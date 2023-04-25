AS Amber Latvijas balzams : Information on a significant transaction with a related party

In accordance with the requirements of Section 7 and 10 of Article 59.1 of the Law on the Financial Instruments Market, the Board of the Joint Stock Company Amber Latvijas balzams (hereinafter also 'the Company') informs that it concluded a transaction with "ZAB Ellex Klavinš" SIA, which acts as a collateral agent, providing a guarantee in the amount of 30 million euros and collateral claims, to secure the fulfilment of obligations arising from the bond issuance of Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l., a company belonging to the same Group of Companies. The impact of the transaction on the Company's commercial activities is evaluated positively.

The transaction is also forecasted to have a positive impact on the shareholders of the Company, which are not considered related parties to the transaction, as the Company will receive additional income. The Audit committee's opinion on the transaction has been obtained.

JSC Amber Latvijas balzams

Chairman of the Board

Intars Geidāns