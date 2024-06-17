AS Company SA is a Greece-based manufacturing and trading company that is active in the production and distribution of toys. The Companyâs product categories are Educational, which includes scientific games, family board games and toy computers; Bebe, which consists of baby blocks, cotton dolls and rattles; Art/Creative Toys, which includes puzzles, karaoke kits and drawing sets; Boy, which includes sports games, Black and Decker sets, action figures and majorettes; Room Decoration, such as furniture, pillows, play tents and floor puzzles; Seasonal, such as school accessories, summer toys carnival costumes and toy vehicles, and Girl, which includes the Lilou doll range, the Tefal toy kitchen range and Disney accessories. It operates a network of approximately 1,800 points of sale and a logistic center and offers more than 1,500 products. The Companyâs other activities include the import of toys through licensing agreements with companies such as Walt Disney and Warner Bros.