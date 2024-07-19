19.07.202419.07.2024

Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Council, and statement of Sworn auditor, approval of Annual reports for the year 2023

1) To get acquainted with the reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" and the statement of the sworn auditor.

2) To approve joint stock company's "Amber Latvijas balzams" Annual report for the year 2023, Dependency report for the year 2023, Remuneration report for the year 2023 and Corporate Governance report for the year 2023.

3) To take note that the parent company of the joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. has prepared and published an ESG (environmental, social and governance) report for 2023.

Distribution of profit

1) The profit of joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" for the year 2023 in the amount of 6 332 122 EUR to leave undistributed.

2) To pay dividends to the shareholders of the joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" in the amount of EUR 4 498 140 which amounts to 0,60 euro (sixty cents) per share, from accumulated before 31 December 2017 and not distributed profits.

3) To set the following order for dividends calculation and payment:

3.1) to set for ex-date (last working day before the Record Date): January 29, 2025, for dividends record date: January 30, 2025 and for the date of dividends payment: January 31, 2025;

3.2) to pay out dividends observing the order set in Clause 8 and 9 of the Transitional Provisions of Enterprise Income Tax Law of Republic of Latvia.

Election of auditor and determination of the remuneration for auditor

1) To elect audit company ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC (reg. No 40003593454, legal address: Muitas iela 1A, Rīga, LV-1010) as the sworn auditor for the audit of annual reports of joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" for the year 2024.

2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor for the audit of annual reports for the year 2024 in amount not exceeding EUR 40 000.

3) To assign the Management Board of joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" to conclude the agreement with the elected auditor for the audit of annual reports for the year 2024 of joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams".

Riga, 19 July 2024

Guntars Betlers

Chairman of the Management Board

Joint Stock Company "Amber Latvijas balzams"