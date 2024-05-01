Own Share Purchase announcement

Oreokastro, 01.05.2024

The Company under the name "AS COMMERCIAL - INDUSTRIAL COMPUTER AND TOY COMPANY S.A." with the distinctive title "AS COMPANY S.A." (General Commercial Registry No.: 057546304000) announces, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, pursuant to the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated on 23.06.2023, the decision of the Board of Directors dated on 23.02.2024, and the announcement of the Company dated 23.02.2026 that, on 30.04.2024, it purchased 700 own shares, at an average price of € 2.68 per share, amounting to a total value of € 1.876,00, under the Own Share Purchase Program via the brokerage company "Eurobank Equities Investment Firm S.A.".

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 69,169 own shares which represent 0.53229% of the total number of Company's issued shares.