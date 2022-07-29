Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Latvia
  Nasdaq Riga
  AS Amber Latvijas balzams
  News
  Summary
    BAL1R   LV0000100808

AS AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS

(BAL1R)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  05:28 2022-07-29 am EDT
10.10 EUR    0.00%
05:45aAS AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS : Notification of changes in the chain of material shareholding controlled companies
PU
05/31AS Latvijas balzams Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/01JSC Latvijas balzams will Change its Name to JSC Amber Latvijas balzams
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AS Amber Latvijas balzams : Notification of changes in the chain of material shareholding controlled companies

07/29/2022 | 05:45am EDT
29.07.202229.07.2022

JSC Amber Latvijas balzams (AS "Amber Latvijas balzams") hereby announces that it has received the notification from Yuri Schefler regarding changes in the chain of controlled companies through which financial instruments are held. As a result, Yuri Schefler still indirectly owns 6 746 460 shares or 89.99% of the voting capital of JSC Amber Latvijas balzams (AS "Amber Latvijas balzams").

Notification on shareholding can be viewed here.

Disclaimer

Amber Latvijas Balzams AS published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 78,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,73 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,61 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,7 M 76,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 562
Free-Float 7,73%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Intars Geidans Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Rolands Gulbis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Valizhan Abidov Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Olegovich Aven Member-Supervisory Board
Velga Celmina Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS-14.41%77
DIAGEO PLC-4.16%106 829
PERNOD RICARD-9.65%50 404
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION1.03%35 011
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.03%11 642
RÉMY COINTREAU-10.84%9 837