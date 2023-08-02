AS Company SA is a Greece-based manufacturing and trading company that is active in the production and distribution of toys. The Company's product categories are Educational, which includes scientific games, family board games and toy computers; Bebe, which consists of baby blocks, cotton dolls and rattles; Art/Creative Toys, which includes puzzles, karaoke kits and drawing sets; Boy, which includes sports games, Black and Decker sets, action figures and majorettes; Room Decoration, such as furniture, pillows, play tents and floor puzzles; Seasonal, such as school accessories, summer toys carnival costumes and toy vehicles, and Girl, which includes the Lilou doll range, the Tefal toy kitchen range and Disney accessories. It operates a network of approximately 1,800 points of sale and a logistic center and offers more than 1,500 products. The Company's other activities include the import of toys through licensing agreements with companies such as Walt Disney and Warner Bros.