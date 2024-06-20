PRESS RELEASE

Decisions of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of 20.06.2024

The société anonyme "AS COMMERCIAL - INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF COMPUTERS AND TOYS SA" and the distinctive title "AS COMPANY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") and with GEMI number 057546304000, announces that on June 20, 2024, on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., the annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders for the year 2024 was held, which was held for all shareholders by teleconference, in real time assisted by an Operator (Operator Assisted Real-TimeTeleconference). The total number of shares of the Company on 15.06.2024, which is the Record Date, amounted to 13.126.020 ordinary registered shares. Each ordinary share shall confer the right to one vote, except for own shares. On the record date, the Company held 74.726 own shares, i.e. 0,569% of the share capital. For these shares, according to article 50 of Law 4548/2018, the rights to attend the General Meeting and vote are suspended and are not counted for the formation of a quorum. The shares with voting rights are 13.051.294, i.e. 99,431% of the share capital.

The General Meeting was attended or legally represented by shareholders holding 9.087.113 Shares, out of a total of 13.051.294 Shares with voting rights, i.e. 69,230% of the share capital, excluding the Company's own shares. These shares do not count towards the quorum required per item below.

The Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, on the items of the agenda and based on the results of the voting by item, where required, as posted on the official website of the Company, took the following decisions:

1. On item 1, the shareholders unanimously approved the Corporate and Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 1.1.2023 until 31.12.2023 (Management Report in uniform format for the Company and its Group and Annual Financial Statements for the Company and its Group, based on Law 4548/2018 and International Financial Reporting Standards, accompanied by the Auditor's Report thereon).

Required quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the share capital, without taking into account the own shares held by the company amounting to 74.726 shares.

Majority required: 50% + 1 of the votes represented in the General Meeting.

Number of valid votes: 9.087.113

Share capital: 69,230%.

Votes in favour: 9.087.113, i.e. 100% of the capital represented in the General Meeting.

Against: 0.

Abstention: 0.

