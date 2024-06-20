PRESS RELEASE
Decisions of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of 20.06.2024
The société anonyme "AS COMMERCIAL - INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF COMPUTERS AND TOYS SA" and the distinctive title "AS COMPANY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") and with GEMI number 057546304000, announces that on June 20, 2024, on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., the annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders for the year 2024 was held, which was held for all shareholders by teleconference, in real time assisted by an Operator (Operator Assisted Real-TimeTeleconference). The total number of shares of the Company on 15.06.2024, which is the Record Date, amounted to 13.126.020 ordinary registered shares. Each ordinary share shall confer the right to one vote, except for own shares. On the record date, the Company held 74.726 own shares, i.e. 0,569% of the share capital. For these shares, according to article 50 of Law 4548/2018, the rights to attend the General Meeting and vote are suspended and are not counted for the formation of a quorum. The shares with voting rights are 13.051.294, i.e. 99,431% of the share capital.
The General Meeting was attended or legally represented by shareholders holding 9.087.113 Shares, out of a total of 13.051.294 Shares with voting rights, i.e. 69,230% of the share capital, excluding the Company's own shares. These shares do not count towards the quorum required per item below.
The Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, on the items of the agenda and based on the results of the voting by item, where required, as posted on the official website of the Company, took the following decisions:
1. On item 1, the shareholders unanimously approved the Corporate and Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 1.1.2023 until 31.12.2023 (Management Report in uniform format for the Company and its Group and Annual Financial Statements for the Company and its Group, based on Law 4548/2018 and International Financial Reporting Standards, accompanied by the Auditor's Report thereon).
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 0.
2. On item 2, the shareholders unanimously approved the distribution of dividend for the fiscal year 2023, of a gross amount of € 0,13762556 / share, i.e. a total amount to be distributed to shareholders of € 1.796.192,21. The gross amount is increased by the dividend corresponding to the 74.726 own shares held by the Company and not entitled to dividend.
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 0.
- On item 3, the shareholders unanimously approved the overall management of the Board of Directors for the financial year 1.1.2023-31.12.2023, according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and the discharge of the Auditors for the same year, according to article 117 par.
- approx. c' of Law 4548/2018.
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 0.
- In the context of item 4, the Chairman of the Audit Committee informed the shareholders regarding the annual activity report of the Audit Committee, in accordance with article 44 par.
- of Law 4449/2017. The annual Report of the Audit Committee aims to inform shareholders about the activities of the Committee during the fiscal year 1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023 and, therefore, no voting process ensued.
- In the context of item 5, the reports of the independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors to the General Meeting for the period from the previous respective report (25.5.2023) until the convening of the Annual General Meeting of 2024 (27.5.2024) were submitted to the General Meeting by the Non-ExecutiveVice-Chairman and independent member of the BoD. The reports aim to inform shareholders and, therefore, no voting process ensued.
- On item 6, the Remuneration Report of the members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 1.1.2023-31.12.2023 was submitted, in accordance with article 112 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018, which was approved by the General Meeting. Please note that the relevant vote is of an advisory nature.
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 0.
7. On item 7, shareholders unanimously approved the remuneration and benefits to the members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 1.1.2023-31.12.2023.
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 0.
8. On item 8, the shareholders, following the agreement of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, unanimously decided to approve the remuneration to be paid during the current fiscal year 2024 to the members of the Board of Directors.
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.078.213, i.e. 99.90% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 8.900.
9. On item 9, the shareholders, following the agreement of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, unanimously approved the payment of an additional remuneration (bonus) to ten (10) executives of the Company from the profits of the fiscal year 2023.
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 0.
10. On item 10, the shareholders unanimously approved the election of KPMG Certified Auditors SA (AM:114), based in Athens, 3 Stratigou Tombra str., PC 15342, Agia Paraskevi, for the audit of the annual and semi-annual Corporate and Consolidated Financial Statements and the granting of the annual tax certificate for the year 2024 (1.1.2024-31.12.2024) and its respective fees.
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 0.
11. On item 11, it was announced by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting the election of the two new independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors to replace resigned ones and the election of the new members and the final attribution to them of the status of independent non-executive BoD members was unanimously approved by the shareholders.
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 0.
12. On item 12, the shareholders unanimously approved the amendment of Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company concerning the purpose, with the addition of new purposes.
Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.
Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.
Number of valid votes: 9.087.113
Share capital: 69,230%.
Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.
Against: 0.
Abstention: 0.
