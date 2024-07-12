The Board of the JSC Amber Latvijas balzams (hereinafter - the Company) informs that the collateral provided to a Group company, Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l., for the overdraft from AS Luminor banka, has been extended to 30 November 2024.

The total amount of the secured overdraft is 22.7 million euros, which will be reduced by 400 thousand euros until 31.10.2024. The effect of the transaction is assessed positively on the Company's commercial activity. The transaction is also forecasted to have a positive impact on the shareholders of the Company, which are not considered related parties to the transaction, as the Company will receive additional income. A positive opinion from the Audit committee for the transaction is obtained.

JSC Amber Latvijas balzams

Chairman of the Board

Guntars Betlers