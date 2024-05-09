The Management Board of ASAmber Latvijas balzams, registration number:40003031873, legal address: Aleksandra Čaka Street 160, Riga, LV-1012, Latvia (hereinafter - the "Company"), hereby convenes and announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will take place on 30 May 2024 at 10:00 at the premises of the Company at Aleksandra Čaka Street 160, Riga, LV-1012, Latvia, and using electronic means of communication.

The agenda:

Amendments to the Articles of Association. Selection of the central securities depository.

The Management Board of the Company will provide the shareholders with the possibility to vote before the meeting and to connect to the meeting remotely, without physical attendance.

The record date for shareholders' participation at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is21 May 2024. Only the persons who are shareholders on the record date with the number of shares held by them on the record date are authorized to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 30 May 2024 as well as to vote in writing before the Shareholders' meeting.

Shareholders have a right to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting before the meeting) in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons. If the shareholder is represented by the authorized person, the power of attorney should be attached to the voting or the application form, but legal representatives should attach to the voting, or the application form the document proofing representation rights. The power of attorneys issued by natural persons should be notarised. The form of a written power of attorney is available on website the Company,www.amberbev.lv, section 'For Investors', on website of the Central Storage of Regulated Information,www.csri.investinfo.lv, and website of joint stock company Nasdaq Riga,www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

Voting prior to the meeting

Shareholders are invited to exercise their rights to vote in writing before the Shareholders' meetingby sending a vote signed with a secure electronic signature to the e-mail:office.LB@amberbev.com or signed in paper form by post to the legal address of the Company at Aleksandra Čaka Street 160, Riga, LV-1012, Latvia.

The required voting form will be available on the Company webpage,www.amberbev.lv, section 'For Investors',on website of the central storage of regulated informationwww.csri.investinfo.lv, as well as on AS Nasdaq Riga webpage,www.nasdaqbaltic.com. Such a vote will be considered if received by 29 May 2024 (including). The voting form will be published together with the draft resolutions of the meeting.

Shareholders who voted before the meeting will be considered present at the meeting. A shareholder who has voted before the Shareholders' meeting may ask the Company to confirm the receipt of the vote. The Company shall send a confirmation to the shareholder immediately upon receipt of the shareholder's vote.

Participation and voting at the meeting

The registration and identification of shareholders will take place in the following order:

The shareholder must send the application form signed with a secure electronic signature to the e-mail addressoffice.LB@amberbev.com or a signed in paper form by post to the legal address of the Company Aleksandra Čaka Street 160, Riga, LV-1012, Latvia, by 27 May 2024 at 17:00. If the shareholder wants to participate in the meeting remotely, a copy of shareholder's (or representative's) identification document together with contacts (phone number and e-mail) should be attached to the application form in order to carry out identification of the shareholder.

Shareholders applied for participation in the meeting remotely will receive an individual connection link to the meeting by indicated e-mail until 30 May 2024 at 8:00. Shareholders who have applied for participation in the meeting remotely using the link provided must join the meeting from 9:00 to 9:30 and be prepared to present a personal identification document to carry out the video identification. The video and audio streaming of the meeting and the video identification process could be recorded. The registration of shareholders who have applied for participation in the meeting in a presence will take place on the day of the Shareholders' meeting on 30 May 2024 from 9:00 to 9:45 at the meeting venue. Shareholders or their representatives should present passport or other identification document upon registration.

The shareholders representing at least one-twentieth of the Company's share capital, have the right to request the Management Board to include additional points on the agenda of the meeting no later than by 15 May 2024 (including). Shareholders representing at least one-twentieth of the Company's share capital have the right to submit draft decisions on the issues included in the agenda of the meeting no later than by 23 May 2024 (including). If a shareholder submits a written request to the Management Board no later than by 23 May 2024 (including), the Management Board will provide all the requested information on the issues included in the agenda no later than on 27 May 2024. All the above mentioned correspondence should be sent to the e-mail addressoffice.LB@ambervbev.comsigned with a safe electronic signature or by post to the legal address of the Company at Aleksandra Čaka Street 160, Riga, LV-1012, Latvia.

The draft resolutions, voting form, authorization form and application form are attached to this announcement.

Information on the Shareholders' meeting is also available on the website of ASAmber Latvijas balzams,www.amberbev.lv, section 'For Investors', and on the website of AS Nasdaq Riga,www.nasdaqbaltic.com. The total amount of shares and the total amount of the shares with voting rights of the Company is 7 496 900.

The Management Board of AS Amber Latvijas balzams

Annexes:

The draft resolutions; The voting form; The authorization form; The application form .

Attachments:

ALB_lemumuprojekti_EN_30052024.docx

ALB_pieteiksanas veidlapa_EN.docx

ALB_pilnvarojuma_veidlapa_EN.docx

LB_balsosanas_veidlapa_EN_30052024.docx



