965
PERNOD RICARD17.88%61 167
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-3.20%30 629
THAI BEVERAGE-5.11%12 233
RÉMY COINTREAU12.66%9 679
