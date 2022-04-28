AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : AUDITED ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021
04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
Annual Financial Report
AUDITED ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021
In compliance with the Financial Instruments Market Law Section 56 joint stock company "Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca" submits its Annual Report for Year 2021 with independent auditors' report and Report on Corporate Governance (please refer to the attachments).
