As Commercial Industrial of Computers and Toys S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DEVIDENT DISTRIDUTION OF FISCAL YEAR 2023
July 08, 2024 at 08:33 am EDT
Announcement of Dividend Right Cut-Off/ Payment of Dividend for the fiscal
year 2023
Oraiokastro, 08.07.2024 The Societe Anonyme "AS COMMERCIAL-INDUSTRIALCOMPUTER AND TOYS COMPANY SA" and the distinctive title "AS COMPANY S.A." with GEMI no. 057546304000 (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the investment public, in accordance with paragraphs 4.1.1.4 and 5.2 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, as in force, that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the company that took place on 20.06.2024 decided the distribution of a dividend of a gross amount of € 0.13762556 / share, which has been increased by the dividend corresponding to the 74.726 own shares held by the Company and not entitled to dividend. It is noted that according to the applicable tax provisions (article 64 of Law 4172/2013, as amended and in force), the dividend to be distributed is subject to a withholding tax of 5% (with the exception or differentiation of the withholding rate for shareholders who are subject to special provisions). As a result, the net amount to be collected from the Shareholders will amount to €0,130744 / share.
On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the shares will be traded without the right to the above dividend (dividend cut-off date). Beneficiaries of this dividend are the registered Shareholders of the Company in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) managed by the "Hellenic Central Securities Depository Societe Anonyme" on Thursday, July 11, 2023 (Record Date).
The payment of the dividend will be made on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 by the paying bank "Piraeus Bank S.A.", as follows:
Through the participants of the beneficiaries of the DSS (Banks and Brokerage Firms), in accordance with the applicable regulations of ELKAT.
Especially in cases of dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries, whose securities are held in the Special Account of their Share in the DSS, under the management of ATHEXCSD, the dividend payment process will be carried out after
the completion of the legalization of the heirs, through the network of Piraeus Bank S.A.
Dividends that will not be received within 5 years from the end of 2024, i.e. until 31- 12-2029, are time-barred(article 250 of the Civil Code c. 15 and 253 CC) and are definitively transferred to the Greek State in accordance with article 1 of Legislative Decree 1195/1942.
From Wednesday, 01.01.2026 onwards, the dividend will be paid only from the Company's offices in Oraiokastro, Thessaloniki (Ionia Street).
For more information, shareholders may contact the Shareholder Services Department of the company (tel. 2310 572000) on working days, from 10:00 to 16:00 and additionally at any branch of the paying Bank "Piraeus S.A.".
AS Company SA is a Greece-based manufacturing and trading company that is active in the production and distribution of toys. The Companyâs product categories are Educational, which includes scientific games, family board games and toy computers; Bebe, which consists of baby blocks, cotton dolls and rattles; Art/Creative Toys, which includes puzzles, karaoke kits and drawing sets; Boy, which includes sports games, Black and Decker sets, action figures and majorettes; Room Decoration, such as furniture, pillows, play tents and floor puzzles; Seasonal, such as school accessories, summer toys carnival costumes and toy vehicles, and Girl, which includes the Lilou doll range, the Tefal toy kitchen range and Disney accessories. It operates a network of approximately 1,800 points of sale and a logistic center and offers more than 1,500 products. The Companyâs other activities include the import of toys through licensing agreements with companies such as Walt Disney and Warner Bros.