Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Council, and statement of Sworn auditor, approval of Annual reports for the year 2022

1) To get acquainted with the reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council of joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams and the statement of the sworn auditor.

2) To approve joint stock company's Amber Latvijas balzams Annual report for the year 2022, Dependency report for the year 2022, Remuneration report for the year 2022 and Corporate Governance report for the year 2022.

Distribution of profit

1) The profit of the year 2022 in the amount of 6 332 122 EUR to leave undistributed.

2) To pay dividends to the shareholders of the joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams in the amount of EUR 4 498 140 which amounts to 0,60 euro (sixty cents) per share, from accumulated before 31 December 2017 and not distributed profits.

3) To set the following order for dividends calculation and payment:

3.1) to set for ex-date (last working day before the Record Date): August 9, 2023, for dividends record date: August 10, 2023 and for the date of dividends payment: August 11, 2023;

3.2) to pay out dividends observing the order set in Clause 8 and 9 of the Transitional Provisions of Enterprise Income Tax Law of Republic of Latvia.

Election of auditor for the audit of Annual reports for the year 2023 and determination of the remuneration for auditor

1) To elect audit company SIA PricewaterhouseCoopers (reg. No 40003142793, legal address: Krišjāņa Valdemāra Street 21-21, Riga, LV-1010) as the sworn auditor for the audit of annual reports of joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams for the year 2023.

2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor for the audit of annual reports for the year 2023 in amount not exceeding EUR 36 000.

3) To assign the Management Board of joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams to conclude the agreement with the elected auditor for the audit of annual reports for the year 2023 of joint stock company Amber Latvijas balzams.

Election of the Audit Committee and determination of the remuneration for the Audit Committee

1) To elect joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" Audit Committee in the composition of three members for a three-year period:

Rolands Gulbis; Anita Zīle; Jeļena Skobeļeva

To determine that annual remuneration for the Audit Committee is not exceeding EUR 36 000 before the taxes and to authorise chairman of the Audit Committee to determine distribution of the remuneration among Audit Committee members.

Riga, 27 July 2023

Joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams"

Chairman of the Management Board Intars Geidāns