Annual Financial Report CORRECTION: AUDITED ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2022
In compliance with the Financial Instruments Market Law Section 56 joint stock company "Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca" submits its Annual Report for Year 2022 with independent auditors' report and Report on Corporate Governance(view attachments in xHTML format)
R.Zarans
Chairman of the Management Board
07/12/2023. correction: With an addition to the independent auditor's report
Attachments:
Atalgojuma zinojums_2022_EN.xhtml
Gada parskats AS DPR 2022_EN.xhtml
Izm.AS DITTON PIEVADKEZHU RUPNICA Independent Auditors Report 2.xhtml
KPP zinojums 2022_EN.xhtml
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica AS published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 14:31:06 UTC.