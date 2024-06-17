Announcement of Regulated Information L.3556/2007 - Notification of
Transactions of Persons discharging managerial responsibilities
The company under the name "AS COMMERCIAL - INDUSTRIAL COMPUTER AND TOY COMPANY SA" with the distinctive title "AS COMPANY S.A." (General Commercial Registry No: 057546304000), informs the investment public that, according to Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Mr. Athanasios Chrysafidis, independent non - executive member of the Company's Board of Directors (obligated person discharging managerial responsibilities under article 19 of Regulation 596/2014), notified the company that on 14/06/2024 he purchased 2.400 common shares of the company, for € 2,6194 each, of a total value of 6.286,56€. The Company was notified of the above on 17/06/2024.
Oreokastro, 17/06/2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AS Company SA published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 06:37:24 UTC.