Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys S.A.    ASCO   GRS404003006

AS COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF COMPUTERS AND TOYS S.A.

(ASCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

As Commercial Industrial of Computers and Toys S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH AN INCREASE OF THE NOMIMAL VALUE

02/24/2021 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement of the Societe Anonyme with the title "AS COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL TOY AND COMPUTER COMPANY S.A." and the distinctive title "AS COMPANY S.A." regarding the share capital increase via capitalization of previous years' profits treated as dividend

distribution

AS COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL TOY AND COMPUTER COMPANY S.A. following its

announcement dated 05 February 2021 regarding the increase of the share capital of the Company by the amount of € 2,944,475.43, with a capitalization of profits of

previous years of a total amount of 3,099,447.82€, and 5% tax being withheld, therefore, deducted from this amount in accordance with the provisions of article 24 of law 4646/2019, informs the investing public that the above corporate transaction, according to POL.1042/2015 is equated with a distribution of a net dividend amounting to 0.2243235520 per share, i.e. gross amount of 0.2361300547 €. To this

end, it will proceed within the legal deadline to repay the withholding tax of 5%.

For natural or legal persons, who held the shareholder status at February 9, 2021 (date of change of the share's nominal price - Record Date) and are not subject to the above withholding tax of 5%, the Company shall make a payment of an amount equal to the tax withheld on their behalf, starting on 26.02.2021.

Payment will be made via the Bank "Eurobank S.A." as follows:

1. Through the operators of the shareholders in S.A.T., (banks, custodians and stock exchange companies), in accordance with point 4.1.3.4 of the ASE Regulation and 39 of the S.A.T 's Rules of Procedure, for those shareholders who have authorized their operators to collect the return of capital

2. By deposit at the International Bank Account Number (IBAN), in which the investor has stated that he/she wishes to receive the distributed amounts in accordance with Article 13 of the S.A.T. Regulation as it stands, for investors who do not wish to receive them through their operators. This only concerns investors who have declared their IBAN to the paying bank "Eurobank S.A."

3. Through the network of the Eurobank S.A, branches, for those of the shareholders that have requested an exemption from their operator to the SAT or have withdrawn their authorization to their operator or have submitted their shares in the Special Share Account, with the disclosure to the K.A.M.E. (Code Number of the Investment Account, S.A.T.) and the demonstration of their ID, either in person or via a legallyauthorized representative in any of the premises of the paying Bank (in this case the relevant authorization documents with a certificate of validity of the signature of the beneficiary shall be presented). Payment of the repayable amount through the Bank "Eurobank S.A." will be possible for one month from the start of the payment.

After the period of one month from the date of the payment's commencement, the withholding tax of 5% will be paid only at the company's offices at Oreokastron, Thessaloniki, Ionia St. (tel.2310572000).

For further information, the Messrs. and Mmes. shareholders may address the Shareholder's Service Department of the Company (tel. 2310 572000) on working days from 10:00 to 16:00.

In addition, the contact details of the "Eurobank S.A." Bank are the following: Domestic Markets Custody Operations Division, Corporate Actions, Iolkou 8 and Filikis Etaireias, TK 14234 N. Ionia, contact numbers 210-35.22.085 and 210-35.22.284.

Oreokastron, 24 February 2021

Corporate Announcement Department

Disclaimer

AS Company SA published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AS COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF COMPUTERS AND TOYS S.A.
04:22aAS COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL OF COMPUTER : Announcement for share capital increase w..
PU
2020AS COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF : Capital return instalment
FA
2020COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL OF COMPUTERS A : Announcement for share capital decrease a..
PU
2020COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL OF COMPUTERS A : Share buyback announcement
PU
2020COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL OF COMPUTERS A : Press release
PU
2020COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL OF COMPUTERS A : Share buyback announcement
PU
2020COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL OF COMPUTERS A : Financial calendar 2020
PU
2020COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL OF COMPUTERS A : Own Shares Purchase Programme Initiation
PU
2019COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL OF COMPUTERS A : Resolution of the Extraordinary General M..
PU
2019COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL OF COMPUTERS A : Invitation to extraordinary general meeti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 23,3 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net income 2019 3,10 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
Net cash 2019 15,9 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 27,5 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart AS COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF COMPUTERS AND TOYS S.A.
Duration : Period :
As Commercial Industrial Company of Computers and Toys S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AS COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF COMPUTERS AND TOYS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Efstratios Konstantinou Andreadis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Iakovou Nikolaou Petros Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Georgiou Apostolakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Independent Non-Executive Director
Anastasia Aggelou Andreadou Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AS COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF COMPUTERS AND TOYS S.A.1.93%33
NINTENDO CO., LTD.3.34%77 078
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-8.63%20 384
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-2.04%18 269
HASBRO, INC.-3.78%12 522
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)19.79%12 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ