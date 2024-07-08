Announcement of Dividend Right Cut-Off/ Payment of Dividend for the fiscal

year 2023

Oraiokastro, 08.07.2024 The Societe Anonyme "AS COMMERCIAL-INDUSTRIALCOMPUTER AND TOYS COMPANY SA" and the distinctive title "AS COMPANY S.A." with GEMI no. 057546304000 (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the investment public, in accordance with paragraphs 4.1.1.4 and 5.2 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, as in force, that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the company that took place on 20.06.2024 decided the distribution of a dividend of a gross amount of € 0.13762556 / share, which has been increased by the dividend corresponding to the 74.726 own shares held by the Company and not entitled to dividend. It is noted that according to the applicable tax provisions (article 64 of Law 4172/2013, as amended and in force), the dividend to be distributed is subject to a withholding tax of 5% (with the exception or differentiation of the withholding rate for shareholders who are subject to special provisions). As a result, the net amount to be collected from the Shareholders will amount to €0,130744 / share.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the shares will be traded without the right to the above dividend (dividend cut-off date). Beneficiaries of this dividend are the registered Shareholders of the Company in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) managed by the "Hellenic Central Securities Depository Societe Anonyme" on Thursday, July 11, 2023 (Record Date).

The payment of the dividend will be made on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 by the paying bank "Piraeus Bank S.A.", as follows: