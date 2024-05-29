Announcement of Regulated Information L.3556/2007 - Notification of
Transactions of Persons discharging managerial responsibilities
The company under the name "AS COMMERCIAL - INDUSTRIAL COMPUTER AND TOY COMPANY SA" with the distinctive title "AS COMPANY S.A." (General Commercial Registry No: 057546304000), informs the investment public that, according to Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Mr. Apostolos Petalas, Non-ExecutiveVice-President of the Board of Directors of the company (obligated person discharging managerial responsibilities under article 19 of Regulation 596/2014), notified the company that on 28/05/2024 he purchased two thousand six hundred thirty five (2.635) common shares of the company, for € 2,7685 each, of a total value of € 7.294,89. The Company was notified of the above on 28/05/2024.
Oreokastro, 29/05/2024
