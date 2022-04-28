AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : AUDITED ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021

In compliance with the Financial Instruments Market Law Section 56 joint stock company "Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca" submits its Annual Report for Year 2021 with independent auditors' report and Report on Corporate Governance (please refer to the attachments).

R. Zarans

Chairman of the Management Board

Attachments:

KPP zinojums 2021_ENG.pdf

Atalgojuma_zinojums_2021ENG_ar_parakstu.pdf

Gada_parskats_AS_DPR_2021ENG_ar_revidenta_zinojumu_un_parakstiem.pdf



