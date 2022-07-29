AS Amber Latvijas balzams : Notification of changes in the chain of material shareholding controlled companies

29.07.202229.07.2022

JSC Amber Latvijas balzams (AS "Amber Latvijas balzams") hereby announces that it has received the notification from Yuri Schefler regarding changes in the chain of controlled companies through which financial instruments are held. As a result, Yuri Schefler still indirectly owns 6 746 460 shares or 89.99% of the voting capital of JSC Amber Latvijas balzams (AS "Amber Latvijas balzams").

Notification on shareholding can be viewed here.