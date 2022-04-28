Log in
    DPK1R   LV0000100212

AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA

(DPK1R)
  
Delayed Nasdaq Riga  -  04/27 08:30:12 am EDT
0.1880 EUR   -1.05%
02:04aAS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Audited annual report for the year 2021
PU
03/22AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Submitting of the financial report for 3 months period of 2022
PU
03/02AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Notice of the Management Board and Council
PU
AS Ditton pievadkezu rupnica : AUDITED ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
Annual Financial Report AUDITED ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2021

In compliance with the Financial Instruments Market Law Section 56 joint stock company "Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca" submits its Annual Report for Year 2021 with independent auditors' report and Report on Corporate Governance (please refer to the attachments).

R. Zarans

Chairman of the Management Board

Attachments:
KPP zinojums 2021_ENG.pdf
Atalgojuma_zinojums_2021ENG_ar_parakstu.pdf
Gada_parskats_AS_DPR_2021ENG_ar_revidenta_zinojumu_un_parakstiem.pdf

Disclaimer

Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica AS published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4,55 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
Net income 2020 -0,03 M -0,03 M -0,03 M
Net Debt 2020 4,20 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 -50,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,39 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 23,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rolands Zarans Chairman-Management Board
Boriss Matvejevs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Genadijs Zavadskis Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Sokolovs Member-Supervisory Board
Oto Dzenis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AS DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA14.63%1
DENSO CORPORATION-22.62%44 189
APTIV PLC-37.85%27 772
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.63%17 542
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-19.84%14 813
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-32.90%13 514